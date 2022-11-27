Read full article on original website
Luke Fickell takes over at Wisconsin with no intention of wiping away Jim Leonhard's footprint
Jim Leonhard will likely lead Wisconsin's bowl preparations, but Luke Fickell says he wants to spend as much time around the team as possible.
Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss
Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
Luke Fickell gives candid response on potentially retaining Jim Leonhard
Now that Luke Fickell is officially in as the new Wisconsin head coach, all eyes are on Jim Leonhard. The former Badgers star served as the interim head coach following Paul Chryst’s firing and appeared to be in line for the full-time job before athletic director Chris McIntosh hired Fickell.
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires
Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
3 best Luke Fickell replacements for Cincinnati after Wisconsin move
After six incredibly successful seasons at the helm, Luke Fickell has departed Cincinnati for Wisconsin ,with Kerry Coombs taking over as the interim coach. As the Bearcats move to the Big 12 this coming season, this search is among the most important in school history for their long-term stability. Luke...
How a new President affects the Ohio State Football program
There has been a lot going on around the Ohio State football program in the last few days. We all know that the Buckeyes lost their second-straight game to TTUN. We know that despite that, they still have a chance to make the College Football Playoff. Now, another major announcement was given.
Breaking: Brian Hartline Announces Decision On Cincinnati Job
Ohio State Buckeyes fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Thursday afternoon, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline announced that he will be staying with the Buckeyes. Hartline was rumored to have interest in the Cincinnati job. However, it appears that he will be staying put. "I am aware...
Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in bringing defensive staff from Cincinnati over retaining Jim Leonhard
Luke Fickell reportedly has an interest in going a different direction with who he wants to be his DC. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that Fickell has a different preference in mind over Jim Leonhard. Instead of Leonhard, Rittenberg is reporting Fickell would like to bring his DC and Co-DC...
Report: Key Ohio State Coach Interviewing At Cincinnati
Cincinnati was dealt a massive blow to its football program this Sunday. Luke Fickell accepted an offer from Wisconsin to become its new head coach. Fickell was 57-18 in his six years with the Bearcats. Last season, he led them to the College Football Playoff. Now that Fickell is gone,...
Landon Fickell appears to quash notion that he will follow his dad, Luke, out of Cincinnati
Luke Fickell has officially left UC to become the new head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers. However, his son Landon appears to have different plans.
Ohio State fans chanted Urban Meyer's name after Michigan loss
Ohio State fans were not pleased with the Buckeyes' performance during Saturday's loss at Michigan, so much so that a strong contingent of supporters began chanting "We want Urban" on live television behind former coach Urban Meyer, who was working the game for Fox. This is the second time this...
Luke Fickell's hiring changing look of Wisconsin's QB position. What might that mean for Graham Mertz?
Will Graham Mertz, a fourth-year senior who has started 32 games, be a good fit for the Wisconsin Badgers offense under new coach Luke Fickell?
The Gould Standard: With Luke Fickell and Matt Rhule, Wisconsin and Nebraska Make Splashy Hires.
The much-maligned Big Ten West needed to up its game. And now it has. Wisconsin’s hiring of Luke Fickell, on the heels of Nebraska bringing in Matt Rhule, offers the promise of two much more competitive programs. Add in the fact that Bret Bielema has Illinois positioned to reach...
UM women turn ball over 28 times, lose 76-64 to No. 17 Michigan in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
University of Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier said Thursday night was “the first time we literally played our guts out this season,” but the effort wasn’t enough. The Hurricanes turned the ball over 28 times, committed 26 fouls and lost 76-64 at home to the 17th-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Ohio State’s Brian Hartline addresses Cincinnati job rumors
A top Ohio State assistant dealt a blow to Cincinnati’s head coaching search on Thursday by addressing his coaching future. Buckeyes passing game coordinator Brian Hartline has been linked to a number of coaching positions in the last week, most prominently the opening at Cincinnati. On Thursday, however, Hartline tweeted that he has no plans to leave his current position at Ohio State.
‘Don’t doubt us’: Runnin’ Utes hand second-year coach Craig Smith a signature win, upset No. 4 Arizona 81-66
How the Utah Utes stunned previously undefeated and fourth-ranked Arizona on Thursday night at the rocking and rolling Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
LSU offers three-star Cincinnati commit
Jackson McGohan is a 2023, three-star, 6-foot-4, 208-pound tight end from Miamisburg, Ohio, where he plays for Miamisburg High School. The Vikings finished the 2022 season 4-6 and failed to make the playoffs. McGohan is currently committed to playing for the Cincinnati Bearcats in college, but that could change as...
