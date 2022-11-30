ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

White House denounces Trump's dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes

By Justin Gomez, Adam Carlson
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLWud_0jP8s4Rp00

A spokesman for President Joe Biden is sharply criticizing former President Donald Trump for having dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago club last week.

"Bigotry, hate, and antisemitism have absolutely no place in America - including at Mar-A-Lago. Holocaust denial is repugnant and dangerous, and it must be forcefully condemned," White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement.

Trump met with Fuentes while hosting rapper and designer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, at his resort last Tuesday, ABC News previously reported.

MORE: Ye's antisemitic statements: The impact on Black, Jewish communities

Fuentes has a history of racist, sexist and antisemitic comments, including what he has tried to play off as ironic denials about the Holocaust , and has been banned on all major social media platforms.

Tuesday's dinner lasted about two hours and was attended by Fuentes, Ye -- who recently lost major business deals over his own antisemitic remarks -- and Florida Republican political operative Karen Giorno.

The White House's denunciation of the Mar-a-Lago dinner adds to a growing chorus of critics, including some Republicans.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, an erstwhile Trump ally, told The New York Times it was "another example of an awful lack of judgment from Donald Trump, which, combined with his past poor judgments, make him an untenable general election candidate for the Republican Party in 2024."

Trump's former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seemingly distanced himself from figures like Fuentes when he tweeted on Saturday that "anti-Semitism is a cancer. ... We stand with the Jewish people in the fight against the world's oldest bigotry." (He didn't reference Trump by name.)

And in a statement, the Republican Jewish Coalition called on "all political leaders to reject their messages of hate and refuse to meet with" Ye and Fuentes.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, spoke even more bluntly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5JKS_0jP8s4Rp00
AP Photo/Evan Vucci - PHOTO: President Joe Biden speaks about mass shootings from the East Room of the White House, June 2, 2022, in Washington.

"For Donald Trump to dine with notorious white supremacists and unrepentant bigots, I think at a minimum it's clarifying. He is trying to make America hate again and running arguably the most unapologetic white nationalist presidential campaign we've ever seen," Greenblatt said on CNN.

In a series of statements, Trump played down Fuentes' involvement, insisting he didn't know who Fuentes was before they met and that he was unaware Fuentes would be joining the meal.

"This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about," Trump said in one statement on Friday.

MORE: Trump's very early 2024 announcement likely won't stop a GOP primary fight: Strategists

In a subsequent statement, he said that Ye had asked for the meeting for "very much needed 'advice'" and brought "3 people, two of which I didn't know."

Trump recently announced he is running for president in 2024. Ye, who launched a longshot third-party bid of his own in the 2020 race, has also claimed he will run in 2024.

A source at the dinner previously told ABC News that during the meeting, Ye asked Trump to be his vice president. The rapper has often voiced support for Trump and met with him in the Oval Office while Trump was president.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMJ2p_0jP8s4Rp00
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik - PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago, Nov. 15, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla.

In a video released on Twitter , Ye said their dinner became heated when he and Trump discussed politics. He contended that Trump was "really impressed with Nick Fuentes."

In his social media statements, Trump said he and Ye "got along great" and that Ye "expressed no anti-Semitism."

Biden has refrained from commenting on the dinner but suggested he had strong feelings. He was asked about it while out shopping in Nantucket off the coast of Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

"You don't want to hear what I think," he replied.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway, Olivia Rubin and Will Steakin contributed to this report.

Comments / 28

Pretty in pink
3d ago

Did the democrats denounce Hunter Biden partying and getting stoned with his 3 Russian buddies? Or is that something else they overlooked in his laptop?!

Reply(8)
9
P22LR
3d ago

Bigotry and hate is what 50% of the citizens feel every time Joe Biden and his puppet masters tell him what to say!!! Flying a flag in this country makes you a nationalist according to Liberals in Congress and the Liberalism media … Remember being a nationalist wasn’t a bad term until Liberal Media like CNN started manipulating definitions of words and terms to degrade the Christians and conservatives!!!! 1 of 2nounna·​tion·​al·​ist ˈna-sh(ə-)nə-list Nationalist In theology, one who holds to the divine election of entire nations as distinguished from that of particular individuals.A member of a Jewish political party in the time of Christ; a zealot. Anyone who disagrees with Liberalism is a Right Wing Racist Nationalist!!!

Reply
5
Who is it?••• -
3d ago

As a side note : I for one always know who I invite into my home and break bread with 🤔😉🇺🇸✌••• -

Reply
12
Related
RadarOnline

'This Is A F—ing Nightmare!' Donald Trump's Team Scrambling After Former President's Controversial Dinner With White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

A member of Donald Trump's team is calling the former president's dinner with Kanye West and renowned white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes a "f—ing nightmare" as they scramble to run damage control for his 2024 campaign.The source, who served as a longtime advisor to the embattled politician, chose to remain anonymous to avoid angering him or being thought of as "disloyal," but still noted that they believed the meeting could easily spell disaster for Trump's immediate future in politics. "If people are looking at [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis to run against Trump, here’s another reason why," they...
FLORIDA STATE
prestigeonline.com

Donald Trump: Net worth and all the properties he owns

It is widely known that former US President Donald Trump is a rich man and has a net worth of a few billions. However, media reports have often hinted at Trump exaggerating his wealth. On 15 November, the Republican leader announced that he will contest the US presidential elections in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination

One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Liz Cheney sends perfect revenge tweet as Kari Lake loses Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’

Kari Lake supporters reenact biblical battle outside election centre. Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake has been mocked by her Republican colleague Liz Cheney after multiple news outlets called the race for the Democrats. Ms Lake, a pro-Trump firebrand who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 US presidential election,...
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

'Trump's Worst Nightmare': Megyn Kelly Calls Ex-Prez 'Toxic' After Disastrous Midterm Results

Conservative talk show host Megyn Kelly referred to Donald Trump as "toxic" for the Republican party and agreed that the former president is a "political Rasputin," RadarOnline.com has learned. The talk show host discussed the underwhelming midterm results during the Tuesday edition of her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show. Kelly and her guests discussed key issues, such as abortion, as well as the quality of Trump-endorsed candidates."A lot of the blame for the candidates who were chosen and lost does have to be laid at Trump's feet," said guest Jeremy Peters.Kelly chimed in that the lack of importance...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia

As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Business Insider

Some QAnon believers are enraged by Trump's 2024 announcement and have started ignoring 'Q drops.' But experts say the movement is as fervent as ever.

When former President Donald Trump announced that he was planning to run for president in 2024, there was confusion and anger in the extremist QAnon community. The QAnon conspiracy movement, which is based around the belief that Trump is secretly working to expose a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles that run the world, has in recent years grown to become a part of mainstream politics.
The Independent

Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’

Former president Donald Trump launched a Thanksgiving rant on social media and lashed out at one of the prosecutors investigating allegations of misconduct, including tax fraud.“The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought,” the 45th president posted on Truth Social on Thursday, adding that it was a “total witch hunt”.Mr Trump rued: “The DA’s 'Star' witness, who has been harassed and brutalised, and is scared beyond belief, has nevertheless totally confirmed our story and defence.”“This case should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and ‘prestigious’ accounting firm that we relied on to do their job, but...
The List

Marla Maples' Outfit At Tiffany Trump's Wedding Stole The Show

If you were watching the influx of Donald Trump-related shenanigans that took place during the 2016 presidential election, you probably remember seeing his younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, when she appeared in support of his campaign. Even though his 2024 reelection bid is already losing some major supporters, we have a pretty good feeling that we'll be seeing the whole Trump clan back on the political news scene before too long. For now, though, Tiffany Trump is back in the public eye after her recent wedding.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
The Week

9 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's midterms disaster

John Cole | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Scott Stantis | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Rivers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Dick Wright | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
Complex

Kanye West Says Trump ‘Lied About Me,’ Walks Out of Interview Over Discussion of Anti-Semitism

Kanye West began another interview on Monday, only to walk out 20 minutes later. Before he bailed on Timcast IRL, West volunteered to “go right to the heart of this anti-Semite claim,” took shots at Donald Trump after having dinner together, and made vague but insistent claims that entities are working to imprison him, possibly over unpaid taxes. The 45-year-old was flanked white nationalist Nick Fuentes, whose presence at the Mar-a-Lago face-to-face sent Trump’s team into damage control, and Milo Yiannopoulos, whose past is also laden with hate speech. West said he was introduced to the latter by a producer for Alex Jones, the alt-right conspiracist recently ordered to pay $1.44 billion in a defamation suit against the families of Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victims.
ABC News

ABC News

925K+
Followers
195K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy