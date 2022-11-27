ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Heat's Nikola Jovic (foot) questionable on Friday

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jovic is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to face Boston on Friday. Haywood Highsmith (ankle) is probable. Jovic is averaging 12.4 FanDuel points per game this season.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (illness) available for Heat on Wednesday night

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Martin will suit up after he was able to go through this morning's shootaround with an illness. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 27.3 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.2 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) hopes to be back for Magic in 1-2 weeks

Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) hopes to return in 1-2 weeks. Carter already missed the last six games, and based on this timeline, he will remain out for at least four more. Bol Bol, Mo Bamba, and Moritz Wagner will continue to play more minutes up front in the meantime.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) DNP on Wednesday

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Miami Dolphins. McCaffrey is dealing with knee irritation and did not practice to open the week on Wednesday. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) sidelined, McCaffrey could see an increase in touches if he is active on Sunday, but that is an unknown at this point. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Jordan Mason could see more touches if McCaffrey is inactive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 13

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday and is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is not expected to be available on Sunday. With Rodgers sidelined, Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Heat's Jimmy Butler (knee) questionable on Friday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to return to action on Friday against Boston. Tyler Herro (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Gabe Vincent (knee), and Duncan Robinson (ankle) are all probable.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Grant Williams playing bench role for Celtics on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Williams will come off the bench after Jaylen Brown was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to record 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Denver's Jeff Green (knee) doubtful on Friday

Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green continues to deal with a knee injury and is not expected to play against the Hawks on Friday. Green is averaging 7.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 13.5 FanDuel points per game this...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Josh Hart (ankle) questionable for Portland's Wednesday matchup

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hart is questionable to suit up for the second half of their back-to-back after suffering an ankle sprain on Tuesday night. Expect Shaedon Sharpe to log more minutes versus a Lakers' team ranked eight in defensive rating if Hart is ruled out.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (hip) available on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Hunter has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Orlando on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against the Magic. Hunter's Wednesday projection includes 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Spurs starting Zach Collins for inactive Jakob Poeltl (quad) on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Collins will make his first start this season after Jakob Poeltl was held out with a quad injury. In 28.1 expected minutes, our models project Collins to score 32.6 FanDuel points. Collins' projection includes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Jamal Murray (quad) probable on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (quad) is probable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray is dealing with a quad injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Atlanta on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against the Hawks. Murray's Friday projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis is dealing with lower back tightness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Bucks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against Milwaukee. Davis' Friday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Clippers rule out Norman Powell (groin) on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell is not active after he suffered a groin strain on Tuesday night. Expect Terance Mann to log more minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 23rd in defensive rating. Mann's projection includes 12.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Spurs' Romeo Langford (back) probable on Friday

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (back) is probable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Langford is dealing with a back injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Pelicans on Friday. Our models expect him to play 19.9 minutes against New Orleans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Bulls' Goran Dragic (neck) available on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dragic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.7 minutes against Phoenix. Dragic's Wednesday projection includes 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.8...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) ruled out on Wednesday, Trendon Watford to start

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hart will not be active for the later half of Portland's back-to-back after he suffered an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked eighth in defensive rating, Trendon Watford will see more minutes on Wednesday night.
PORTLAND, OR

