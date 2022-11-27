The Bears came so close to starting Nathan Peterman at QB and NFL fans had so many jokes

The Chicago Bears today will be without their star quarterback, Justin Fields, who is out with a shoulder injury. That wasn’t much of a surprise heading into Sunday’s Week 12 action.

What is a surprise for the Bears is who will be their starting QB on the road against the New York Jets: Nathan Peterman.

Well, that’s what we thought until the offense took the field and Trevor Siemian was under center for Chicago.

So here’s what happened: NFL reporters reported 45 minutes before kickoff that Siemian, the Bears’ backup QB, had suffered an oblique injury and Peterman would start the game.

Then a few minutes before kickoff the Bears’ PR team said that it would be a game-time decision and that Siemian could still start.

Mike Garafolo had the initial news:

Here was the update minutes before the game:

And then it became official when the Bears’ offense took the field in the first quarter:

So. Close.

NFL fans had jokes about Peterman.