Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
WWMT
Woman still missing four years after vanishing near Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. — It's been four years since a St. Joseph County woman mysteriously vanished after crashing into a ditch outside Sturgis. Around 1,500 missing posters for Brittany Shank, or Brittany Wallace were printed to be handed out across St. Joseph County Wednesday. "I feel I can awake from...
WWMT
Accused Oxford shooter that has pleaded guilty to remain in jail, says judge
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A judge has decided that Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail for the time being. Judge Rowe determines each month if the jail is still a suitable lodging for the juvenile. Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 years old at the time of the...
WWMT
Michigan police increase patrols to combat speeding
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Over the last two years, the state of Michigan has seen a significant rise in speeding and deadly crashes. Local sheriff’s departments want to change that. We all know the feeling, minding your business while driving, and you look ahead and see an...
WWMT
'Eyes on 94': Michigan State Police to increase enforcement on busy highway
LANSING, Mich. — A collaboration between Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois will see more state troopers on I-94. The effort, called "Eyes on 94," is a coordinated enforcement operation that aims to reduce commercial vehicle crashes and move towards zero deaths along I-94, according to Michigan State Police. Saugatuck deadly...
WWMT
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
WWMT
Collapsed ceiling forces Oshtemo family from apartment
OSTHEMO TOWNHIP, Mich. — A west Michigan family is asking the owners of an apartment complex for more help after being displaced following a partial drywall ceiling collapse Wednesday morning. The renters at Concord Place Apartments in Oshtemo Township discovered a gaping hole after an apartment maintenance worker caused...
WWMT
Michigan passes 40,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, closing in on 3 million cases
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Although Michigan reached a lull in its fight against COVID-19, health officials reported the state surpassed 40,000 confirmed deaths Tuesday. State of Michigan health officials confirmed 113 deaths during the week of Nov. 22-29, resulting in a devastating total of 40,085 Michiganders who died due to the virus.
WWMT
Safety expert discusses security changes made at MI schools following Oxford shooting
OXFORD, Mich. — In the days after the shooting at Oxford High School, safety and security became top of mind for not only Oxford Community Schools but for districts across the state of Michigan. Some schools bring in experts to assess where their downfalls are when it comes to...
WWMT
Statewide moment of silence on Wednesday to honor Oxford shooting victims
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan Wednesday to honor the victims of the shooting at Oxford High School one year ago.
WWMT
Cleanup underway after EF-3 tornado devastates Alabama county
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Cleanup efforts are underway in parts of Alabama after tornadoes ripped through the state on Wednesday. Roads were cleared in Tibbie as neighbors rallied together to clear out the wreckage from an EF-3 tornado. That tornado came at night, so a lot of residents didn't see it coming, and some didn't even know the tornado was right on top of them until it was too late.
WWMT
One year after Oxford shooting, lawmakers criticize lack of urgency on school safety
LANSING, Mich. — On the one year anniversary of the fatal shooting at Oxford High School — a tragedy that left four students dead, seven people injured, and a community in pain — some are left wondering what's been done in Lansing to prevent another mass shooting from occurring.
WWMT
St. Joseph Harbor dredging delayed by weather
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — St. Joseph Harbor traffic has been severely limited the last five weeks due to debris in the water. And if they weather doesn't improve, it could take even longer for the harbor to be fully operational again. In mid-November, the US Army Corps of...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer orders lowering of flags in honor of Oxford High School shooting victims
LANSING, Mich. — Flags across Michigan are anticipated to be lowered to half-staff Wednesday to honor the victims in the shooting at Oxford High School, Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered Tuesday. “It’s been one year since we lost four beautiful young souls in Oxford. One year since a community was...
WWMT
Change4Oxford asks to amend lawsuit to include all students in school district
OXFORD, Mich. - Grewal Law PLLC, who represents the Change4Oxford group, has filed a motion to amend the Change4Oxford lawsuit into a class action complaint against the Oxford School District. If the class action amendment is allowed, the group of plaintiffs involved would expand to include every single child in...
WWMT
Oregon gun control measure faces new legal challenges, one set for federal hearing Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A third group has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Oregon Measure 114, which would implement a permit-to-purchase mandate and limits high-capacity magazines. The measure narrowly passed in the midterm election, and is set to take effect on Dec. 8. It will require anyone...
WWMT
Michigan health department encourages HIV testing on World AIDS Day
LANSING, Mich. — Thursday marks World AIDS Day and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, also known as MDHHS, wants to bring awareness to the ongoing HIV epidemic to remember those who have died to HIV or AIDS. MDHHS encouraged residents to get tested for HIV to...
WWMT
54 Michigan school districts must partner with state after being flagged as low-achieving
LANSING, Mich. — Dozens of school districts will have to team up with the state to try and improve their students' academic performances and graduation rates, according to the Michigan Department of Education. More Michigan schools are being flagged as low-achieving, the department's 2021-2022 school year report shows. More...
WWMT
'Make a Veteran Smile' campaign aims to spread holiday cheer to veterans
LANSING, Mich. — With Christmas right around the corner, holiday cheer continues to spread throughout West Michigan. Michigan Veterans Homes announced their "Make a Veteran Smile" campaign Wednesday, encouraging Michiganders to send cards or letters to veterans. Veterans and Military Families Month: Michigan recognizes veterans, military families throughout November.
WWMT
Former Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo running for Michigan GOP Chair
LANSING, Mich. — Former Secretary of State Candidate Kristina Karamo is putting her hat in the race for Michigan’s GOP Chair. “I refuse to give up on my state and am prepared to do what it takes so Michigan can become a free state, governed by the people and for the people,” Karamo said in a statement Tuesday night.
Comments / 0