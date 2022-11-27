A TikToker Tried To Put Best Buy On Blast For An 11-Cent Bag Charge & It Backfired So Fast

Many stores in North America charge for bags so it shouldn't really come as a surprise when you're asked if you want to buy one at the checkout.

One TikToker wasn't happy when he was told he would have to pay $0.11 for a bag at a Best Buy so he posted a video about it on the social media platform, but he didn't receive any support there.

Tiktoker Matt Plapp starts the video off by panning from a shot of a Best Buy store to a teen carrying a laptop and Plapp carrying what looks like an outdoor camera in their hands.

"This is us carrying $3,200 of stuff at a Best Buy. No bag because after we paid we were told it's $0.11 for a bag. OK thanks, Best Buy," Plapp said in the video.

He also called out the company with his caption. It reads, "What are you doing to give you customers a less than stellar experience? Thank you @bestbuy." He also threw in a "bad customer service" hashtag in there.

While Plapp may have been expecting some support on the matter from people who watched his video, he didn't end up getting it.

With over 415,000 views, majority of people called out Plapp rather than the electronics retailer.

"Bros beefing with a company over 11 cents😳😳," one person wrote.

"Literally paid 320,000 pennies but can’t afford 11 pennies more," another TikToker commented.

"Why buy $3200 worth of stuff if you can’t afford an 11 cent bag," one other viewer chimed in.

One person questioned why Plapp even needed a bag.

"Tbh it looks like you’re carrying it just fine. [Your] entire experience is based on the 11 cent bag?"

Others stated that it looked like Best Buy was the real winner in the situation because the bag fee did what it was supposed to.

"Wait so their entire plan to use less plastic bags worked? Haha you really showed them! 😂," a comment reads, while another says, "Glad to see it worked. Good job Best Buy!"

There were also a lot of people that suggested Plapp bring his own bag on his next shopping trip to avoid a similar situation.

"Either way they made you do the right thing for our planet. bring your own reusable bag next time, then there will be no bag tax & you'll have a bag," a TikTok user noted.

Next time you're heading to a Best Buy, or any store for that matter, make sure to bring your own reusable bags with you to ensure a smooth transition from the store to your car.