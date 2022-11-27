ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theScore

Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
TMZ.com

Paddy Pimblett Counters Jake Paul Offer To Spar, Meet Me In Vegas This Week!

UFC star Paddy The Baddy" Pimblett is responding to Jake Paul's $1 million sparring challenge ... telling us he's 100% down to box the Problem Child this week in Las Vegas!. The 27-year-old UFC star joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... where he was asked about 25-year-old Paul's offer to spar, and whether he's truly interested.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Video

Stephen A. Smith was running a bit late to the "First Take" set on Tuesday morning. The ESPN personality was curiously missing when co-host Molly Qerim opened the show. But she was happy to report a Stephen A. sighting, showing video of Smith jogging along the pier to get into the building with security holding his bag.
ComicBook

WWE Fans Think They've Found The Moment That Caused the Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens Backstage Heat

Roman Reigns was reportedly angered by a particular spot during the WarGames match at Survivor Series and WWE fans think they've found out what happened. Per Fightful Select, Reigns was furious after the match due to what he believed to be an unplanned spot involving Kevin Owens that resulted in an ear injury (possibly a ruptured ear drum). At first, it wasn't obvious which spot caused the incident, but a few fans on Twitter have since uploaded a particular clip where Reigns and KO are trading strikes and one catches "The Tribal Chief" on the side of the head.
bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett accepts Jake Paul’s sparring challenge: “I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and I’ll beat you up Monday”

Paddy Pimblett has accepted Jake Paul’s offer to spar him. Pimbeltt recently came out and accused Paul of fixing his fights and he pointed to the Anderson Silva fight. He thinks Paul never landed the punch that dropped Silva, and to no surprise, Paul responded to those claims. Paul also issued a challenge to spar him if he didn’t think his power was real.
The Spun

UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
MiddleEasy

Exclusive: Chris Barnett Picks Jon Jones Over Francis Ngannou: ‘What Do You Do Against The Perfect Fighter?’

Chris Barnett is backing Jon Jones to beat Francis Ngannou. Of course, the fight has to be booked first for that to happen. The UFC fan-favorite feels like he’s been waiting ages for the return of Jones, but it looks as though it will be sooner rather than later. Jones is targeted to make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285, regardless of whether the champ Ngannou is ready or not.
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out

Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier confident Conor McGregor not returning in February despite USADA comments: “You don’t get to make your own rules”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe that Conor McGregor will be back in action soon. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. During the defeat, McGregor famously broke his leg in the closing seconds of round one. As a result, he’s been out of action for well over a year.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Takes A Shot At The Bloodline

The Bloodline have been one of the most popular groups in all of wrestling for some time now and it seems that they picked up some major momentum on Saturday night when they defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. Former...

