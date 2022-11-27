ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

livingetc.com

Echo Studio review: is it really Amazon's best-sounding speaker?

Alexa, show me an Amazon smart speaker that looks and sounds a bit like a Sonos one. That’s pretty much what you get with the Echo Studio, the new smart speaker that Amazon is describing as its “best-sounding smart speaker.”. All your favorite Echo features are still here...
livingetc.com

Sky Glass review: the ideal mix of TV, sound and style?

If you’re looking to upgrade your TV this season, Sky Glass is a fun and convenient option worth throwing into the mix of the best TVs for 2022. Sky Glass is the first streaming TV platform to combine hardware, software, and content in one device, and its stunning screen comes finished in five head-turning colours. Unlike Sky Q, Sky Glass doesn’t require a satellite dish or Sky Q box, which keeps the look minimal and the setup straightforward. Its intuitive screen menu works to pull together all your favourite content together from Sky TV, live, and on-demand streaming apps for movies, fitness, music, and more. This means a host of content is easy to access via remote or by using your voice by saying 'Hello Sky'.
livingetc.com

How can I add extra seats to a dining room? 10 tips for maximizing small table space this festive season

With Christmas just around the corner, you might feel trepidatious about the idea of a houseful of people, especially when it comes to sitting down for lunch. Your dining room is most likely designed to host a family dinner, yet if you've got lots of guests joining you for the holidays, you're probably wondering how to make the dining room more comfortable and spacious.
livingetc.com

8 new architecture trends for 2023 that will change how you're going to live

The way we want to live is changing fast, and a new set of architecture trends is emerging to answer the problems faced by modern life. More space, more storage, more flexibility. Lower rents, a higher resistance to climate change and cheaper costs to build. Sustainability. These are all at the forefronts of architects' mind as they create today to design a world for tomorrow.
livingetc.com

What minimalism means and how it is evolving to become the warmest decor trend of 2023

Minimalism has had many forms over time, from its roots in stoicism and ancient Greece, to the fine art movement of the 1960s, to today’s decluttering gurus like Marie Kondo. But each expression of minimalism has had a similar goal: to eliminate excess. “For centuries, people have chosen minimalism...
livingetc.com

How can I get a kitchen island on a budget? 8 ideas to cut costs without compromising on style

If you're looking for kitchen island ideas on a budget, chances are you're keen to incorporate this kitchen workhorse into your design – but have been somewhat deterred by the expense involved. As an extra space to prep and serve food, enjoy a coffee while you work or hang out with friends, an island is an essential part of many modern kitchens – but often, the most stylish designs are by no means cheap.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Viva Magenta: Pantone names 2023 Color of the Year

Viva Magenta is the newest Color of the Year. Global color authority Pantone, which reveals its choice for top color for the following year every December, announced that Viva Magenta will be the color to lead all the others into 2023. “An unconventional shade for an unconventional time: a new...
livingetc.com

8 ideas for light walls with dark trim that capture this paint trend perfectly

Dark trim and light walls are a design combination that can bring depth to your interiors, add contrast to a room, and create a touch of drama. While it might be the norm to paint your trim a bright white, going dark might be a more interesting way to give your interiors a revamp.

