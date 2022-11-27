Read full article on original website
michaele carvell
4d ago
Always gang bangers and Chicago Illinois needs the national guards force Chicago Illinois and the state of Illinois to get them here,I would rather pay the national guards and the city of Chicago police officers patrolling the Chicago Illinois
Suspect remains at large, stole and crashed FedEx truck on Northwest Side: CPD
A FedEx delivery truck was stolen on Chicago’s Northwest Side Wednesday. Someone hopped into the truck and took off on Nargansett near George. They didn’t get far, though. The truck was found crashed a couple blocks away.
cwbchicago.com
Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.
Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
CBS News
Police issue alert of multiple business burglaries in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses of multiple burglaries in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Each crime happened during the month of November. Police said the unknown suspect(s) would force their way into the business and remove property from inside. Incident times and locations:. 7100 block of W....
School mourns loss of employee shot dead on South Side
Chicago police continue looking for whoever shot and killed a teaching assistant on Monday, as he was driving on the city’s South Side. Meanwhile, the school where he worked is mourning his loss.
wufe967.com
Chicago police looking for two suspects in killing of teenager sitting on a porch
Chicago, Illinois, police are searching for two suspects in the murder of a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday night. Police said the victim, a 15-year-old boy, was sitting on a residential porch when two males armed with handguns approached him. Both offenders, police said, began shooting at the victim, striking him...
fox32chicago.com
Man faces murder charges for fatal Chicago Lawn shooting
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man is facing charges for a fatal shooting that happened in Chicago Lawn this summer. Police say Willie Humphrey, of Chicago, was identified as the offender who fatally shot a 25-year-old man in the 6500 block of Kedzie Avenue on July 3. Humphrey was arrested Tuesday...
cwbchicago.com
3 more armed robberies reported as West Ridge holdup surge continues
Chicago — Police are investigating three more armed robberies in the West Ridge neighborhood, an area that has been hard-hit by a series of holdup sprees since mid-November. a man was robbed after he made a deposit at an ATM in the 6100 block of North Western Avenue around 2:20 this morning, a CPD spokesperson said. Three robbers stepped out of a black four-door car, displayed guns, and demanded his property.
Shots fired at Chicago police overnight in McKinley Park
No one was injured after shots were fired at Chicago police officers overnight in the McKinley Park neighborhood.
cwbchicago.com
Video shows armed men robbing and carjacking a woman on Chicago’s North Side; crew suspected in a series of similar crimes
Chicago — An armed carjacking on Chicago’s North Side was caught on video this week. Police believe the crew you’ll see in the footage is responsible for about a dozen robberies in West Ridge and other neighborhoods, a law enforcement source said. The video was recorded around...
fox32chicago.com
Multiple vehicles stolen from auto shop on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - Multiple cars were stolen from an auto shop on the Northwest Side Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a commercial alarm and found the front glass door of a mechanic shop in Portage Park was shattered. The shop, located in the 4100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue,...
CPS teacher fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side
CHICAGO — A Chicago Public School teacher was shot and killed while driving on the city’s South Side Monday evening. Quentine Carradine, 49, was traveling in a car westbound near the 400 block of East 87th Street around 4:07 p.m. when he was shot in the head by an unknown individual. He was transported to the […]
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
Nearly 20 vehicles damaged in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after nearly 20 vehicles were damaged in the Rogers Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The incident happened in the 2100 block of West Howard Street around 1:09 a.m.Officers responded to a criminal damage to vehicle call and found 19 cars with broken side mirrors. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows four men walking east on Howard Street. The group starts to kick side mirrors of the cars. At the end of the video, of the suspects appears to throw an object at a car. A resident told Kostek he is wondering how much...
CBS News
Boy, 17, charged with robbing woman on CTA platform in Fuller Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is charged with robbing a woman on a CTA platform in the Fuller Park neighborhood last week, according to police. Chicago police arrested the teen in the 2700 block of South California Avenue in Little Village Tuesday. He was identified as the suspect...
Buffalo Grove murders: 2 children among 5 found dead in domestic-related incident
A large-scale police investigation is underway in Buffalo Grove after five people were found dead, police say
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot trying to escape man who threatened her on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while trying to escape a domestic dispute Tuesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 36-year-old was traveling in a car with a man who threatened to hurt her just before midnight in the 3600 block of West Franklin Boulevard, police said. The...
wjol.com
Crest Hill Police Following Leads In Shooting Prior To Crash Last Week
Crest Hill Police continue to pursue leads following a shooting in Crest Hill and subsequent crash in Joliet. It was on November 23rd that Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Larkin Avenue and Ingalls Avenue for a report of a traffic crash just after 11 p.m. A preliminary...
Suspect shoots man during attempted robbery in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot during an armed robbery in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday evening.It happened in the 5100 block of South Laflin at 9:30 p.m.Police say the victim was in an alley trying to jump-start a car when a robber came up to him with a gun and demanded his wallet. When he wouldn't give it - the robber shot the man.The victim was taken to the University of Chicago hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating.
Bodycam video released in police shooting of grandson accused of stabbing grandfather to death
The bodycam video shows the altercation inside the home that ended in the deaths of a 70-year-old man and his 21-year-old grandson.
Chicago crime: Man stabbed in neck on CTA train in Lincoln Park, police say
A man was stabbed on a CTA train on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
