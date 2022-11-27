ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started 17 games, heads to transfer portal

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started the Beavers first five games before heading to the sidelines with a neck injury, has put his name in the transfer portal. Nolan, a fifth-year junior, started 17 consecutive games, including the final 12 of the 2021 season. Late in the first quarter against Utah on Oct. 1, Nolan was tackled when running the ball and left the game. It was later announced as a neck strain. Nolan was also placed in concussion protocol.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls targeting No. 15 Oregon State, and Sun Bowl appears out for Beavers

No. 15 Oregon State is being targeted by the Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, and is unlikely to end up in the Sun Bowl. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday that OSU’s bowl floor “is the Vegas Bowl and the ceiling is probably the Alamo Bowl.” The Sun Bowl has been told Oregon State is unlikely to be available when it selects a Pac-12 team.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell Jr. to enter transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks are losing a running back to transfer. Byron Cardwell Jr., a 6-foot, 206-pound sophomore, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. “I want to thank the Lord for everything he has done for me and I’m thankful and appreciate those who kindly supported me while at the University of Oregon,” Cardwell wrote via social media. “I will be entering the transfer portal. #GODSPLAN”
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Eugene’s Hayward Field to host 2023 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships

Another major track and field event is headed to Eugene’s Hayward Field. The same venue that hosted the World Athletics Championships this past summer will stage the 2023 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships, USATF announced Thursday. The national championship meet, which is a precursor to the 2023 world championships in Budapest, Hungary, is scheduled for July 6-9.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy