Georgia football sits at No. 1 in Coaches Poll top 25 rankings for Week 14 heading into SEC championship game

Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
dawgnation.com
Anonymous coach shares thoughts on Georgia football offensive stars ahead of 2022 SEC Championship
ATHENS — An anonymous coach ripped the Georgia defense earlier this year before the Tennessee game, suggesting the Bulldogs would give up 50 points. Instead, it gave up just 13 in a 27-13 win. Now a different anonymous coach is providing some thoughts on the Georgia offense. Only this...
dawgnation.com
Brian Kelly reveals what makes Georgia football so difficult to play: ‘Nothing’s going to be easy’
Brian Kelly knows what his team will see on Saturday when the LSU Tigers face off against the Georgia Bulldogs. He’s twice faced off against Kirby Smart since he became Georgia’s coach back in 2016. And while Kelly’s teams have twice played Georgia tough when he was the head coach at Notre Dame, Georgia came away with wins both times.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football expects 2022 SEC Championship Game to feel like a home game: ‘We do treat it like a home field’
ATHENS — By this point, Georgia is quite comfortable playing in Atlanta. The Bulldogs have played at least one game there every season since Kirby Smart took over at the start of the 2016. Saturday will be the second time this year the Bulldogs play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium as...
dawgnation.com
LSU’s Jayden Daniels cleared, QB Showdown on tap for SEC Championship Game
ATHENS — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will play against Georgia after suffering a sprained ankle last Saturday. “He’s going to be good,” Tigers coach Brian Kelly said during a Thursday afternoon SEC Championship Game zoom press conference. “He’s had a good week of practice, and he’ll play...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football unbothered by potential College Football Playoff foes heading into SEC championship
ATHENS — Kirby Smart does not care that the Bulldogs likely already have a College Football Playoff berth locked up. Nor is he concerned about possible seeding ramifications that come with the result of Saturday’s game against LSU. “It’s the next game. For us it’s been about the...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football will hold No. 1 ranking heading into final College Football Playoff rankings
ATHENS — Heading into the final College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia will be the No. 1 ranked team. The Bulldogs won 37-14 against Georgia Tech last weekend, keeping them in the top spot. There is a new No. 2 team, as Michigan moves up following its big win over Ohio State. TCU now sits at No. 3, while USC moves from No. 6 to No. 4 after its win over Notre Dame.
Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against Georgia Tech
On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs capped off their regular season by hosting in-state rival Georgia Tech. A dominant second half pushed the Bulldogs past the Yellow Jackets in a performance that saw several of Georgia’s inexperienced players fill a role. Georgia played 14 true freshmen on Saturday, including one...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football using past SEC championship defeats as fuel for LSU matchup: ‘Hopefully fourth times a charm’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart wasn’t wrong when he was sizing up the number of national championships he’s won compared to the number of SEC championships he has been a part of. With his time at Alabama and Georgia, Smart has won five national championships. He’s also won six SEC championships as well. Twice in his coaching career, he’s won a national title without winning the SEC, something that happened last year for the Bulldogs.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt names which team Georgia 'doesn't want to see' in Playoff
Joel Klatt had a good bit to say about Georgia’s potential match-up as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and which team he believes the Dawgs would want not want to see in the semi-final game. “Who would Georgia want to play?” Klatt asked to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship
Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
dawgnation.com
BJ Ojulari helps highlight the present, future issues for Georgia football outside linebacker room
ATHENS — Azeez Ojulari tried his best. He wanted his younger brother, BJ, to play for Georgia. He was a 4-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle and had the option of following in his brother’s footsteps of being an outside linebacker at Georgia. But BJ didn’t want...
dawgnation.com
HS football preview: Roswell vs. Gainesville
DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell will call this Friday’s playoff game on Peachtree TV:. This game matches teams that were in Class 7A last season. Roswell went 10-3 and reached the quarterfinals, while Gainesville was 5-5 and missed the playoffs. Gainesville has a new coach this season, former Hoover (Ala.) head coach Josh Niblett, and is in the semifinals for the first time since 2013.
Albany Herald
Mello Jones Blowing Up on Recruiting Trail, Talks Recent Georgia and Bama Offers
UGA has been sending out offers left and right as they are getting their recruiting board set for future classes. There is still some work to do in the 2023 class, but UGA has done an excellent job laying the groundwork for their 2024 class. One of UGAs most recent...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Tech sophomore wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'
ATLANTA - A Georgia Tech student won big last night in the final round of "Wheel of Fortune." Quincy Howard had already won over $37,000 when he was going in the bonus round. With his mother and father there to cheer him on, Howard chose the letters A, P, G, and D - putting a bunch of correct spots on the board.
High school football state playoff brackets
Here are the state playoff brackets for each classification. The playoffs will continue through state championship weekend Dec. 8-10.
Fayetteville, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WTVM
‘Just ... WOW!’ More than 500K ballots cast in U.S. Senate runoff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 7% of all of Georgia’s registered voters have cast ballots in the state’s nationally-watched Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and UGA football legend Herschel Walker. As of Tuesday morning, 503,792 Georgians have cast ballots, either through absentee voting...
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger officially opens today
KENNESAW, Ga. — The day that Whataburger fans in metro Atlanta have been waiting for has arrived. The popular Texas chain opens its Kennesaw location at 11 a.m. Monday. The restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane is the first of several locations that Whataburger plans to open within the next year.
Dish pulls WSB-TV from channel lineup
If you have Dish Network, you may have noticed that WSB-TV, Channel 2 in Atlanta, has been dropped from your channel lineup. The change comes after a dispute between Dish and Cox Media Group, the parent company of WSB-TV. According to Dish, Cox is demanding an “exorbitant rate increase” for its channels.
