Atlanta, GA

Georgia football sits at No. 1 in Coaches Poll top 25 rankings for Week 14 heading into SEC championship game

By Connor Riley,
dawgnation.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dawgnation.com

Brian Kelly reveals what makes Georgia football so difficult to play: ‘Nothing’s going to be easy’

Brian Kelly knows what his team will see on Saturday when the LSU Tigers face off against the Georgia Bulldogs. He’s twice faced off against Kirby Smart since he became Georgia’s coach back in 2016. And while Kelly’s teams have twice played Georgia tough when he was the head coach at Notre Dame, Georgia came away with wins both times.
BATON ROUGE, LA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football will hold No. 1 ranking heading into final College Football Playoff rankings

ATHENS — Heading into the final College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia will be the No. 1 ranked team. The Bulldogs won 37-14 against Georgia Tech last weekend, keeping them in the top spot. There is a new No. 2 team, as Michigan moves up following its big win over Ohio State. TCU now sits at No. 3, while USC moves from No. 6 to No. 4 after its win over Notre Dame.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football using past SEC championship defeats as fuel for LSU matchup: ‘Hopefully fourth times a charm’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart wasn’t wrong when he was sizing up the number of national championships he’s won compared to the number of SEC championships he has been a part of. With his time at Alabama and Georgia, Smart has won five national championships. He’s also won six SEC championships as well. Twice in his coaching career, he’s won a national title without winning the SEC, something that happened last year for the Bulldogs.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship

Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

HS football preview: Roswell vs. Gainesville

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell will call this Friday’s playoff game on Peachtree TV:. This game matches teams that were in Class 7A last season. Roswell went 10-3 and reached the quarterfinals, while Gainesville was 5-5 and missed the playoffs. Gainesville has a new coach this season, former Hoover (Ala.) head coach Josh Niblett, and is in the semifinals for the first time since 2013.
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Tech sophomore wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'

ATLANTA - A Georgia Tech student won big last night in the final round of "Wheel of Fortune." Quincy Howard had already won over $37,000 when he was going in the bonus round. With his mother and father there to cheer him on, Howard chose the letters A, P, G, and D - putting a bunch of correct spots on the board.
ATLANTA, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Fayetteville, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WTVM

‘Just ... WOW!’ More than 500K ballots cast in U.S. Senate runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 7% of all of Georgia’s registered voters have cast ballots in the state’s nationally-watched Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and UGA football legend Herschel Walker. As of Tuesday morning, 503,792 Georgians have cast ballots, either through absentee voting...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Dish pulls WSB-TV from channel lineup

If you have Dish Network, you may have noticed that WSB-TV, Channel 2 in Atlanta, has been dropped from your channel lineup. The change comes after a dispute between Dish and Cox Media Group, the parent company of WSB-TV. According to Dish, Cox is demanding an “exorbitant rate increase” for its channels.
ATLANTA, GA

