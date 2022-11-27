Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Lady Lyons vs Lady Marshals
The Lyon County Lady Lyons battled the Marshall County Lady Marshals in the final game of the opening day of the Marshall County Hoopfest Thursday night. YSE was courtside and got these pics from the game. Lady Lyons vs Lady Marshals.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Burks Says Lady Rebels’ Strong Start ‘All About Defense’
The Todd County Central girls’ basketball team is off to a 2-0 start to the season after a 59-32 victory over Montgomery Central, TN on Tuesday. After scoring 14 points in the second win, senior Jamaia Burks said the strong start is down to the Lady Rebels’ defense.
yoursportsedge.com
Maroons Power Past HCA in Season Opener
Madisonville-North Hopkins showed why they are considered one of the favorites in the Second Region this year following a 66-18 win at Heritage Christian Academy Tuesday. Marcus Eaves drilled three 3-pointers and scored 15 of his game-high 25 points as part of Madisonville’s 26-5 second quarter run. The Maroons...
yoursportsedge.com
Big Start Carries Lady Maroons Past Hoptown
The Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons opened fast and never looked back Tuesday night at Hopkinsville. Madisonville put up 29 points in the first quarter on the way to a 65-25 win over the Lady Tigers at Tiger Gym. Four different Lady Maroon players scored at least five points in the...
yoursportsedge.com
Late Muhlenberg Stampede Buries Lady Colonels
Christian County controlled the inside, but Muhlenberg ruled the outside and the free throw line to hand the Lady Colonels a 52-41 loss Tuesday at Lyle Dunbar Gymnasium in the season opener for both teams. Christian County shot 35-percent inside the arc but was just 10 of 22 at the...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Lyons Drop Opener at Webster County
Webster County opened up a lead in the second quarter and went on to down Lyon County 64-42 in girls’ season-opening basketball action Tuesday night in Dixon. Lyon trailed just 13-8 after one period but saw Webster go up 32-16 at halftime. Eighth grader Trinity Taylor led the Lady...
wsonradio.com
Opening Night for Colonels Ends in 2OT Loss
The Henderson County Colonels opened the 2022-2023 season against the Bowling Green Purples at home at Colonel Gym. In the first quarter, the Colonels would outscore the Purples 17-12 heading into the second quarter. Both teams would score 14 points each in the second quarter, as the score at halftime was a 5 point lead for the Colonels over the Purples 31-26.
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Bounce Back With Lopsided Win Over Montgomery Central (w/PHOTOS)
After a turnover-plagued opening night loss to Warren Central, the Todd County Central boys’ basketball team evened its record in emphatic fashion with a 65-27 victory over visiting Montgomery Central on Tuesday. The Rebels trailed 2-0, but a 10-0 run put them in control and they never looked back....
whopam.com
Colonels Begin Season with Statement Win
Coming into last nights game it was a story of two very different teams. Muhlenberg County was a team returning several key pieces from a squad that made the sweet sixteen, won both the district and region tournaments, and was looking to take the next step this year. Christian County...
yoursportsedge.com
Mistakes Hamper Rebels in Opening Loss
Despite their difference in enrollment size, Todd County Central and South Warren have built a nice little rivalry that began a dozen years ago. Four of the previous 12 meetings were decided by 10 or fewer points and last year’s game was won by Todd Central in overtime. Now...
Dixon, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Lyon County High School basketball team will have a game with Webster County High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
yoursportsedge.com
Lyons to Face Harlan County in KOB Opener
The Lyon County Lyons now know who they will face in the opening round of the 2022 Chad Gardner Law King of the Bluegrass. The tournament is set for December 16 through December 22 at Fairdale High School. The Lyons are matched up against Harlan County in their opening round...
whopam.com
Hoptown High Hall of Fame Class Announced
Hopkinsville High School Athletic Director Blake Leach has announced the inductees to the 2022-2023 Planters Bank – Hopkinsville High School Hall of Fame Class. The Hall of Fame Inductee ceremony will take place February 10, 2023 at the Hopkinsville High School Gym during the scheduled boy/girl doubleheader against University Heights Academy. The following individuals will be honored:
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Lyon County vs Ohio County
The Lyon County Lyons picked up a big win over Ohio County in the season opener Tuesday night. Check out some of the action from the game in this video.
newsfromthestates.com
Jobs were hard to find in Dawson Springs. Then a tornado struck.
DAWSON SPRINGS — A long line of cars and trucks trails out of downtown, waiting to pick up bags carried by volunteers, cartons of eggs and more from a food pantry giveaway on a cold November morning. The need is there, said Lisa Barnes, one of the volunteers loading...
14news.com
Central High School athlete facing several rape charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville teenager is facing a long list of charges, including six counts of rape, sexual battery, battery on a person less than 14 years old, and strangulation. 18-year-old Luke Pokorney was booked into jail shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday. He’s being held on no bond....
whopam.com
Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. residents prepare to face inclement weather
Dawson Springs, Ky. (WFIE) - With the threat of Tuesday night’s severe weather, many survivors of the December 10 tornado say they are on edge and are preparing for what’s to come. December 10, 2021 is a day Dawson Springs’ Food Giant manager, Jason Davis, says he can’t...
kentuckymonthly.com
A Nightmare Before Christmas
On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, Cliff Key and his husband, Chris Cates, were looking forward to kicking off the weekend by celebrating their nephew River’s fifth birthday in their new home, a cozy two-bedroom ranch on Alexander Street in the small western Kentucky town of Dawson Springs. Both men...
westkentuckystar.com
Two injured in Caldwell County rollover crash
Two Dawson Springs men were injured in a rollover wreck in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon. Deputies went to KY 293 near the Princeton Olney Road intersection. They said a vehicle driven by 19-year old Baron Wells left the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. Wells and his passenger, 20-year old...
Comments / 0