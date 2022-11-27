ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Oblivious pier angler hooks, reels in angry surfer

By Pete Thomas
**Warning: Video contains profanity

On the pier was a fisherman who had accidentally hooked what Stab Magazine described as “the biggest catch in Huntington Beach this holiday season.”

In the water was a surfer with a hook in his wrist, shouting profanely (and in vain) for the angler to “let the string out” so he could remove the hook.

That wasn’t happening.

The accompanying footage, captured Thanksgiving Day by Instagram user Dan’s Surf Cave, shows Will Dobrenen, the surfer, pleading with the angler to allow his line to go slack.

Instead, the unidentified angler reeled, tightening the tension, as if he didn’t grasp that the surfer at the end of his line was in pain. Finally, the line broke, freeing the surfer.

ALSO: Can you spot the coyote blending into the Texas prairie?

Dan’s Surf Cave wrote: “So if surfing the Northside Huntington Beach Pier wasn’t challenging enough with the unruly crowds and lack of surfing etiquette you also have to be aware of becoming this evening’s catch of the day.”

Dobrenen told Stab Magazine: “I could not get the hook out with my finger because there [was] so much tension. I had to use my teeth to rip out the hook from my wrist.

“In doing so I was hoping that the hook would not catch my lip and make the situation worse.”

Dobrenen, thankfully, avoided becoming lip-hooked and continued to surf.

Dan’s Surf Cave added that the same “idiot” on the pier hooked two other surfers before calling it a day.

