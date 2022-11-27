Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: Why Tennessee Titans will cover, other best bets
There are multiple seasons within an NFL season. There’s the excitement of opening weekend and the season's first month. Then the league settles into a routine until Thanksgiving weekend. After all the turkey settles and the results become final, the NFL world turns our attention to the ever-changing playoff picture. Games start to feel more important, and the intensity of the league gradually increases each Sunday. We are finally at that the point of the season, which will make this weekend's slate even more exciting.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Chiefs-Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched a winning record for the 10th consecutive NFL season, but the Bengals have owned the Chiefs in Cincinnati. The Bengals have won six home games in a row against the Chiefs and six of the past seven overall, including the 27-24 overtime thriller in the AFC Championship Game last season.
FOX Sports
NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Dolphins-Niners
Week 13 is finally here. Why would we be so excited, you might wonder? Week 13 is special because this is when we start to really see similarities present themselves between team health and team success. We are able to get a clearer picture regarding which teams will and won’t make the playoffs when you combine current records with the Banged Up Score Rankings.
FOX Sports
Broncos come to Russell Wilson's defense over latest insult
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos haven't been able to adequately protect Russell Wilson, who is on pace to get sacked a career-high 56 times this season behind a patchwork offensive line and a bunch of replacements at receiver and running back. Several of his teammates, though, doggedly...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Eagles still on top; Jets, Bengals move up
Finally, we can catch our breath. The past few weeks went full-send in the NFL, as the power structure was shaken up by surprising results and shocking upsets. And while that's always going to be a key element of the league — Any Given Sunday remains a trope— things felt a bit quieter in Week 12.
FOX Sports
College Football Bowl Projections: Ohio State or Penn State to the Rose Bowl?
Selection Sunday is almost upon us, and despite all the attention being paid toward the College Football Playoff this weekend, there are a full 82 teams that will have their postseason destination laid out by the time heads hit pillows on Dec. 4. There are two big dominoes to keep...
FOX Sports
Joel Klatt: Michigan 'might be the best team in the country,' true contenders
There were so many memorable moments to come out of Michigan’s 45-23 win over Ohio State this past weekend, it would be a near-impossible exercise to choose one that stood out above the rest. There was Cornelius Johnson’s 69-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter, which set the stage...
Mac Jones rips Patriots’ play-calling during loss: ‘Throw the f—ing ball!’
Frustrations seemed to get the better of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during their 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass. Jones was caught on camera during the Prime Video broadcast profanely expressing his frustration with the Patriots’ play-calling. “Throw the f—ing ball!” a frustrated Jones appeared to say. “The quick game sucks!” see also Bills capture first AFC victory of season in ‘TNF’ win over Patriots Jones told reporters after the game that he wanted the Patriots to throw the ball deeper down the field and regretted letting his frustration get the better of him. “Obviously, I just kind...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: Best bets, including why you should back Jets, 49ers
We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
FOX Sports
Buckeyes' Stroud repeats as Big Ten offensive player of year
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten's offensive player of the year for the second straight season and Penn State's Nicholas Singleton is freshman of the year. The conference announced its offensive awards on Wednesday, with Stroud extending to five years...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13 top plays: Bills defeat Patriots on TNF
Week 13 of the NFL season kicked off Thursday with a highly anticipated matchup featuring Mac Jones and the New England Patriots playing host to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Coming out of a decisive win by Buffalo, the Bills (9-3) moved to first in the...
FOX Sports
Will Lovie Smith be the Houston Texans head coach in 2023?
Let's be crystal clear: No one expected the Houston Texans to be competitive this season. They came into 2022 with a rebuilding roster, one lacking in premier talent. There was uncertainty whether Davis Mills could be a long-term starting quarterback, and Houston willingly went forward with that limbo. But under Lovie Smith, the Texans — at 1-9-1 entering Sunday's game against their former franchise quarterback, Deshaun Watson, and the Browns — in many ways have been even worse than what was expected.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Chargers-Raiders, pick
The Chargers and Raiders have relocated multiple times since the franchises joined the AFL in 1960 as the longtime AFC West Division rivals meet Sunday. The Chargers started in Los Angeles, played in San Diego from 1961-2016 and moved back to L.A. in 2017. The Raiders played in Oakland from 1960-81, moved to Los Angeles from 1982-94, back to Oakland from 1995-2019 and the franchise relocated to Las Vegas in 2020.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 14: How to bet LSU-Georgia
The LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs face off Saturday in the SEC championship game in Atlanta. LSU comes into this game with a 9-3 record and on the heels of a 38-23 loss to Texas A&M in Week 13. Georgia, on the other hand, has posted a perfect 12-0 regular season record. The Dawgs' most recent win was their 37-14 victory over Georgia Tech during rivalry weekend.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters gives you everything you need to know going into Week 13. We'll tell you about all the games, players and matchups you should be watching out for, as well as give a prediction for each game on this week's slate. Thursday, Dec. 1. Buffalo...
FOX Sports
Josh Allen steps aside, and Bills are more dangerous for it
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — This wasn’t a statement game from Josh Allen. This was a statement game from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. The Buffalo Bills finally allowed Allen a moment to relax — something they’d struggled to do so far this season. Outside of the Bills’ 24-10...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jaguars-Lions, pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Michigan in Week 13 of the NFL season to square off against the Detroit Lions. The Jaguars defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 28-27, in their Week 12 matchup, while the Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you need from a...
FOX Sports
Jackson faces Wilson, but both offenses could use improving
At the beginning of the season, Lamar Jackson vs. Russell Wilson looked like a marquee matchup of quarterbacks. Now that this Ravens-Broncos clash is actually upon us, it could just as easily end up as a defensive duel. Baltimore hosts Denver on Sunday, and although the Ravens have played well...
Houston aware No. 1 ranking is volatile ahead of meeting St. Mary’s
Houston’s first game as the No. 1 team in the nation in nearly 39 years was a rousing success. The
