Santa Rosa County, FL

niceville.com

Pensacola man sentenced for illegal firearm charges

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola convicted felon has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for illegal firearm charges and supervision violations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO),...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

1 man, 1 juvenile charged with attempted murder for October shootings in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man and juvenile are behind bars, charged with attempted murder in connection with two drive-by shootings that happened in October, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Emmenuelu James Moomoogal Salter, 20, was charged with attempted murder, possession of weapon, discharge firearm from a vehicle and missile into a […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola man sentenced to over 26 years in prison for 2020 drug bust

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison after Escambia County deputies located large amounts of drugs and guns during the search of a home back in 2020. 33-year-old Charles Posey, of Pensacola, previously pled guilty to federal drug trafficking and firearms offenses...
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Mountain Brook man charged with murder in friend’s fentanyl overdose death at Florida bachelor party

A Mountain Brook man has been charged with murder after authorities say he provided his friend with drugs that caused a fatal overdose during a Florida bachelor party. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, “directly provided” the drugs that killed 26-year-old Connecticut resident Thomas Gleason during the May 14 bachelor party in Santa Rosa Beach, the Walton County, Fla. Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Man shot in the back overnight in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was shot in the back and hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened at W Bobe and N T streets. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was standing in the middle of the road when a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him in the back.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Crestview man charged with shooting, killing neighbors dog

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies said a man was booked into Okaloosa County Jail for shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog in Crestview on Nov. 26. Willie Ray Gibson, 76, is charged with animal cruelty and firing a weapon in public. The arrest report from OCSO said the dog escaped from its home and was […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
niceville.com

Man shot dead by deputies in Walton is from Pensacola: WCSO

WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed by deputies earlier this month in Miramar Beach. Jesse Mavrick Minton, 39, of Pensacola, was armed when he was shot by deputies on November 15, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said in an announcement.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WEAR

Sheriff: 18-year-old woman killed in Escambia County murder-suicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 18-year-old woman was killed in Friday night's murder-suicide in Escambia County, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. in Montclair. WEAR News previously reported that a man fatally shot a woman before turning the gun...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Impaired Driving Enforcement Initiative Begins

Keeping the roadways safe for all during the holiday season. As we continue into the holiday season, the Pensacola Police Department would like to remind drivers to buckle up, watch your speeds, drive safely, and do not drive impaired. The Pensacola Police Department has solidified grant funding and has begun...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
ssrnews.com

Utility Director Fined $500 Tampering Fee

James Dabney, who is seeking re-election to the Holley-Navarre Water System board of directors, is one of 33 customers assessed a $500 tampering fee by the utility so far during 2022. A May 23, 2022 letter from HNWS to Dabney states the utility “recently discovered and terminated an unauthorized water...
NAVARRE, FL

