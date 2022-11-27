Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
citysuntimes.com
Things to do: Tempe Festival of the Arts returns Dec. 2-4
Just in time to put a bow on this year’s holiday shopping, more than 350 juried artists will gather to offer their award-winning creations at the annual Tempe Festival of the Arts this weekend. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, Dec. 2-4, the Tempe Festival of the Arts...
citysuntimes.com
‘Sleigh’ the holiday season with this guide
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s all too easy to get caught up in the holiday hustle and bustle and forget to take time to enjoy it. With so much going on in such a short holiday season, trying to decide what to do and where to go can be overwhelming. There are hundreds of holiday events throughout the Valley during the season, but there are a few fan-favorites that can’t be missed. Here’s a guide to a few of the most-loved holiday events to help make sure this season sleighs.
citysuntimes.com
Arizona Boardwalk has holiday fun for the whole family
From “Winter Waterland” to an evening candlelight concert, Arizona Boardwalk is offering a variety of holiday events throughout the season in addition to its year-round shopping and dining experiences and other fun attractions the whole family can enjoy. The fun kicked off Black Friday, Nov. 25, and runs...
citysuntimes.com
Lost Our Home Pet Rescue’s ‘Sit. Stay. Brunch.’ brings hope this holiday season
Lost Our Home Pet Rescue’s 13th Annual Holiday Champagne Brunch & Auction is coming to the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch, 7700 E. McCormick Pkwy., at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Presented by the Fred & Jami Pryor Foundation, this annual event raises critical funds needed to support services...
citysuntimes.com
CitySkate now open for 2022 season in downtown Phoenix
CitySkate brings its winter wonderland magic to the heart of downtown with CityScape Phoenix, a five-week run that kicked off Nov. 28 and goes through Jan. 1, 2023. Located at Patriot’s Park, 11 W. Washington St., in the center of CityScape Phoenix, the real ice CitySkate features glittering lights, festive décor and a variety of family-friendly festivities to bring in the holiday cheer this season.
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale family-owned boutique releases 2022 holiday gift guide
The most wonderful time of year is here, and Scottsdale family-owned and operated business, Pagoda Lane, is welcoming the holiday season with a 2022 gift guide to make shopping easier. The bespoke boutique specializes in inspired personalized gifts. Customers can visit the flagship store located in Scottsdale Marketplace to craft...
citysuntimes.com
December brings jazz, dance, classical and holiday performances to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
December performances at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts celebrate the holiday season and continue the center’s focus on presenting the best of classical music, jazz and dance. Perennially popular Christmas programs like the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s “Messiah” and Mariachi Sol de México’s “A Merry-Achi Christmas” are already close to...
citysuntimes.com
Kendrick Wealth Management returns as presenting sponsor of Foothills Caring Corps' 11th Annual Golf Classic
Foothills Caring Corps (FCC) is pleased to announce Kendrick Wealth Management as the presenting sponsor of the 11th Annual Golf Classic at Mirabel Golf Club Monday, Dec. 5. "We're honored to be the presenting sponsor of the Annual FCC Golf Classic again this year," said Noah Kendrick, "A consistent focus on giving back has shaped our culture as a firm over the years through the shared values of our clients and us. Our support is both a recognition of the essential community services provided by organizations like Foothills Caring Corps as well as continued commitment to placing our clients and our community ahead of ourselves."
citysuntimes.com
Image360 in Scottsdale honored with sales pinnacle and sales excellence awards
Brian Greig, owner of Image360 in Scottsdale, was recently presented with the Sales Pinnacle and Sales Excellence awards by the Alliance Franchise Brands Network. Presented during the network’s 2022 convention, the Single-Unit Sales Excellence award is given annually to the top 15 businesses with the highest sales volume for a single center in Alliance Franchise Brands’ international network of signage and graphics providers. Similarly, the Sales Pinnacle award recognizes centers with outstanding sales performance.
citysuntimes.com
Arizona's largest off-road, UTV event speeds into State Farm Stadium Dec. 3-4
Grab a helmet and hold on tight – in its eighth year, Arizona’s original and largest off-road and UTV event, the Dirt Expo, will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale this weekend. The event, presented by Rugged Radios and powered by 4 Wheel Parts, will take...
Comments / 0