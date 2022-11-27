Read full article on original website
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
thestokesnews.com
Fuller chooses Western Carolina
KING – With many of the North Carolina colleges recruiting West Stokes’ Kaden Fuller to play baseball, including Virginia Tech and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, the senior signed his letter-of-intent to Western Carolina University earlier this month. “We went to a ton of place and...
FOX Carolina
Elementary schooler goes viral dancing at Clemson game
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may have seen Carter Wiley busting a move in the stands at Clemson games. Videos of the elementary schooler from Duncan are going viral, capturing the hearts of Tiger fans and people around the nation. Racking up more than a million views on social...
wsop.com
A SUCCESSFUL RETURN TO CHEROKEE IS HIGHLIGHTED BY RECORD BREAKING NUMBERS
Cherokee, North Carolina (1 December 2022) - The World Series of Poker Circuit is back at Harrah's Cherokee for the second time this Circuit season, with 17 gold rings awarded between November 24th - December 5th. Action kicked-off on Thanksgiving Day and seven players have already claimed gold, with 10...
thejournalonline.com
Thanksgiving Day fatality – Golf Course Road
Piedmont firefighters and state troopers work at the scene of a fatal wreck Thursday morning. It happened on Piedmont Golf Course Road when the driver of a car apparently lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. The driver, a thirty-one year old Piedmont man was killed.
WYFF4.com
Luxury, multi-million-dollar home sale breaks record for Cliffs communities
ARDEN, N.C. — This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A Cliffs home has broken a record for the highest-selling property ever in the group...
Sully’s Steamers comes to The Hub in Spartanburg
Sully's Steamers, the bagel sandwich chain popular in the Carolinas, has opened a restaurant in Spartanburg.
matadornetwork.com
5 Local Spots That Prove There’s Nowhere in the Country With Food Like Greenville, South Carolina
There are certain cities that are world renowned for certain foods. You go to New York and Naples for pizza, New Orleans for jambalaya, Paris for croissants, and Texas for brisket. Other cities don’t have the same singular recognition, but are worth making a trip to for the food alone all the same. Greenville is the perfect example of the latter.
WLOS.com
Heavy rain drenches Western North Carolina, should help drought conditions
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A significant rain event overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning dropped between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain across much of Western North Carolina. The highest totals were reported in the southwestern mountains and valleys, where places like Graham, Macon and Swain counties received up...
This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina
Hawksnest Snow TubingPhoto byHawksnest Snow Tubing/ Facebook. Hawksnest Tubing Park is one of the East Coast's largest snow tubing parks and the longest snow tubing run in North Carolina.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Hunter Street Road Closure
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. Highlighting a road that goes through Greenville and Spartanburg counties and needs repairs. Getting Answers - Highway 88 follow-up Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:58 PM UTC. |
WYFF4.com
Wade's Restaurant in Spartanburg announces passing of longtime employee
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Employees and customers of a popular Upstate restaurant are mourning a loss with heavy hearts this week. Wade's Restaurant in Spartanburg announced on Facebook the passing of a woman who worked there for more than 30 years. Mildred Fridy died on Nov. 20, at the age...
Crews continue to fight wildfire off I-40 near Pigeon River Gorge in North Carolina
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Forestry crews in North Carolina continue to battle a wildfire in the Pigeon River Gorge area near Interstate 40 just south of the Tennessee state line. According to the U.S. Forest Service, roughly 70 firefighters are working to contain a fire on Hurricane Ridge, which...
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North Carolina
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. The Bromfield Inn in Brevard, North CarolinaPhoto bycarleealexandria.com. Nestled behind the bustling little mountain town of Brevard, North Carolina lies one of the most beautiful bed and breakfasts — The Bromfield Inn.
iheart.com
Inmate Captured in Rutherford, Bridge Work Starting in WNC, Panthers Win
(Rutherford County, NC) -- The search for an escaped Rutherford County inmate is over. Aaron Langley ran from the jail while working as a kitchen trustee late Saturday afternoon. He was found at an abandoned residence around six-hours later. Potters Market Returns To WNC. (Asheville, NC) -- The Appalachian Potters...
Wildfire burns 500 acres in North Carolina
Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire in the mountains of Haywood County that has burned over 150 acres.
FOX Carolina
Hurricane Ridge fire grows to 500 acres, officials say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - US Forest Service and North Carolina Forest Service said the Hurricane Ridge fire is 25 percent contained and has grown to 500 acres in the Harmon Den area of Haywood County. Officials said the fire growth was fueled by dry conditions and low humidity,...
This Is The Best Pie In North Carolina
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in North Carolina.
bpr.org
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
Michelin to host hiring event Wednesday
Michelin will host a hiring event Wednesday in Spartanburg.
WYFF4.com
Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
