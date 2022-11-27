Read full article on original website
Related
ouraynews.com
Fire destroys Log Hill clubhouse
Sheriff, CBI investigating origin; structure where refugee housing proposed 'a total loss'. The Ouray County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are searching for the origin of a structure fire that destroyed the long-vacant clubhouse on Log Hill Mesa Saturday night. Firefighters from four local departments responded to the fire at 117 Ponderosa Drive, and crews were at the clubhouse from about 6:30 p.m. until after 3 a.m. “It’s a total loss,” Log Hill Volunteer Fire…
ouraynews.com
Despite protests, County Road 5 to close this week
Ouray County commissioners decided on Tuesday to close the upper portion of County Road 5 on Dec. 2, following the advice of Road and Bridge Superintendent Ty Barger. The decision was met with pushback from two members of the public including Kelly Ryan, the general manager of San Juan Hut Systems, which is involved in an open court case with the county over the controversial road. Barger said in…
KJCT8
Missing Montrose County girl found by Sheriff’s Department
MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing Montrose County girl. Erin Kelly reportedly went missing Sunday evening. Deputies describe Kelly as a 5′3″ tall 15-year-old girl with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing roughly 116 pounds. Authorities highlighted surgery scars on her right arm as a distinguishing feature, and said that she is “known to wear a white hoodie and purple pajama-style pants.”
ouraynews.com
New water plant planned near Colona
Project 7 Water Authority, which serves 60,000 water users in Ouray, Montrose and Delta counties, aims to build a new water treatment facility south of Colona by 2026 that would treat water from Ridgway Reservoir. The organization received a $47,600 grant last month from the Colorado River District for the project, part of its Regional Water Supply and Resiliency Program, intended to help it…
ouraynews.com
Season of Sharing: Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership
Editor's note: The Ouray County Plaindealer is featuring nonprofit organizations which are based in Ouray County and serve Ouray County in a series of profiles titled Season of Sharing. The purpose of these profiles is to highlight the meaningful work being performed by these organizations and let the community know how they can help them even more, as the holidays approach and we reach the end of 2022. Look for these profiles published weekly from now through the end of the year.
ouraynews.com
OURAY COUNTY LOOKING BACK
50 YEARS AGO November 30, 1972 - Sheriff Frank Merling was traveling down Camp Bird Road Oct. 29 when he noticed lights in the Ben Matto residence. No one answered the doorbell, and all the lights went out when Sheriff Merling called out. He took the license number from the Jeep parked outside and returned to get Sheriff Dougherty at the office. The Jeep was gone when the two officers got back…
nbc11news.com
Quick warm-up before temperatures fall again with our next snowmaker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Friday at midnight for Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, and Pitkin counties. Heavy snowfall with this next system can bring low visibility and hazardous travel. Areas in the high country and higher elevations can expect to receive the bulk of the snowfall. Wind gusts can also reach up to 60 miles per hour in some locations, creating blowing snow conditions.
ouraynews.com
Season of Sharing: Second Chance Humane Society
Editor's note: The Ouray County Plaindealer is featuring nonprofit organizations which are based in Ouray County and serve Ouray County in a series of profiles titled Season of Sharing. The purpose of these profiles is to highlight the meaningful work being performed by these organizations and let the community know how they can help them even more, as the holidays approach and we reach the end of 2022. Look for these profiles published weekly from now through the end of the year. Please know this is not meant to be an exhaustive list of nonprofit organizations in Ouray County.
Crested Butte News
Delta Brick and Climate Company receives $250,000 grant
As far as innovation goes, Christopher Caskey and his company Delta Brick and Climate Company have hit on many levels by creating solutions to environmental challenges while producing something beautiful, sustainable and useful. The company and its newly formed sister brand, Particular Tile, produce bricks, pavers and custom tile using clay sediment removed from Paonia Reservoir, helping maintain the reservoir’s water storage capacity. But the company started in response to a different mission: capturing methane from abandoned coal mines. If things go well, captured coal mine methane will soon be used to run the kilns Delta Brick uses to fire its clay products. That final aspect of Caskey’s plan might start as early as next summer thanks to a grant Caskey received in November from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
ouraynews.com
NEWS BRIEFS
Ridgway Schools await new wheels The Ridgway School District tentatively set aside $140,000 for the purchase of a new school bus, which will likely be a 71-passenger vehicle. The money was set aside as part of a budget revision for the 2022-2023 school year, and the new document was first read at a district meeting on Nov. 17. The new bus won’t be available until April 2023 at the earliest. The…
ouraynews.com
Law enforcement mug shot posts stir debate
The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office whipped up praise and criticism alike when debuting a short-lived policy of posting all arrests, with mugshots, on Facebook last month, to highlight criminal justice reforms frustrating Sheriff Bill Masters. After spurring debate and some outrage with a series of posted mugshots, the sheriff’s department announced a pareddown policy on Nov. 19, just a day…
94kix.com
Live Like a Sitcom in This 2022 Montrose Colorado Home
Let's face it, none of our houses can compete with the homes we see on TV. Every week, our favorite characters live their best lives in homes you'd be crazy not to want to live in. I mean, they're all sets that consist of half a room, and would probably fall over if you breathe on them wrong, but just to look at them? Marvelous.
ouraynews.com
Public participation shouldn't require a road trip
If you'd like to attend the Ouray School Board's retreat this week, you're welcome to do so. But you'll need to drive almost 300 miles where there's a seat for you in a conference room in the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Colorado Springs. That's according to the district's public...
1037theriver.com
Live Off-the-Grid in this Montrose Colorado Sustainable Earthship
Do you ever just want to get away from it all, without actually having to leave your house? Are you tired of the constant fight to protect your data, and your identity online? Do you really just want to be left alone on major holidays? Well, we may have found the Earthship for you!
ouraynews.com
Get in the holiday spirit with Noel Night, Yule Celebration
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there. So, too, will the Grinch — although he’ll be unusually festive. There will be dancers and live music, lots of food and drink, ample opportunities to shop, a chance to view the night sky and win local shopping bucks, a scavenger hunt, a parade and a Christmas tree lighting. Someone will even win a new Jeep.
Comments / 1