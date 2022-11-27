Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Related
Georgia football: Kirby Smart comments on expanding College Football Playoff
Thursday’s official announcement that the College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams starting in 2024 means significant change is on the way for the sport’s postseason. Given the magnitude of that news, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked for his two cents later that day. Smart...
Georgia football: Malaki Starks named a finalist for Shaun Alexander Award
Last year, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers won the fourth annual Shaun Alexander Award, which is given annually to the nation's top true or redshirt freshman. The Dawgs could have back-to-back winners as safety Malaki Starks was named one of five finalists for the award on Thursday. The other finalists...
Georgia football: Ryan Puglisi junior highlights of UGA QB commit
Georgia landed its quarterback commitment for the 2024 cycle when Avon (Conn.) Old Farms signal caller Ryan Puglisi announced his commitment back in October following an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior chose the Dawgs over Alabama, Ole Miss, and 15 other offers. Watch his eight-game junior highlights above. Puglisi...
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
WATCH: Game Plan Live! - Heels and Tigers for the ACC Marbles
Greg Barnes and Jason Staples join host Tommy Ashley for the Inside Carolina Game Plan podcast to break down and analyze how the matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Clemson Tigers will play out on Saturday night in Charlotte. With the ACC Championship and a berth in the Orange Bowl at stake, Barnes and Staples offer their take on what the Heels need to happen and what will happen at in Bank of America Stadium.
Rusty's Rambling's - UGA staff set to hit the road on Sunday
-Georgia finishes up practice today and will head to Atlanta around 1pm on Friday. I am not expecting anyone else on the road other than Dell McGee for tomorrow.
Brent Key expected to be named head football coach
According to GoJackets.com's sources, interim head football coach Brent Key is expected to be named the next Georgia Tech head football coach. The announcement is expected within the next 24 hours and as soon as this evening. The 44-year-old Trussville, Alabama native played offensive line for Georgia Tech from 1997 to 2000 and has served as the interim coach since the firing of Geoff Collins. Collins was removed following a 1-3 start to the 2022 season and the loss to UCF. Key finished the season 4-4 as the head coach and Georgia Tech finished with a 5-7 record overall.
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Tech sophomore wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'
ATLANTA - A Georgia Tech student won big last night in the final round of "Wheel of Fortune." Quincy Howard had already won over $37,000 when he was going in the bonus round. With his mother and father there to cheer him on, Howard chose the letters A, P, G, and D - putting a bunch of correct spots on the board.
247Sports
62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0