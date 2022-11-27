Ethereum whales lit up interest in LDO as the token price increased. The on-chain performance of Lido showed some shortfall. Hence, there might be a need for caution. Lido Finance [LDO] garnered a 7.88% price increase in the last 24 hours following Ethereum [ETH] whales’ interest in the token. According to WhaleStats, LDO was one of the smart contract tokens mostly used by the top 5000 investors in this group within the same period.

