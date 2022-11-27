Read full article on original website
Will OpenSea’s listing of BNB Chain NFTs be a game changer for the blockchain?
BNB Chain NFTs will now be available for listing and sale on OpenSea. A significant amount of growth was registered in BNB’s NFT ecosystem over the past few weeks. BNB recently made a huge announcement regarding its NFT ecosystem that created excitement in the community. According to the official tweet, BNB Chain NFTs will now be available for listing and sale on OpenSea.
What Ethereum [ETH] holders should expect in the near-term
ETH was in a bullish market structure but in a price correction phase. The price decline could settle at the 78.6% ($1260.23) Fibonacci retracement level. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1283.82 at press time. This level was a drop after ETH lost the psychological $1300 mark it reached after a recent rally last week.
Bitcoin: Why the low social activity around the leading coin should concern you
Bitcoin has seen low social dominance in the past few weeks. Some analysts speculate that the price might dip even further. Data from leading on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that the last few weeks had been marked by low social activity for the king coin Bitcoin [BTC]. BTC’s social dominance remained low as traders continued to shy away from the leading coin in favor of altcoins.
Curve investors could watch out for these levels after CRV’s 5% rally
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Price/volume divergence could lead to a price correction in the short term. Curve [CRV] rallied after losing over 20% in recent days. The rally responded to a voted proposal...
Coinbase is all set to delist XRP, here’s everything you need to know
BCH, ETC, and XLM are among the crypto assets that are set to join XRP in the delisting next week. Following this, no negative impact was seen in the prices of the affected tokens. From next week, America’s most popular crypto exchange Coinbase will stop supporting XRP. According to the...
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN): The future of venture capital
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a decentralized investment platform for investing that brings together startup businesses and investors, streamlining the venture capital process for everyday investors. During the first part of the presale, Orbeon Protocol did well and caught people’s attention in the crypto world. Recently, ORBN started the second phase of its presale, and multiple analysts expect more than 6000% returns from the project.
Litecoin: A rise in sell pressure could still reap these LTC holders some profits
Litecoin’s short-term sellers could benefit from LTC’s ongoing price action. Litecoin ranked #1 as the biggest cryptocurrency by median hold. Crypto investors that bought Litecoin [LTC] after the FTX crash were reaping the benefits following its bullish performance. LTC turned out to be the best cryptocurrency to hold in the medium term. However, Litecoin’s current outlook suggested that it might be about to give up some of its recent gains.
Bitcoin’s accumulation trend score and everything latest for your next trade
Bitcoin accumulation has rallied since the collapse of FTX. New BTC buyers have seen lower losses than an average existing BTC holder. As the general cryptocurrency market took a bite at recovery following the sudden collapse of FTX, Glassnode, in a new report, considered whether Bitcoin’s [BTC] continued sell-offs represented a continuation of the bearish trend. Was there a deeper psychological shift among BTC investors?
Can Solana’s NFT space manage to restore SOL’s position in the crypto market
Solana’s weekly chart was green and the metrics supported a positive outlook. On the other hand, SOL’s Bollinger Band and RSI flashed bearish signals. Solana [SOL] has been drifting away from the top ten list of cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization for quite a few weeks now. Though Solana failed to impress its investors, growth was witnessed in its NFT ecosystem.
Lido Finance: LDO’s reaction to whale accumulation calls for vigilance because…
Ethereum whales lit up interest in LDO as the token price increased. The on-chain performance of Lido showed some shortfall. Hence, there might be a need for caution. Lido Finance [LDO] garnered a 7.88% price increase in the last 24 hours following Ethereum [ETH] whales’ interest in the token. According to WhaleStats, LDO was one of the smart contract tokens mostly used by the top 5000 investors in this group within the same period.
Ethereum’s net issuance reading since merge has got some tips for traders
Ethereum’s total net issuance witnessed a massive spike. The number of Ethereum’s retail investors also grew over the past few days. Glassnode, a crypto analytics firm, reported that over the past few weeks, there was a significant increase in the total net coin issuance of Ethereum. Read Ethereum’s...
Cosmos: Risk-averse traders have reason to overlook ATOM’s bullish crossover
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Cosmos [ATOM] witnessed a bullish MACD crossover – a buy signal. ATOM saw improved development activity and funding rates, but the sentiment is still negative. Cosmos [ATOM]...
All about DCG, its subsidiaries, and why investors shouldn’t fret over liquidation
Recent developments around the Digital Currency Group (DCG) led to widespread speculation about its future of its star subsidiaries. These include Genesis Global Trading and more importantly Grayscale Investments Inc. The latter happens to be the firm behind the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the world’s largest institutional Bitcoin fund. Grayscale’s...
Why did Huobi Token surge at the news of this proposed token launch?
Justin Sun announced the proposed launch of the Dominican Currency on the Tron Blockchain. The price of HT saw an over 13% increase at the announcement of the news. On 29 November, Justin Sun, the creator of the Tron Blockchain, provided an update regarding introducing a new token. The price of the Huobi Token (HT) increased after the news, which seems to have caused a frenzy. The expected improved benefit Huobi Token holders would receive contributed to the spike.
Assessing whether Ethereum’s [ETH] price rally is imminent in the short term
Ethereum [ETH] has seen a surge in its count of daily active addresses. The past few days have been marked by increased ETH accumulation. On 28 November, for the first time since 15 October, the number of unique addresses that traded Ethereum [ETH] daily clinched a high of 497,300 addresses, data from Santiment showed.
Here’s what TRX investors need to know about Tron’s latest weekly report
Tron released a weekly report, revealing a strong growth trajectory. Its development activity has concluded the month by dropping to a 4-week low. Tron’s native cryptocurrency TRX has concluded the last week of November with a bullish recovery. While this is good news, investors will also be pleased about the network’s latest weekly update.
Binance’s latest acquisition will enable it to set foot in this country after four years
Binance is all set to enter the Japanese cryptocurrency market after a break of four years. The exchange acquired Osaka-based Sakura Exchange BitCoin, a crypto exchange with full regulatory compliance. The world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, is set to re-enter the Japanese crypto market four years after it exited the...
Reasons ETH investors can be disappointed despite Ethereum’s latest milestone
L2 protocols on the Ethereum blockchain reached a monthly all-time high with Optimism and Arbitrum leading the front. The Ethereum network was still struggling with sustaining a improved momentum. Ethereum [ETH] layer-two (L2) protocols hit another landmark in proving its 2022 increased adoption as the gas consumption hit a monthly...
Polygon’s DeFi space witnesses growth but for how long will it help MATIC
Polygon’s Total Value Locked (TVL) registered a downtick. DeFiLlama’s recent data revealed that in the past week, Polygon [MATIC] stood out after having the newest Defi protocols listed. This development looked promising for Polygon, which has been witnessing a decline in its total value locked for several weeks now.
Why NEAR might be a healthy candidate for a sizable bounce
NEAR’s price action leaned towards the bearish side of things, especially in the last two weeks. Its volume recently reached a new low. However, it did register a slight volume uptick. Though NEAR delivered an unenthusiastic performance last week, things may change soon. The coin’s performance reflected a lack...
