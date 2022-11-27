ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Bears came so close to starting Nathan Peterman at QB and NFL fans had so many jokes

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wFeB0_0jP91X4G00

The Chicago Bears today will be without their star quarterback, Justin Fields, who is out with a shoulder injury. That wasn’t much of a surprise heading into Sunday’s Week 12 action.

What is a surprise for the Bears is who will be their starting QB on the road against the New York Jets: Nathan Peterman.

Well, that’s what we thought until the offense took the field and Trevor Siemian was under center for Chicago.

So here’s what happened: NFL reporters reported 45 minutes before kickoff that Siemian, the Bears’ backup QB, had suffered an oblique injury and Peterman would start the game.

Then a few minutes before kickoff the Bears’ PR team said that it would be a game-time decision and that Siemian could still start.

Mike Garafolo had the initial news:

Here was the update minutes before the game:

And then it became official when the Bears’ offense took the field in the first quarter:

So. Close.

NFL fans had jokes about Peterman.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Malachi Coleman, No. 4 ATH in 2023, decommits from Nebraska

One of the main storylines to keep an eye on in college football over the next couple of weeks is certain players decommitting and opening up their recruitment ahead of early signing day. Sometimes it will be because of other offers, sometimes it will be because of a new coaching staff that was hired, one in which they didn’t have the connection with in their recruitment. For 4-star athlete Malachi Coleman, that may be the case. Coleman, the No. 4 ATH in the 2023 class and No. 68 overall player in the nation, committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers back in October of...
LINCOLN, NE
All Cardinals

The Cost of Trading Kyler Murray

Let's make one thing very, very clear: The Arizona Cardinals should not trade Kyler Murray. In a season where the Cardinals are 4-8 and have fallen behind every expectation for the year, there's a handful of fans who wish to rid the franchise of Murray and move on to other adventures.
NFL Analysis Network

3 QB’s The Colts Should Consider Pursuing To Replace Matt Ryan

While the 2022 season isn’t over yet for the Indianapolis Colts, as they are 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot with six weeks remaining in the season, their chances of qualifying for the postseason are slim. Regardless of how this season ends, the No. 1 task on their to-do list this offseason will be finding a solution at quarterback.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Pollard vs other pending RBs, look at Cowboys 2023 free agents

When the season was just a few weeks old, the opening week of October brought our first real look at the Cowboys’ pending free agency class. Dak Prescott had missed three contests, but the Cowboys found themselves a surprising 3-1 at the time. The backup quarterback laid the foundation of a change of perspective. Just three weeks prior, pessimistic Dallas fans were preparing for the worst season in recent memory. Since that point, dreams of what the 2022 season could be have only expanded, with the club having a realistic shot of the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Playoffs: Predicting final 6 weeks for Cowboys, Eagles, all NFC contenders

The NFC race is wide open in 2022, with six weeks remaining in the regular season. For a long time, earning a bye week was paramount to representing the conference in the Super Bowl. For eight straight seasons, from 2012 through 2019, a team that earned a bye week made it to the Super Bowl. That’s changed with the addition of the seventh playoff seed over the last two seasons. The shift means only the top seed has a bye and since the conference has been won by teams needing to get through all three rounds of the playoffs. First Tom Brady and the Bucs went from the wild-card spot and last year Matt Stafford led the NFC West-champion Rams to the Lombardi.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys release of DE indicator of coming roster move, but not likely Beckham

The Cowboys have made a move that is going to do nothing but fuel speculation, leaving Dallas fans wondering when the next shoe is going to drop. After a Thursday win and a mini-bye, Dallas is getting back to work in preparation for their Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. One player who has been on and off in contributing in 2022 will be permanently off, as the club released DE Tarell Basham.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy