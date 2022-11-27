Read full article on original website
‘Continuing to take those steps to be innovative’: UND says safety at the forefront with upcoming robot delivery project
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota will soon have robots, called Kiwibots, traveling across the campus to deliver food. While the notion of having the convenience of that service, some have questions about the overall safety and how it could impact students financially. “I just...
UND campus getting food delivery robots next semester
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students at the University of North Dakota will have a new, convenient option to curb their hunger come next semester. UND is rolling out a posse of food delivery robots. Dining Services Director Orlynn Rosaasen says they’ve been looking at the idea of...
Retired Grand Forks Police Lieutenant laid to rest
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is remembering a long-time lieutenant who recently passed away. Lt. (Ret.) Odney Ellingson served 38 years for the Grand Forks Police Department and retired in 1997. He passed away Thursday, November 24, at home with family, including his son Sgt. (Ret.) Mark Ellingson. Odney Ellingson was laid to rest on Thursday, December 1.
Red Lake man sentenced to 12 years for beating his cousin to death
MINNEAPOLIS – A 38-year-old Red Lake man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Tuesday for the brutal murder of his own cousin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in the fall of 2020, Ralph Edward Cloud Jr. beat Allen Smith to death inside a residence on the Red Lake Indian Reservation with “a medal cabinet and its drawers” because he was “concerned about a relationship between his wife and Smith.”
17 people involved in human smuggling cases near Canadian border
PEMBINA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2 men have been charged and charges are pending against another man after two separate human smuggling cases in one week near the ND/MN borders with Canada. Ernesto Falcon Jr. and Rodolfo Arzola-Carrillo, both of Tifton, Georgia, have been charged with conspiracy to commit...
Man hurt after truck is hit by train in Polk County
WINGER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A driver was injured after officials say he parked too close to the tracks and got hit by a train. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash near Highway 59 and 460th Avenue SE just after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29. Deputies say a freightliner box truck was hit by a Canadian Pacific train traveling southbound.
K9 sniffs out 50 grams of meth during traffic stop
BACKUS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop in central Minnesota turned up drugs. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says deputies conducted a traffic stop on November 26 in Pine River Township in rural Backus, Minnesota. A K9 was used during the investigation and approximately 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located during the search of the vehicle.
Authorities, school leaders investigate bomb threat at Waubun School
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Waubun School bomb threat launched an investigation Thursday morning. Mahnomen County authorities say school leaders made them aware of the threat around 10 a.m. They say they were preparing to evacuate the school, and even made a call to Fargo to get a bomb dog.
