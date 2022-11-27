Read full article on original website
Related
Santiago Ponzinibbio warns Canelo Alvarez for threatening Lionel Messi: “Brother, if you want to fight, I’m ready, but leave Messi be”
The 2022 World Cup has begun with 32 nations battling it out on the pitch for the ultimate prize in Qatar. Following Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico, an unexpected rivalry broke out between boxing star Canelo Alvarez and UFC fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio. The beef started after a video surfaced...
theScore
Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition
UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
Paddy Pimblett reveals Conor McGregor almost turned up at his house in Liverpool in 2016: “When he was on that mad bender in Liverpool”
Paddy Pimblett has revealed that Conor McGregor almost turned up at his house while out partying in Liverpool. It’s no secret that Conor McGregor loves a good sesh. Whether it be on his own, with his friends or with his family, ‘Notorious’ has always enjoyed throwing back a few pints.
TMZ.com
Paddy Pimblett Counters Jake Paul Offer To Spar, Meet Me In Vegas This Week!
UFC star Paddy The Baddy" Pimblett is responding to Jake Paul's $1 million sparring challenge ... telling us he's 100% down to box the Problem Child this week in Las Vegas!. The 27-year-old UFC star joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... where he was asked about 25-year-old Paul's offer to spar, and whether he's truly interested.
Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Video
Stephen A. Smith was running a bit late to the "First Take" set on Tuesday morning. The ESPN personality was curiously missing when co-host Molly Qerim opened the show. But she was happy to report a Stephen A. sighting, showing video of Smith jogging along the pier to get into the building with security holding his bag.
ComicBook
WWE Fans Think They've Found The Moment That Caused the Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens Backstage Heat
Roman Reigns was reportedly angered by a particular spot during the WarGames match at Survivor Series and WWE fans think they've found out what happened. Per Fightful Select, Reigns was furious after the match due to what he believed to be an unplanned spot involving Kevin Owens that resulted in an ear injury (possibly a ruptured ear drum). At first, it wasn't obvious which spot caused the incident, but a few fans on Twitter have since uploaded a particular clip where Reigns and KO are trading strikes and one catches "The Tribal Chief" on the side of the head.
Boxing Referee Claims He Cheated to Help Manny Pacquiao in 2000
The result gave Pacquiao his 30th career win and allowed him to retain his WBC International super-bantamweight title.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
Paddy Pimblett accepts Jake Paul’s sparring challenge: “I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and I’ll beat you up Monday”
Paddy Pimblett has accepted Jake Paul’s offer to spar him. Pimbeltt recently came out and accused Paul of fixing his fights and he pointed to the Anderson Silva fight. He thinks Paul never landed the punch that dropped Silva, and to no surprise, Paul responded to those claims. Paul also issued a challenge to spar him if he didn’t think his power was real.
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco, Alex Davis unhappy Kayla Harrison’s manager was yelling advice during fight: ‘That was cheating’
As Larissa Pacheco was putting together a performance that ultimately led to her beating Kayla Harrison, the new PFL lightweight champion heard an unfamiliar voice shouting advice during a crucial moment in the fight. At one point during the five-round battle, Harrison’s manager Ali Abdelaziz got up from his seat,...
UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
Exclusive: Chris Barnett Picks Jon Jones Over Francis Ngannou: ‘What Do You Do Against The Perfect Fighter?’
Chris Barnett is backing Jon Jones to beat Francis Ngannou. Of course, the fight has to be booked first for that to happen. The UFC fan-favorite feels like he’s been waiting ages for the return of Jones, but it looks as though it will be sooner rather than later. Jones is targeted to make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285, regardless of whether the champ Ngannou is ready or not.
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out
Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Jake Paul Definitely Became a Professional in Boxing - Now Time To Fight a Real Boxer
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford has absolutely no issue with social media star Jake Paul making his mark in the sport of boxing. Paul made his debut in the sport in 2020. He's built an unbeaten record of 6-0, with 4 wins by knockout. Last month, Paul picked up a...
Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is “clean,” explains why he thinks the Irishman left the USADA testing pool: “I think that he made the right decision”
Chael Sonnen doesn’t think Conor McGregor is using steroids. McGregor has been under fire from Anthony Smith and other fighters and fans for leaving the USADA testing pool. Many have wondered if the Irishman is taking steroids when he is not in the testing pool, but Sonnen doesn’t think that is the case.
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Calls Out Seth Rollins For Wearing “Women’s Clothing” On WWE Raw
At Survivor Series Seth Rollins lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. Naturally, this didn’t sit too well with the former World Champion who confronted Theory on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. Theory had come to the...
Anthony Smith Responds To Conor McGregor’s Latest Statement About His USADA Situation: ‘Different Rules Apply To Him’
Anthony Smith clarified his read on Conor McGregor’s pullout from USADA. “Lionheart” questioned how it was possible for “The Notorious” to pull out and do what he wants. While hinting at his UFC return, Conor McGregor found an enemy in Anthony Smith. The two have been...
MMAmania.com
Referee admits cheating to save Manny Pacquiao in bombshell new confession — ‘I prolonged the count’
It once took Count Von Count 77 seconds to count to four, which leads me to believe his arithmetic teacher at Carpathian Mountains Elementary was none other than veteran boxing referee and Filipino homer Carlos Padilla. Turns out Padilla cheated in Manny Pacquiao’s Oct. 2000 victory over Nedal Hussein, leading...
Daniel Cormier confident Conor McGregor not returning in February despite USADA comments: “You don’t get to make your own rules”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe that Conor McGregor will be back in action soon. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. During the defeat, McGregor famously broke his leg in the closing seconds of round one. As a result, he’s been out of action for well over a year.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Takes A Shot At The Bloodline
The Bloodline have been one of the most popular groups in all of wrestling for some time now and it seems that they picked up some major momentum on Saturday night when they defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. Former...
Comments / 0