murphysmultiverse.com

Kathryn Hahn Reveals Absolutely Nothing About ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

In an unprecedented move for an actor under contract with Marvel Studios, star Kathryn Hahn refused to reveal any information about the upcoming WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While promoting her new film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Hahn broke the silence around the mysterious upcoming project by talking about absolutely nothing, bucking a long-standing trend of Marvel Studios’ actors spilling the entire plot of their projects during interviews.
murphysmultiverse.com

Spidey 2024! A New Rumor has Tom Holland’s Return to the MCU Just Around the Corner

Rumors of star Tom Holland closing in on a deal to return as Peter Parker have had fans patiently awaiting official word for a month. While nearly everyone believes that Disney and Sony want to and will reach a deal with Holland, whose Spider-Man last appeared nearly a year ago in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the lack of an announcement by Sony has fans on edge. Even though Marvel Studios One-Above-All Kevin Feige assured fans that a new project was in development and that the character would, alongside Daredevil, lead the street-level heroes of the MCU in the Multiverse Saga, nobody is counting chickens just yet. However, a new rumor has emerged and may give fans of Holland’s version of the character a bit of hope.
murphysmultiverse.com

‘Ironheart’ Star Teases Riri Williams Post-‘Wakanda Forever’ Journey

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has introduced the world to Dominique Thorne‘s Riri Williams. A young, talented engineer that develops her own version of the iconic Iron Man armor and becomes the hero known as Ironheart. Not only did she have a major part in the latest Black Panther movie, but she’ll also get her own Disney+ series.
murphysmultiverse.com

How ‘Spider-Man 4’ Might Impact Marvel Studios 2024 Theatrical Slate

A new rumor has Sony looking to start production on a fourth Spider-Man solo film in the Summer of 2023 for a Summer 2024 release. If everything goes according to plan, that fourth film would be part of Marvel Studios’ ongoing Multiverse Saga and 2024 is already shaping up to be a busy year in that regard with 4 films headed to theaters. How might a potential fourth Spider-Man film shake up that slate? Let’s take a look.
murphysmultiverse.com

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Long-Rumored ‘Scarlet Witch’ Spinoff Not Happening After All

There have been rumors after rumors on Wanda Maximoff getting her own project at some point. WandaVision was Marvel Studios’ first venture into Disney+ and has seemingly spawned two spinoffs with Agatha: Coven of Chaos and the recently reported Vision Quest. Yet, according to The DisInsider’s latest Rumor of the Week–this time shared via an article rather then their usual podcast–it seems that the long-rumored Scarlet Witch spinoff project is not currently in any form of development.

