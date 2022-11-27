ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, NC

thestokesnews.com

Fuller chooses Western Carolina

KING – With many of the North Carolina colleges recruiting West Stokes’ Kaden Fuller to play baseball, including Virginia Tech and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, the senior signed his letter-of-intent to Western Carolina University earlier this month. “We went to a ton of place and...
KING, NC
FOX Carolina

Elementary schooler goes viral dancing at Clemson game

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may have seen Carter Wiley busting a move in the stands at Clemson games. Videos of the elementary schooler from Duncan are going viral, capturing the hearts of Tiger fans and people around the nation. Racking up more than a million views on social...
CLEMSON, SC
wsop.com

A SUCCESSFUL RETURN TO CHEROKEE IS HIGHLIGHTED BY RECORD BREAKING NUMBERS

Cherokee, North Carolina (1 December 2022) - The World Series of Poker Circuit is back at Harrah's Cherokee for the second time this Circuit season, with 17 gold rings awarded between November 24th - December 5th. Action kicked-off on Thanksgiving Day and seven players have already claimed gold, with 10...
CHEROKEE, NC
thejournalonline.com

Thanksgiving Day fatality – Golf Course Road

Piedmont firefighters and state troopers work at the scene of a fatal wreck Thursday morning. It happened on Piedmont Golf Course Road when the driver of a car apparently lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. The driver, a thirty-one year old Piedmont man was killed.
PIEDMONT, SC
matadornetwork.com

5 Local Spots That Prove There’s Nowhere in the Country With Food Like Greenville, South Carolina

There are certain cities that are world renowned for certain foods. You go to New York and Naples for pizza, New Orleans for jambalaya, Paris for croissants, and Texas for brisket. Other cities don’t have the same singular recognition, but are worth making a trip to for the food alone all the same. Greenville is the perfect example of the latter.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Heavy rain drenches Western North Carolina, should help drought conditions

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A significant rain event overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning dropped between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain across much of Western North Carolina. The highest totals were reported in the southwestern mountains and valleys, where places like Graham, Macon and Swain counties received up...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Hunter Street Road Closure

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. Highlighting a road that goes through Greenville and Spartanburg counties and needs repairs. Getting Answers - Highway 88 follow-up Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:58 PM UTC. |
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Hurricane Ridge fire grows to 500 acres, officials say

HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - US Forest Service and North Carolina Forest Service said the Hurricane Ridge fire is 25 percent contained and has grown to 500 acres in the Harmon Den area of Haywood County. Officials said the fire growth was fueled by dry conditions and low humidity,...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs

Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
CLEMSON, SC

