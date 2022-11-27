ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

The Spun

Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss

Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires

Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
MADISON, WI
FanSided

How a new President affects the Ohio State Football program

There has been a lot going on around the Ohio State football program in the last few days. We all know that the Buckeyes lost their second-straight game to TTUN. We know that despite that, they still have a chance to make the College Football Playoff. Now, another major announcement was given.
The Spun

Report: Key Ohio State Coach Interviewing At Cincinnati

Cincinnati was dealt a massive blow to its football program this Sunday. Luke Fickell accepted an offer from Wisconsin to become its new head coach. Fickell was 57-18 in his six years with the Bearcats. Last season, he led them to the College Football Playoff. Now that Fickell is gone,...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Ohio State fans chanted Urban Meyer's name after Michigan loss

Ohio State fans were not pleased with the Buckeyes' performance during Saturday's loss at Michigan, so much so that a strong contingent of supporters began chanting "We want Urban" on live television behind former coach Urban Meyer, who was working the game for Fox. This is the second time this...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ohio State’s Brian Hartline addresses Cincinnati job rumors

A top Ohio State assistant dealt a blow to Cincinnati’s head coaching search on Thursday by addressing his coaching future. Buckeyes passing game coordinator Brian Hartline has been linked to a number of coaching positions in the last week, most prominently the opening at Cincinnati. On Thursday, however, Hartline tweeted that he has no plans to leave his current position at Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers three-star Cincinnati commit

Jackson McGohan is a 2023, three-star, 6-foot-4, 208-pound tight end from Miamisburg, Ohio, where he plays for Miamisburg High School. The Vikings finished the 2022 season 4-6 and failed to make the playoffs. McGohan is currently committed to playing for the Cincinnati Bearcats in college, but that could change as...
MIAMISBURG, OH

