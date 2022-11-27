ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons will meet the Washington Commanders in Week 12 of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon from FedEx Field.

The Falcons are coming off a 27-24 win over the Bears to give them a 5-6 record on the year but have struggled on the road while losing their last three straight. Meanwhile, the Commanders have been on fire with Taylor Heinicke leading the way by winning five out of their last six games as they look to improve to 7-5 with a win today.

This will be a great Sunday of NFL football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game today.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders

  • When: Sunday, November 27
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL this season

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders (-4)

Over/Under: 40.5

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

