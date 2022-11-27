ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, NY

NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, December 1

The Warren County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest after a shooting outside the Queensbury Walmart. And in Troy, the police department has received federal funding for a new threat assessment and management team, to fight domestic terrorism. Those stories headline today's five things to know.
TROY, NY
informnny.com

Hunter pronounced dead in Adirondacks

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, a hunter was pronounced dead along an Adirondack trail near Lake George, after being found by New York State forest rangers. Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, rangers received a report of a hunter having cardiac issues while traversing the Pilot Knob trail connecting to the trailhead of Buck Mountain. Rangers arrived, along with the Pilot Knob Fire Department, and found the hiker unconscious.
PILOT KNOB, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Mom: Jacket found at Schenectady park is definitely missing teen’s

Samantha Humphrey’s mother, Jaclyn Humphrey, confirms to NewsChannel 13 that the jacket found near the Mohawk River last weekend and posted on social media was definitely her daughter’s. Searchers were still out in Riverside Park Thursday looking for any sign of the missing teen. Samantha, 14, was last...
SCHENECTADY, NY
wamc.org

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president on bar closing times, cannabis and the holiday shopping season

The holiday season is always a busy one in the Saratoga Springs area, but this year there are new concerns about the downtown bar scene following a shootout around 3 a.m. on a recent Sunday. In the meantime, a new business is sprouting up in New York, after the first retail marijuana licenses were issued. To talk about all of that and more, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. He says the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Man Caught Cutting Christmas Tree on State Land

New York State Forest Ranger McCartney reported that on Saturday, November 26 at about 1:00 pm, he was checking the trail register at Moss Lake in the town of Webb, Herkimer County, in the Adirondack Park when he heard someone approaching him on the trail. The Ranger said he observed...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
UTICA, NY

