Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL

The Chicago Bears will face the New York Jets in Week 12 of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon from MetLife Stadium.

The Bears will be without Justin Fields today as he recovers from a separated shoulder and Trevor Siemian will get the start for the 3-7 Bears. Meanwhile, the Jets will look for a rebound game after looking horrendous last week against the Patriots and have sat Zach Wilson and will turn to Mike White this week.

This will be a great Sunday of NFL football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game today.

Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets

When: Sunday, November 27

Sunday, November 27 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets (-7)

Over/Under: 38

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.