If you’re looking to upgrade your TV this season, Sky Glass is a fun and convenient option worth throwing into the mix of the best TVs for 2022. Sky Glass is the first streaming TV platform to combine hardware, software, and content in one device, and its stunning screen comes finished in five head-turning colours. Unlike Sky Q, Sky Glass doesn’t require a satellite dish or Sky Q box, which keeps the look minimal and the setup straightforward. Its intuitive screen menu works to pull together all your favourite content together from Sky TV, live, and on-demand streaming apps for movies, fitness, music, and more. This means a host of content is easy to access via remote or by using your voice by saying 'Hello Sky'.

