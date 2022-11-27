Read full article on original website
Pensacola man sentenced for illegal firearm charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola convicted felon has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for illegal firearm charges and supervision violations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO),...
Former Florida attorney sentenced to 1 year in prison for tax evasion: DOJ
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Gulf Breeze attorney was sentenced to one year in federal prison following a May 2022 guilty plea of three counts of tax evasion, according to a release from the Northern District of Florida Department of Justice. William Carter Elliot, 61, was a former attorney and the sole proprietor […]
Former ECUA manager pockets $500,000 selling recyclables; pleads guilty to racketeering
A former ECUA recycling manager pleaded guilty Wednesday to racketeering after setting up a shell company in 2018 to sell ECUA recycling materials to three different companies who buy bulk recyclables. Jarrell Lamar Reynolds, 45, of Pensacola was charged with organized fraud, money laundering, extortion and two counts of racketeering....
1 man, 1 juvenile charged with attempted murder for October shootings in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man and juvenile are behind bars, charged with attempted murder in connection with two drive-by shootings that happened in October, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Emmenuelu James Moomoogal Salter, 20, was charged with attempted murder, possession of weapon, discharge firearm from a vehicle and missile into a […]
Pensacola man sentenced to over 26 years in prison for 2020 drug bust
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison after Escambia County deputies located large amounts of drugs and guns during the search of a home back in 2020. 33-year-old Charles Posey, of Pensacola, previously pled guilty to federal drug trafficking and firearms offenses...
Convicted Pensacola felon arrested for voter fraud after voting in 2020 General Election
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested for illegally voting in the 2020 general election, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Michael Dewayne Collins Jr., 41, was charged with fraud and perjury. According to court documents, on June 19, 2001, Collins was convicted for Lewd or Lascivious Battery on […]
Michigan man arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly breaking into home, stealing truck: sheriff’s office reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Michigan man is behind bars in Escambia County after allegedly breaking into an Escambia County home and stealing a truck and a gun. James Lee Mitchell, 50, of Flint, Mi., was charged with vehicle theft, burglary and grand theft of a firearm. Deputies said Mitchell traveled north from Marion […]
Mountain Brook man charged with murder in friend’s fentanyl overdose death at Florida bachelor party
A Mountain Brook man has been charged with murder after authorities say he provided his friend with drugs that caused a fatal overdose during a Florida bachelor party. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, “directly provided” the drugs that killed 26-year-old Connecticut resident Thomas Gleason during the May 14 bachelor party in Santa Rosa Beach, the Walton County, Fla. Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Deputies: Man shot in the back overnight in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was shot in the back and hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened at W Bobe and N T streets. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was standing in the middle of the road when a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him in the back.
Deputies investigate early morning shooting in Escambia Co., 1 victim transported to hospital
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a man was shot in the back and transported to a local hospital early Wednesday morning. ECSO said deputies responded to a shots fired call at the 2000 block of West Bobe Street and T Street, and found a male with a gunshot […]
Crestview man charged with shooting, killing neighbors dog
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies said a man was booked into Okaloosa County Jail for shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog in Crestview on Nov. 26. Willie Ray Gibson, 76, is charged with animal cruelty and firing a weapon in public. The arrest report from OCSO said the dog escaped from its home and was […]
Man arrested for burglary and battery at Fort Walton Beach home
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Robert McGaugh, 29, was taken into custody by Fort Walton Beach Police Department after a battery and burglary incident Monday night. According to the police report, the male victim told police that he and McGuagh got into a physical altercation at a home on Deluna Rd just before 10 […]
Man shot dead by deputies in Walton is from Pensacola: WCSO
WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed by deputies earlier this month in Miramar Beach. Jesse Mavrick Minton, 39, of Pensacola, was armed when he was shot by deputies on November 15, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said in an announcement.
Sheriff: 18-year-old woman killed in Escambia County murder-suicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 18-year-old woman was killed in Friday night's murder-suicide in Escambia County, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. in Montclair. WEAR News previously reported that a man fatally shot a woman before turning the gun...
2nd stolen car recovered from Yellow River in 9 days: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Dive Team
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team pulled a second reported stolen car out of the Yellow River in nine days Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Members of the dive team recovered a silver Nissan pickup which was reported stolen from a home […]
Man charged with DUI, reckless driving, drove on wrong side of road and crashed: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man arrested on three criminal charges for reportedly driving the wrong way on Highway 97, crashing into another car and continuing to drive Monday night, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, whose name is not given in the release, is a 66-year-old from […]
Former Santa Rosa County lieutenant sentenced to 1 year, 1 day in prison: DOJ
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former lieutenant with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Department was sentenced to one year and a day in federal prison for lying to the FBI. Scott P. Haines, 50, of Milton was sentenced after his previous guilty plea on the charge of making material false statements to the […]
Impaired Driving Enforcement Initiative Begins
Keeping the roadways safe for all during the holiday season. As we continue into the holiday season, the Pensacola Police Department would like to remind drivers to buckle up, watch your speeds, drive safely, and do not drive impaired. The Pensacola Police Department has solidified grant funding and has begun...
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
Utility Director Fined $500 Tampering Fee
James Dabney, who is seeking re-election to the Holley-Navarre Water System board of directors, is one of 33 customers assessed a $500 tampering fee by the utility so far during 2022. A May 23, 2022 letter from HNWS to Dabney states the utility “recently discovered and terminated an unauthorized water...
