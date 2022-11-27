Read full article on original website
Find Blake at Harvest Market
Want free groceries? 103.7 WDBR is giving you a chance to win free groceries!!!. DJ Blake is ready to have some fun! DJ Blake’s cutout is set up with a QR code at Harvest Market for YOU to enter to win. Yes, we want you to register online, but also step it up to the next level and find DJ Blake’s cutout at Harvest Market in Springfield. Scan the code and earn ten additional entries (only one bonus scan at Harvest Market).
Downtown apartment proposal
Developer Aaron Acree wants to rehab a building at Fifth and Adams across from the Old State Capitol. Springfield TIF administrator Ravi Doshi says it sounds like a winner. “This has been an abandoned, vacant building for many, many years now,” Doshi told WTAX News after Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “We have a developer – who is local – who really wants to invigorate that space and is proposing to put in nine units of market rate housing.”
3 cited for Scott’s Law violations
Tuesday, The Illinois State Police issued citations for three separate traffic crashes involving move over law violations. Two of the three crashes involved Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles. The first crash occurred in Fayette county. The second crash occurred on Interstate 94 in Cook county and the third crash involved...
2022 Zoo Lights!!!
Take a stroll through the Henson Robinson Zoo and enjoy thousands of lights and displays! See the Zoo animals as they enjoy the lights too; red wolves, arctic foxes, eagles, barnyard, cougars, birds of prey, and many others that are all out on the grounds or viewable still this time of year!
Man shot by officers dies
A man shot by officers outside the Taylorville Community Credit Union in Litchfield has died. Illinois State Police are investigating the Thanksgiving Day shooting. Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun Thursday. Officers arrived at the Credit Union around 10 a.m. where they located the suspect,...
