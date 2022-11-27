ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL

By FTW Staff
 4 days ago
The Denver Broncos will meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon from Bank of America Stadium.

The Broncos have really struggled on offense this season and have lost six of their last seven games as Russell Wilson still tries to turn this season around. Meanwhile, the Panthers are sitting at 3-8 on the season as they look for a win at home today.

This will be a great Sunday of NFL football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game today.

Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers

  • When: Sunday, November 27
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Denver Broncos (-1.5) vs. Carolina Panthers

Over/Under: 36.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico.

