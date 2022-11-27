USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released following final week of regular season

The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll has been released following the final week of the 2022 regular season.

After beating Georgia Tech, 37-14, the Georgia Bulldogs remain at No. 1 for the seventh consecutive week.

The big one of the day was Michigan’s beat down over Ohio State, which provided fans with many answers. Additionally, LSU saw its playoff dreams die in a loss to Texas A&M, but the Tigers still have a shot at the SEC championship on Saturday against Georgia.

Georgia handled Georgia Tech in Athens. TCU took care of business against Iowa State. And USC again proved it’s a real threat against Notre Dame. And then there’s Alabama, which is somehow still within striking distance. The Tide will need some help, but how classic would it be if Nick Saban managed to avoid the SEC Championship game and still get a two-loss team in the playoff?

The top 25:

25. Mississippi State

24. UTSA

23. UCF

22. UNC

21. Texas

20. South Carolina

19. Notre Dame

18. Tulane

17. UCLA

16. Oregon State

15. Oregon

14. FSU

13. LSU

12. Utah

11. Clemson

And the top 10, with national title odds for top contenders (courtesy of BetMGM):

10

Kansas State Wildcats (9-3)

9

Washington Huskies (10-2)

8

Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)

7

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Result: Beat Michigan State, 35-16

6

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

Result: Beat Auburn, 49-27

National Title Odds: +2500

5

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

Result: Lost to Michigan, 45-23

National Title Odds: +1300

4

USC Trojans (11-1)

Result: Beat Notre Dame, 38-27

National Title Odds: +1300

3

TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)

Result: Beat Iowa State, 62-14

National Title Odds: +1300

2

Michigan Wolverines (12-0)

Result: Beat Ohio State, 45-23

National Title Odds: +300

1

Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

Result: Beat Georgia Tech, 37-14

National Title Odds: -165

