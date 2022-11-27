ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

michaele carvell
4d ago

Always gang bangers and Chicago Illinois needs the national guards force Chicago Illinois and the state of Illinois to get them here,I would rather pay the national guards and the city of Chicago police officers patrolling the Chicago Illinois

cwbchicago.com

Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.

Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Police issue alert of multiple business burglaries in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses of multiple burglaries in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Each crime happened during the month of November. Police said the unknown suspect(s) would force their way into the business and remove property from inside. Incident times and locations:. 7100 block of W....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man faces murder charges for fatal Chicago Lawn shooting

CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man is facing charges for a fatal shooting that happened in Chicago Lawn this summer. Police say Willie Humphrey, of Chicago, was identified as the offender who fatally shot a 25-year-old man in the 6500 block of Kedzie Avenue on July 3. Humphrey was arrested Tuesday...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

3 more armed robberies reported as West Ridge holdup surge continues

Chicago — Police are investigating three more armed robberies in the West Ridge neighborhood, an area that has been hard-hit by a series of holdup sprees since mid-November. a man was robbed after he made a deposit at an ATM in the 6100 block of North Western Avenue around 2:20 this morning, a CPD spokesperson said. Three robbers stepped out of a black four-door car, displayed guns, and demanded his property.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Multiple vehicles stolen from auto shop on Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Multiple cars were stolen from an auto shop on the Northwest Side Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a commercial alarm and found the front glass door of a mechanic shop in Portage Park was shattered. The shop, located in the 4100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPS teacher fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side

CHICAGO — A Chicago Public School teacher was shot and killed while driving on the city’s South Side Monday evening. Quentine Carradine, 49, was traveling in a car westbound near the 400 block of East 87th Street around 4:07 p.m. when he was shot in the head by an unknown individual. He was transported to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Nearly 20 vehicles damaged in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after nearly 20 vehicles were damaged in the Rogers Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The incident happened in the 2100 block of West Howard Street around 1:09 a.m.Officers responded to a criminal damage to vehicle call and found 19 cars with broken side mirrors. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows four men walking east on Howard Street. The group starts to kick side mirrors of the cars. At the end of the video, of the suspects appears to throw an object at a car. A resident told Kostek he is wondering how much...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Boy, 17, charged with robbing woman on CTA platform in Fuller Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is charged with robbing a woman on a CTA platform in the Fuller Park neighborhood last week, according to police. Chicago police arrested the teen in the 2700 block of South California Avenue in Little Village Tuesday. He was identified as the suspect...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect shoots man during attempted robbery in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot during an armed robbery in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday evening.It happened in the 5100 block of South Laflin at 9:30 p.m.Police say the victim was in an alley trying to jump-start a car when a robber came up to him with a gun and demanded his wallet. When he wouldn't give it - the robber shot the man.The victim was taken to the University of Chicago hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL

