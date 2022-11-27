The Masked Singer is back with season 8 episode 11, and this week is the first part of the epic two-hour finale. Not only will the finalists compete, but you’ll also get a look at some of the best moments of this season thus far. Tune in to watch tonight, Wednesday, November 30 at 8 p.m. on FOX. If you missed Harp performing Lizzo’s “About Damn Time”, take a look at the video provided below.

1 DAY AGO