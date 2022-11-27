ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, KY

yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Lady Lyons vs Lady Marshals

The Lyon County Lady Lyons battled the Marshall County Lady Marshals in the final game of the opening day of the Marshall County Hoopfest Thursday night. YSE was courtside and got these pics from the game. Lady Lyons vs Lady Marshals.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Burks Says Lady Rebels’ Strong Start ‘All About Defense’

The Todd County Central girls’ basketball team is off to a 2-0 start to the season after a 59-32 victory over Montgomery Central, TN on Tuesday. After scoring 14 points in the second win, senior Jamaia Burks said the strong start is down to the Lady Rebels’ defense.
yoursportsedge.com

Maroons Power Past HCA in Season Opener

Madisonville-North Hopkins showed why they are considered one of the favorites in the Second Region this year following a 66-18 win at Heritage Christian Academy Tuesday. Marcus Eaves drilled three 3-pointers and scored 15 of his game-high 25 points as part of Madisonville’s 26-5 second quarter run. The Maroons...
MADISONVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Big Start Carries Lady Maroons Past Hoptown

The Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons opened fast and never looked back Tuesday night at Hopkinsville. Madisonville put up 29 points in the first quarter on the way to a 65-25 win over the Lady Tigers at Tiger Gym. Four different Lady Maroon players scored at least five points in the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Late Muhlenberg Stampede Buries Lady Colonels

Christian County controlled the inside, but Muhlenberg ruled the outside and the free throw line to hand the Lady Colonels a 52-41 loss Tuesday at Lyle Dunbar Gymnasium in the season opener for both teams. Christian County shot 35-percent inside the arc but was just 10 of 22 at the...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Lyons Drop Opener at Webster County

Webster County opened up a lead in the second quarter and went on to down Lyon County 64-42 in girls’ season-opening basketball action Tuesday night in Dixon. Lyon trailed just 13-8 after one period but saw Webster go up 32-16 at halftime. Eighth grader Trinity Taylor led the Lady...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wsonradio.com

Opening Night for Colonels Ends in 2OT Loss

The Henderson County Colonels opened the 2022-2023 season against the Bowling Green Purples at home at Colonel Gym. In the first quarter, the Colonels would outscore the Purples 17-12 heading into the second quarter. Both teams would score 14 points each in the second quarter, as the score at halftime was a 5 point lead for the Colonels over the Purples 31-26.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Rebels Bounce Back With Lopsided Win Over Montgomery Central (w/PHOTOS)

After a turnover-plagued opening night loss to Warren Central, the Todd County Central boys’ basketball team evened its record in emphatic fashion with a 65-27 victory over visiting Montgomery Central on Tuesday. The Rebels trailed 2-0, but a 10-0 run put them in control and they never looked back....
ELKTON, KY
whopam.com

Colonels Begin Season with Statement Win

Coming into last nights game it was a story of two very different teams. Muhlenberg County was a team returning several key pieces from a squad that made the sweet sixteen, won both the district and region tournaments, and was looking to take the next step this year. Christian County...
yoursportsedge.com

Mistakes Hamper Rebels in Opening Loss

Despite their difference in enrollment size, Todd County Central and South Warren have built a nice little rivalry that began a dozen years ago. Four of the previous 12 meetings were decided by 10 or fewer points and last year’s game was won by Todd Central in overtime. Now...
ELKTON, KY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Dixon, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LYON COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lyons to Face Harlan County in KOB Opener

The Lyon County Lyons now know who they will face in the opening round of the 2022 Chad Gardner Law King of the Bluegrass. The tournament is set for December 16 through December 22 at Fairdale High School. The Lyons are matched up against Harlan County in their opening round...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Hoptown High Hall of Fame Class Announced

Hopkinsville High School Athletic Director Blake Leach has announced the inductees to the 2022-2023 Planters Bank – Hopkinsville High School Hall of Fame Class. The Hall of Fame Inductee ceremony will take place February 10, 2023 at the Hopkinsville High School Gym during the scheduled boy/girl doubleheader against University Heights Academy. The following individuals will be honored:
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Central High School athlete facing several rape charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville teenager is facing a long list of charges, including six counts of rape, sexual battery, battery on a person less than 14 years old, and strangulation. 18-year-old Luke Pokorney was booked into jail shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday. He’s being held on no bond....
EVANSVILLE, IN
whopam.com

Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Hopkins Co. residents prepare to face inclement weather

Dawson Springs, Ky. (WFIE) - With the threat of Tuesday night’s severe weather, many survivors of the December 10 tornado say they are on edge and are preparing for what’s to come. December 10, 2021 is a day Dawson Springs’ Food Giant manager, Jason Davis, says he can’t...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
kentuckymonthly.com

A Nightmare Before Christmas

On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, Cliff Key and his husband, Chris Cates, were looking forward to kicking off the weekend by celebrating their nephew River’s fifth birthday in their new home, a cozy two-bedroom ranch on Alexander Street in the small western Kentucky town of Dawson Springs. Both men...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two injured in Caldwell County rollover crash

Two Dawson Springs men were injured in a rollover wreck in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon. Deputies went to KY 293 near the Princeton Olney Road intersection. They said a vehicle driven by 19-year old Baron Wells left the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. Wells and his passenger, 20-year old...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY

