FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Exec Calls Vikings ‘Frauds’
NFL brains have spent 12 weeks trying to figure out the 2022 Minnesota Vikings, a 9-2 team holding the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Some have accepted the record with Bill Parcells’ slogan, “You are what your record says you are,” while the Vikings success genuinely flummoxes others. One such man is Joe Banner, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995 to 2012.
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Yardbarker
Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals QB plans for Week 13
The Green Bay Packers offense did well on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played competently for most of the game, although he had a couple of bad interceptions. When head coach Matt LaFleur called in Jordan Love to relieve an injured Rodgers, Love led the...
Daily Free Press
‘Truth Hurts’ for critics of the Minnesota Vikings | Minority Report
The Minnesota Vikings are making life hard for sports media’s talking heads. Through 11 games, the Vikings are 14th in points scored and 19th in points allowed. They got blown out 40-3 at home by the Dallas Cowboys. The defense has been shaky, and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is having his worst season since his 2018 arrival to the Twin Cities.
Where does Eagles’ Jordan Davis fit in with new-look defensive line?
The tunnel that leads Eagles players from Lincoln Financial Field to the locker room is always bustling after games with both teams, coaching staff, game officials and assorted staff. When the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, 40-33, to maintain their NFL-best record at 10-1, some players ran directly to the locker room, while others stopped momentarily at a nearby lounge to celebrate with fans, who shook hands, and shot videos and selfies.
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear
Jalen Hurts has impressed a lot of people with his play this season, including Tom Brady. On last night's episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady was asked about Hurts' 153 passing yards and 157 rushing yards on Sunday night's win over the Green Bay Packers. TB12 was effusive in...
Yardbarker
Packers Analyst Demands A Major Leadership Change
In their Sunday Night Football 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers surrendered 363 rushing yards and an additional 137 passing yards. The Packers allowed two separate players to run for more than 140 yards. It’s difficult to win a game when you surrender over 300 rushing yards.
atozsports.com
One Eagles’ player is having a resurgence that may be unexpected
Two weeks ago the Philadelphia Eagles lost their first game of the season on Monday Night Football to the Washington Commanders. It came by way of a few costly errors, and the Eagles hurting themselves more than anything. The Eagles’ outstanding start was predicated on taking care of the ball,...
Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday
With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Panic Meter: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans, Terry McLaurin (Week 13)
As fantasy managers, we often face difficult decisions. To sit, or not to sit? In an age where data is coming at us more frequently than ever, it’s easy for information to become over-saturated or lost in translation. This article series will be here each week to help you filter through the jungle of statistics so you can make more educated lineup decisions. Welcome to the “Panic Meter.”
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Top 10 Fantasy Predictions for Week 13: Why We’re All-In on Trevor Lawrence
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Joey P., Big Pod Energy, & Scott Bogman (@BogmanSports) are here with their top 10 predictions based on sports betting odds and trends heading into Week 13! Which players are primed to excel or disappoint? The Pros will tell you!
Look: NFL Fan's Cris Collinsworth Sign Is Going Viral
The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. While millions of NFL fans are watching the game on NBC, tens of thousands are taking in the game live from Philadelphia. One fan's sign is going viral. An Eagles fan has a sign that reads he's at...
fantasypros.com
Byron Pringle scores in Week 12
Byron Pringle caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Siemian in the second quarter of the 31-10 loss to the Jets. He finished the day with two catches for 12 yards on two targets. Fantasy Impact:. It was the first touchdown of the season for Pringle who has just five...
fantasypros.com
Top Fantasy Football Storylines: Mike White, Josh Jacobs, Christian Watson, Tua Tagovailoa
My internal organs still haven’t found their normal seats since Thanksgiving. My stomach is like Kramer’s oil bladder from that episode of Seinfeld. My liver just hates me. The extended holiday weekend turned into a smorgasbord of football and gluttony, mixed with sleep deprivation and more football. People like me wouldn’t have it any other way this time of year. A Jets QB won me money in DFS, while a fantasy-hating RB ripped my chances at the fantasy playoffs to shreds like they were the Seahawks’ defense.
fantasypros.com
Darnell Mooney (ankle) placed on injured reserve, ending season
Darnell Mooney has been officially placed on the injured reserve, a move that confirms that he is out for the rest of the season. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) This is just a formality, as Mooney was already reported to miss the rest of the year with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 12. In his absence, Justin Fields will turn to Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown as his top receiving options for the final stretch of the season.
atozsports.com
Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
fantasypros.com
Aaron Rodgers (ribs) planning to play in Week 13
According to Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers, he received good news on his MRI scans Tuesday, and the franchise player plans to suit up against Chicago in Week 13. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Rodgers was unable to finish the game against the Eagles on Sunday, paving the way for...
fantasypros.com
Josh Jacobs (calf) not expected to practice much ahead of Week 13
Josh Jacobs is dealing with a calf injury and is not expected to practice much leading up to the Raiders' game against the Chargers on Sunday. Jacobs is coming off a monstrous performance in Week 12 that saw him finish with 229 rushing yards and two scores. The fact that he may not practice this week is both surprising and concerning, considering the fact that he looked completely healthy on his game winning breakaway 86-yard touchdown run against the Seahawks. It is possible the Raiders are just being cautious with him, but his status will need to be monitored throughout the week. If good to go, Jacobs would have another mouthwatering matchup in Week 13 against the bottom-barrel Chargers' rush defense.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 13 (2022)
Each week through the NFL season, we’ll look at our rest of season rankings to help you make roster decisions. Below you can find the complete rest of season rankings from several of our experts. Check out the rest of our weekly fantasy football advice >>
fantasypros.com
Jimmy Garoppolo throws for 222 yards and a touchdown in Week 12
Jimmy Garoppolo completed 26 of his 37 pass attempts for 222 yards and one touchdown in San Francisco's Week 12 win against New Orleans. He added four carries for four yards. Garoppolo threw for a similar amount of yards compared to last week, but notched just a single touchdown in this low-scoring affair. He did not commit any turnovers for the fourth straight game. Garoppolo will almost certainly need to keep throwing the ball in Week 13's big date with the Dolphins, especially if Elijah Mitchell is sidelined for that matchup. Fantasy managers should continue playing him as a solid QB2 option.
