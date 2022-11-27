It took work, but Purdue gets their first road win of the year, 79-69 against Florida State. With Purdue's lead hanging at just 59-56, a sluggish looking Purdue team needed a spark in their first road game of the year. Their two true freshman guards stepped up making a play on each end of the floor to help ignite a late Purdue push in Tallahassee, Florida.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO