ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man in wheelchair struck, killed in Phoenix hit-and-run

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXO70_0jP9ExFo00

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix are looking for a driver who fled the scene after a man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a vehicle on a residential street northeast of downtown.

Police say they responded to the hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian near 48th Street and McDowell Road at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Jeremy Ortiz. Police say the driver left the area and has not been identified. An investigation was continuing on Sunday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Police seek witnesses after deadly hit-and-run in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help after a deadly hit and run in the city’s southside late Tuesday evening. Officers were called out to 51st Avenue and Baseline Road after a man, later identified as 55-year-old John Benson Franklin, was trying to cross Baseline when he was hit by a car headed west just after 6:30 p.m. The driver took off and the victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died. It’s unclear if Franklin was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police find woman shot to death inside west Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after firefighters discovered a woman dead at a home in the city’s westside Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a call at a home on Cypress Street, near 67th and McDowell avenues, around 3:15 p.m. Fire crews were first dispatched to the home on a medical call but when they arrived, they found 37-year-old Jamie Bryant, who had been shot to death. Officers say there were signs of trauma and asked homicide detectives to respond to the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pedestrian killed in Laveen hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX - A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash near 51st Avenue and Baseline Tuesday evening, Phoenix police said. First responders were called at around 6:37 p.m. on Nov. 29 for reports that a man had been hit by a car. John Franklin, 55, was found severely...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Student reportedly threatens to kill 6th graders at Phoenix school

Paradise Valley school district holds meeting to solve $14 million budget mistake. The budget task force are recommending reducing half as many social emotional learning specialist positions and increasing the average class size by one. Ex-border agent indicted in kidnapping, sex assault of teen girl in Cochise County. Updated: 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect fatally shot by police outside Mesa 7-Eleven store

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police shot and killed a suspect outside a 7-Eleven near Dobson Road and 8th Avenue, officials confirmed early Wednesday morning. Officers said it all started when a store employee called 911 to report a car parked in front of the store with a man inside. "The...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend in Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX - A Phoenix woman has been arrested for manslaughter after she reportedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument. Shaqueila Hudson, 27, was taken into custody after a reported stabbing at an apartment complex near 29th Avenue and Sweetwater on Nov. 29. The victim, 44-year-old Cory Little, had been found...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa police fatally shoot man who allegedly drove into patrol vehicle

PHOENIX – Police shot and killed a man who allegedly drove into a patrol vehicle outside a Mesa convenience store early Wednesday, authorities said. Officers responded to the Circle K at Dobson Road and Eighth Avenue around 4 a.m. after a store clerk called 911 about a man inside a parked vehicle and requested assistance, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Mesa grocery store employee stabbed by coworker

MESA, AZ — An employee at a Mesa grocery store near Ellsworth and Broadway roads was stabbed by a coworker on the morning of November 23. Officials say the employee, only identified as a man, had multiple wounds. He was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The coworker...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Police investigating after body found near Tempe Town Lake

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are investigating after a body was located near Tempe Town Lake on Thanksgiving Day. Police say a man was found dead in the river bottom just north of Tempe Marketplace Thursday around 12:30 p.m. The man has not been identified at this time. Officials...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman identified after being found shot to death at west Phoenix hotel; police ask public for help

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are asking the public for help after a woman was found shot to death at a west Phoenix hotel Saturday afternoon. Officers responded just before 4 p.m. on Saturday to a hotel located near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the woman, now identified as 23-year-old Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez was found dead inside a room after being discovered by a maintenance worker. When officers arrived, they learned she had been shot but didn’t describe the extent of her injuries nor if there were any signs of trauma.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man killed, woman arrested after stabbing near I-17 and Cactus Rd

Phoenix police say a man is dead after he was stabbed near I-17 and Cactus Road Tuesday evening. Officials say the man was found bleeding and unresponsive when crews arrived, he was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by police as 44-year-old Cory Little. On Wednesday, Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 seriously hurt after car slams into Federico’s Mexican Food in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a Federico’s Mexican Food location in west Phoenix early Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just after 4 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. According to Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department, the crash involved two cars and two people were transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, and one with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene showed a sedan that hit a side of a wall with extensive debris scattered throughout one side of the fast food restaurant.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

MCSO identifies 2 bodies found in SUV parked along road near Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has identified two bodies found in an SUV near Goodyear last week as 54-year-old Jorge Guadalupe Rodriguez-Leyva and 48-year-old Violeta Amado-Correa. Just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 25, a passerby called 911 about a white Ford Expedition parked...
GOODYEAR, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot, killed inside car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road at 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 27 and found 25-year-old John Martinez inside a car. Martinez had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy