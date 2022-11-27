Read full article on original website
The Bidens' first state dinner features butter-poached lobster with a side of hospitality
President Joe Biden is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday, using the very first state dinner of his presidency to shore up relations with a key American ally whose friendship has until recently been on the rocks.
Business Insider
US intelligence thinks China's protests will likely fizzle out because they are disorganized and leaderless: Politico
US intelligence thinks the Chinese police may be trying to preemptively intimidate people from protesting again, per communications seen by Politico.
