Read full article on original website
Dennis
4d ago
They went to the same church...many of Catholic so called Priest we're protected for years..they were certainly a demonic man in a collar...
Reply
6
Cynthia Clark
3d ago
These were not coincidental murders. The killer knew these girls and The Rochester area. Then the murders just stopped. It makes sense if the killer was a Priest. The Church would move him to another Parish and cover this all up.
Reply
2
Diana Krivitza
4d ago
my dad was a police officer when this happened. he worked so hard with this
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One YearAneka DuncanRochester, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Calling hours to be held Thursday for 12-year-old slain in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Calling hours for Juan Lopez, the 12-year-boy who was shot and killed last month, happened Thursday inside Memories Funeral Chapel on Hudson Avenue. Police say he and a 16-year-old boy were walking down Atkinson Street when they were shot. Juan died. The other boy survived. Reverend Shirley Billups-Bell...
Sunrise Smart Start: RG&E billing issues, Nazareth arrest
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
WHEC TV-10
Man stabbed on Wellington Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed on the city’s west side Thursday morning. Police were called to Wellington Avenue by Kirkland Road just before 11:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing. They found a male victim who had been stabbed at least...
13 WHAM
Teen shot on Rochester's northwest side
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an 18-year-old man is being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital after being shot on Wednesday night. This happened just after 8 p.m. on Pierpont Street. Investigators say the man was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive. No suspects are...
thestylus.org
Brockport student dies after assault
Rochester police are investigating the death of a Brockport student. Britt’ni Iverson died Tuesday Nov. 29 following a reported fight and possible assault at Depaul Addiction Services on Dewey Ave. in Rochester, where she was a staff member. According to News10 NBC, police and the county medical examiner are...
Nazareth College student arrested for raping another student
The victim was taken to the hospital by her friends, and campus safety contacted MCSO.
Teen hospitalized after incident on Pierpont St. in Rochester
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Where are the criminals in Rochester getting their illegal guns?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a year ago tomorrow the city of Rochester and The ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition agreed to partner with the national Brady Center to analyze the city’s gun crime data. Tuesday night, researchers from the Brady Center answered questions from the coalition about their goals and their efforts so far.
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: Boston Officers Aid Rochester NY Police in Arresting Male Wanted for Murder in Boston
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
iheart.com
Police Probe Suspicious Death of DePaul Addiction Staffer
Rochester police are investigating the death of a staff member at the DePaul Addiction Services office, just hours after she may have been assaulted while at work. There was a report of a fight involving the woman Tuesday afternoon, but by the time officers arrived both people involved had left and couldn't be questioned.
2 teens arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Rochester middle school
The two teenagers were referred to Monroe County Family Court for charges of criminal possession of a weapon.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Farewell, Alexis Arnold
Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Alexis Arnold, who signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. Our community has known and loved her for more than a decade, through Good Day Rochester, "Many Voices, Many Visions", and her attention to detail in all her reporting.
WHEC TV-10
Seven-time felon nabbed after police chase going back to prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A city man and seven-time felon was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. Charles Holley, 32, was given that sentence after he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In July 2021, Holley led Rochester Police on a chase...
WHEC TV-10
Two 13-year-olds facing charges for smuggling loaded gun into Rochester school
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two students are facing charges after a loaded revolver was discovered inside a school in Rochester’s Corn Hill neighborhood. Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl was charged with bringing a gun to a charter school. Police say this time a boy brought a revolver into Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence without security catching it.
Binghamton man saved with revolutionary heart tech at Rochester Regional Health
Dr. Scott Feitell, the Director of Heart Failure at Rochester Regional Health, spoke with News 8 about this technology.
13 WHAM
Alexis Arnold says goodbye to 13WHAM
Henrietta, N.Y. — Alexis Arnold signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. After moving to Rochester in 2011, Alexis worked a variety of shifts before becoming co-anchor of Good Day Rochester in 2015. She also anchored 13WHAM News Midday and hosted Many Voices, Many Visions, a longtime public affairs program on 13WHAM.
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating death of DePaul employee after reported fight inside a building
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A worker at a DePaul Addiction Services Center on Dewey Avenue is dead. Rochester police are trying to find out if the death of Brittni Iverson is the result of a fight inside the facility. RPD and the family of Iverson are waiting for the Monroe County medical examiner to determine Iverson’s cause of death.
Rochester man pleads guilty to weapon charge in Buffalo
A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to a weapon charge in connection to an incident at an anti-gun violence event in Buffalo in June.
syracuse.com
Auburn doctor surrenders medical license after being accused of improperly prescribing drugs
Syracuse, N.Y. – An Auburn doctor has turned in his medical license after being accused of improperly prescribing drugs to patients. Dr. Jang Chi, an internal medicine doctor, agreed to surrender his license Nov. 15 after the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct charged him with professional misconduct.
RPD: Man arrested on Roycroft Dr. for gun charges
One of the handguns the suspect used in the construction of the weapon was reported stolen.
Comments / 10