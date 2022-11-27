Read full article on original website
What to Expect TODAY from Disney’s CCXP ’22 Panel
This afternoon at 2:30 PM ET, Disney will begin a 3-hour and 20-minute long panel at CCXP ’22 in Brazil where it is expected to show off a significant amount of its 2023 slate from across its major brands. 20th Century Studios, Disney, Disney Animation, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios and Pixar are all expected to have a presence during the panel. Here’s an idea of what to expect.
REVIEW: Amazon Prime’s Three Pines Should Be Your Winter TV Binge
The New York Times bestselling Inspector Armand Gamache novel series from author Louise Penny is what I would call a perfect winter read: cozy mysteries set in the fictional village of Three Pines, inhabited by a colorful, but lovable group of people who have found both friendship and refuge in each other, away from the bustle of surrounding Quebec. Imagine a quaint, wintry village where you can just as easily ice skate on the frozen pond in the square as you can enjoy a gourmet dinner and lively book discussion in front of a roaring fire at the local bistro. It’s easy to imagine Penny took her inspiration for the Three Pines from a Thomas Kinkade painting–if his paintings just happened to be filled with a whole bunch of murderers.
How ‘Spider-Man 4’ Might Impact Marvel Studios 2024 Theatrical Slate
A new rumor has Sony looking to start production on a fourth Spider-Man solo film in the Summer of 2023 for a Summer 2024 release. If everything goes according to plan, that fourth film would be part of Marvel Studios’ ongoing Multiverse Saga and 2024 is already shaping up to be a busy year in that regard with 4 films headed to theaters. How might a potential fourth Spider-Man film shake up that slate? Let’s take a look.
New Report Reveals How Much Shazaming to Expect from ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’
Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be DC’s first 2023 theatrical release, heading into theaters on March 17th, 2023. Director David F. Sandberg, who returned to the franchise following the success of 2019’s Shazam! recently indicated that he’d completed post-production on the film, which filmed from May through August of 2021, and now a new report gives information on just how long the final cut of the film is expected to be.
Kathryn Hahn Reveals Absolutely Nothing About ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
In an unprecedented move for an actor under contract with Marvel Studios, star Kathryn Hahn refused to reveal any information about the upcoming WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While promoting her new film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Hahn broke the silence around the mysterious upcoming project by talking about absolutely nothing, bucking a long-standing trend of Marvel Studios’ actors spilling the entire plot of their projects during interviews.
CCXP: Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’ Gets an Official Release Date
As part of Disney’s presentation at Brazil’s CCXP, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau revealed that Season 3 of The Mandalorian will debut on Disney Plus on March 1st!. As the teaser trailer for the third season revealed, Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin will have to deal with the consequences of his choices and finds himself stripped of his identity as a Mandalorian.
Marvel Studios Debuts New Trailers for ‘Quantumania’, ‘Guardians’ and ‘Loki’ at APAC Showcase 2022
If fans were wondering what they might expect at CCXP in Brazil this weekend, Marvel Studios seems to have given them a pretty big hint. Disney had a major presentation at the APAC Showcase 2022 in Singapore and while it wasn’t solely focused on Marvel Studios, the presentation gave fans in attendance a first look at 2023’s Phase 5 projects.
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Long-Rumored ‘Scarlet Witch’ Spinoff Not Happening After All
There have been rumors after rumors on Wanda Maximoff getting her own project at some point. WandaVision was Marvel Studios’ first venture into Disney+ and has seemingly spawned two spinoffs with Agatha: Coven of Chaos and the recently reported Vision Quest. Yet, according to The DisInsider’s latest Rumor of the Week–this time shared via an article rather then their usual podcast–it seems that the long-rumored Scarlet Witch spinoff project is not currently in any form of development.
‘Ironheart’ Star Teases Riri Williams Post-‘Wakanda Forever’ Journey
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has introduced the world to Dominique Thorne‘s Riri Williams. A young, talented engineer that develops her own version of the iconic Iron Man armor and becomes the hero known as Ironheart. Not only did she have a major part in the latest Black Panther movie, but she’ll also get her own Disney+ series.
Spidey 2024! A New Rumor has Tom Holland’s Return to the MCU Just Around the Corner
Rumors of star Tom Holland closing in on a deal to return as Peter Parker have had fans patiently awaiting official word for a month. While nearly everyone believes that Disney and Sony want to and will reach a deal with Holland, whose Spider-Man last appeared nearly a year ago in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the lack of an announcement by Sony has fans on edge. Even though Marvel Studios One-Above-All Kevin Feige assured fans that a new project was in development and that the character would, alongside Daredevil, lead the street-level heroes of the MCU in the Multiverse Saga, nobody is counting chickens just yet. However, a new rumor has emerged and may give fans of Holland’s version of the character a bit of hope.
Tattoo Removal Studio Will Remove Kanye West Tats for Free
London-based Naama Tattoo is offering the service as part of its "second chances" program.
‘Darby and the Dead’ Star Opens Up on the Challenge of Breaking the Fourth Wall
As revealed in the trailers, Darby and the Dead features a lot of inspirations, especially from the many high school films that released throughout the years. But, one can easily tell that Ferris Bueller’s Day Off plays a big inspiration in how Darby Harper breaks the fourth wall throughout her misadventure with the dead. Actress Riele Downs had the challenge of not only speaking to the deceased but also the audience and it seems it took some time getting used to.
‘The Boys’ Casts Rosemarie DeWitt as Hughie’s Mom, Simon Pegg to Return
The Boys remains one of Amazon’s biggest shows and remains as the big counter offering for those that have reached a certain limit with current superhero fare. While it revels in the mockery of DC and Marvel’s ongoing history alongside an unsubtle political mockery, the show also has a lot of heart with its many characters trying to just survive in a confusing world. Back in August, many were excited when the show announced that Jeffrey Dean Morgan is set to join the cast in an unknown role for Season 4. That wasn’t all, as we now have even more casting news.
‘The Acolyte’ Star Teases “Never Done Before” Sith-Focused Storyline
It wasn’t until earlier this month that rumors started to spread that Logan‘s Dafne Keen was going to have a role in the upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte. Now that her casting has been confirmed, the actress got a chance to sit down with TechRadar to talk about the upcoming series and has offered a glimpse of what we can expect.
‘Dune’ Prequel Series Adds Mark Strong, Chris Mason, and Jade Anouka
Director Denis Villeneuve has been quite busy on the sequel to last year’s Dune. Yet, they have many more plans for this franchise as the upcoming HBO Max series has been busy working on the prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood. It’s based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson which takes place 10,000 years before the original novels and film. Now, the story has seemingly found its next batch of actors.
James Cameron Has Plans for 6 ‘Avatar’ Sequels
If you’ve ever wondered just ho wmany Avatar films might be in our future, director James Cameron might have just the answer for you. As he’s busy promoting th erleease of the first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, he has talked about his plans and just how far he hopes to push this new project. The first sequel alone is a big gamble, as the production budget is so high that without breaking $2 billion, he’d likely not be able to make more than a trilogy. Yet, while he already openly laid out his plans for four sequels, it seems he can go further.
CCXP: ‘Indana Jones 5’s Title Finally Revealed
There have been a lot of theories on the web about what exactly might be the subtitle for the latest entry of Indiana Jones. For quite some time, Lucasfilm and director James Mangold have simply referred it as Indiana Jones, which is a possibility given how some film continuations simply share the same title as the first entry, such as the new Scream film. Yet, it seems that during CCXP 22, we’ve finally gotten a title.
Jon Kasdan Had to Balance Nostalgia with Progress on ‘Willow’
Legacy sequels are all the rage in Hollywood. While there’s no shortage of new IPs heading to theaters or streaming networks, audiences are delighting in nostalgic projects such as Top Gun: Maverick, Cobra Kai and Scream (2022). Not every legacy project, has landed with fans, however, and what often seems to be the tipping point is finding a balance between what made fans fall in love with the property in the first place and moving the story along in an unpredictable direction. For Jon Kasdan, the executive producer and writer of the upcoming Disney Plus streaming series, Willow, finding that sweet spot wasn’t necessarily easy.
BTS’ RM on His ‘Indigo’ Album, Duets With Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak, Military Service and Why Solo Careers Will Bolster the Band
RM is the second member of BTS to release a solo album this year, in what is expected to be a sequential rollout of individual efforts from all the members in the near term. The just-out album, “Indigo,” is substantially different from the J-Hope album that preceded it; while J-Hope’s eschewed collaborations, RM’s includes featured appearances on almost every track. Interestingly, one of the two songs that doesn’t include a feature is called “Lonely”… something RM is very much not, within the confines of this friend-filled record, as he shares the love with stars from America and South Korea alike. But...
REVIEW: ‘Violent Night’ is the Merriest Slasher of the Year
David Leitch and Kelly McCormick have produced their fair share of bloodthirsty action films, but none of them have been quite as fun as Violent Night. Starring David Harbour as the most kick-ass version of Santa Claus the world has ever known, the movie centers around a single Christmas Eve with more death and destruction than any one household should produce. Now an alcoholic on the verge of quitting his centuries-long commitment to gifting children toys, Santa finds himself unexpectedly trapped in the home of a wealthy family held captive by ruthless mercenaries. In order to escape and save the innocents inside, the once-jolly old St. Nicholas must tap into a part of himself long forgotten and coat the floor with as many bodies as he can.
