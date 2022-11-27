Read full article on original website
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's bowl practice, player exit interviews
The FSU head coach talked after the Seminoles' first bowl-prep practice Wednesday morning. He discussed the exit interviews that he and his staff have started conducting, how he advises players who have NFL Draft decisions to make and reflections after watching the film of the win over Florida.
FSU defensive end Patrick Payton named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year
After an impactful first season on the field, Florida State redshirt freshman defensive end Patrick Payton received some recognition from the ACC. Payton was named the ACC's Defensive Rookie of the Year on Wednesday afternoon. The Miami native had a breakout season, recording 29 tackles, four sacks and five tackles for loss along with three pass breakups and a forced fumble.
FSU hangs tough with Purdue, falters late
Darin Green Jr. and Matthew Cleveland had two of the best nights of their Florida State careers. But in a surprisingly competitive game against No. 5 Purdue, it wasn't nearly enough. Green Jr. scored 16 of his 23 points in the first half for Florida State but Purdue was hot...
Purdue Keeps It Simple Against FSU
Purdue passes its first road test. A lot will and can be made of Purdue's closer than anticipated win against a struggling Florida State team. It was not a pretty win. It was not nearly as dominant a win as the one's Purdue collected in Portland against Duke and Gonzaga.
Purdue 79, Florida State 69- Game Wrap
It took work, but Purdue gets their first road win of the year, 79-69 against Florida State. With Purdue's lead hanging at just 59-56, a sluggish looking Purdue team needed a spark in their first road game of the year. Their two true freshman guards stepped up making a play on each end of the floor to help ignite a late Purdue push in Tallahassee, Florida.
