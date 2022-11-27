Read full article on original website
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
'I'm famous': 8-year-old boy dressed as member of Royal Guard meets Prince, Princess of Wales
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An 8-year-old Brookline boy dressed as a member of the British Royal Guard got to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales on Thursday during their three-day tour in and around Massachusetts. Henry Dynov-Teixeira said he wore the costume on Halloween, and one month later he...
Prince and Princess of Wales tour Somerville climate-tech startup incubator, Chelsea non-profit
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Prince and Princess of Wales toured a climate-tech startup incubator in Somerville and visited a Chelsea nonprofit that helps at-risk youths Thursday as part of their three-day stay in and around Boston, which culminates in the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. The Earthshot Prize, inspired...
Holiday Lights 2022: Watch Boston's official Christmas Tree lighting
BOSTON — Boston's official Christmas tree was lit Thursday night on Boston Common. Holiday Lights featured performances by Sons of Serendip, Jimmy Rankin, Reeny Smith, Six: The Musical, Tirgirlily Gold and Springfield's own Michelle Brooks-Thompson. The show ended with the lighting of the 37-year-old, 45-foot white spruce tree, which...
Pair sought in breaking and entering in Roxbury
BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people sought in a breaking and entering that happened Monday morning in Roxbury. Police released photos of the pair wanted in connection with the incident at 125 Warren St. The two people were observed utilizing burglarious...
French fusion in Boston's Back Bay, and seafood specialties in Cambridge
There’s a restaurant tucked into Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood that offers a passport to Paris – no plane required. Cafe Sauvage features a chic French fusion menu courtesy of its Parisian proprietors — husband and wife — Antoine and Anaïs Lambert. The owners of...
Craving Italian food? Amazing options in Greater Boston
Chef and owner of MIDA, Douglass Williams, has opened a second iteration of his Roman-style restaurant in Newton. In operation since June 2021, this location serves the same simple and savory cuisine, plus pizza. Williams first entered the Boston restaurant scene in 2016 when he opened MIDA’s first location in Boston’s South End.
Boston-area climate tech companies prep for visit from Prince William and Princess Kate
BOSTON — The royal couple has a busy schedule the next two days, including a visit with several local companies working on cutting-edge climate technology, including Somerville’s Greentown Labs. A few weeks ago, Greentown CEO Emily Reichert said she got a call from British officials saying they were...
Prince, princess of Wales see how climate change is impacting Boston waterfront
BOSTON — The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to East Boston Thursday afternoon to see the changing face of Boston's shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels. The royal couple's first trip to the U.S. since 2014 is part of the British royal family's efforts to...
Here's what the Prince and Princess of Wales said when they arrived in Boston
BOSTON — The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II began Wednesday afternoon in Boston. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker greeted the couple at Boston Logan International Airport, where they arrived aboard a commercial British Airways flight. Upon landing, William...
Holiday Lights: Tonight at 7:00 pm
'Tis the season for Holiday Lights! Don't miss Boston's official tree lighting ceremony, hosted by Chronicle's Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour, live tonight at 7:00 pm.
Royal visit: Prince and Princess of Wales tour City Hall, watch Celtics on first day in Boston
BOSTON — The Prince and Princess of Wales are staying in Boston following the first day of their three-day royal visit in and around the Massachusetts capital, which culminates in the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. The Earthshot Prize, inspired by President John F. Kennedy's "Moonshot" speech, is an...
Boston gets first glimpse of MLK 'Embrace' sculpture
BOSTON — Boston got a first look Wednesday at a new monument coming to the Common that honors Martin Luther King Jr. The 20-foot tall and 40-foot wide "Embrace" sculpture has traveled nearly 3,000 miles from where it was created in Washington state by conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas.
Country star Morgan Wallen to perform at Fenway Park, ticket price to partially benefit his foundation
BOSTON — Country star Morgan Wallen will perform at Fenway Park in August for his upcoming world tour “One Night At A Time.”. Wallen will perform at the Red Sox home stadium Friday, Aug. 18. The Boston show will feature special guests singer and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum, Nashville songwriter Ernest and young country singer Bailey Zimmerman, a spokesperson said.
Amber Alert canceled after Dartmouth, Massachusetts, infant, mother located; Two in custody
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — An Amber Alert was canceled after a woman and an infant who left in a vehicle in the southeastern town of Dartmouth were found, Massachusetts State Police said. State police said the Amber Alert was issued for 6-month-old Grayson Benson who was abducted with his mother,...
Mayor Wu says Boston's 'Mass & Cass' crisis improving, but business owner disagrees
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has said the situation at "Mass & Cass" — an area of the city plagued by homelessness and substance abuse — has greatly improved, but one business owner in that area says hundreds of people continue to gather there despite the mayor's efforts to move them elsewhere.
5 for Good: Kids in Kingston raise funds to build school in Ethiopia
KINGSTON, Mass. — Hundreds of parents and their children in Ethiopia are sending gratitude to Bendeshe's Village. 5 for Good covered the Kingston-based charity in March of 2022. The organization is named after Bendeshe Bonner, who goes by the name Ben. Now in high school, he was adopted from...
Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas
BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits
BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
Cravings at Colonial Spa in Wakefield scoops up a special treat for those with dairy allergies
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cravings at Colonial Spa in Wakefield is scooping up a special treat for those who say no to dairy – soft serve that’s dairy free. Owner Samantha Chaput uses a coconut milk soft serve base. She uses a rector machine to mix in a wide range of flavors, from cookies and candy to fruit and nuts. There are dozens of flavors on the menu.
City Council backs lower voting age in Boston
BOSTON — If you're old enough to drive, you're old enough to vote, the majority of Boston city councilors decided Wednesday, bringing 16-and 17-year-olds one step closer to enfranchisement in the city. By a 9-4 vote, councilors passed a petition to allow Boston residents aged 16 and 17 to...
