Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 of the NFL season on Sunday from FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Buccaneers are coming off a bye week after starting off the season with a 5-5 record as Tom Brady and company look to turn it up in the second half of the season. Meanwhile, the Browns have struggled and are coming off a loss to the Bills as they look to rebound at home with a win today.

This will be a great Sunday of NFL football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game today.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns

When: Sunday, November 27

Sunday, November 27 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: FOX

How to watch the NFL this season

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) vs. Cleveland Browns

Over/Under: 42

