‘Cocaine Bear’ Eats Drugs and Kills People in New Trailer (Video)

Universal’s first trailer for “Cocaine Bear” gives the people what they want. The title is pretty self-explanatory, even if one doesn’t know about the true-life story involving a 175-pound American black bear who ingested a duffel bag full of blow after the narcotics were dumped out of an airplane by a drug smuggler trying to lighten a heavy load.
‘The Masked Singer': Harp Says Competing on the Show Was ‘a Bucket List’ Item, But Lying to Her Niece Was ‘So Freaking Hard’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the season 8 finale of “The Masked Singer”. After weeks of speculation and guessing, fans were proven absolutely correct on Wednesday night, when Amber Riley was revealed as the Harp and crowned the winner of “The Masked Singer” Season 8. And for her, she tells TheWrap that competing on the show was “a bucket list type of thing” — but she really hated that it meant lying to her young niece.
‘The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie’ Review: Film Version of Anime Series Ties Up Loose Ends

The sappy and satisfying teen rom-dram “The Quintessential Quintupluets Movie” stands out among this year’s bumper crop of movies based on popular Japanese anime series. Much like other recent anime crossover hits, like “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” and “One Piece Film: Red,” “The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie” primarily addresses its franchise’s established audience.
‘Willow’ Review: Disney+ Series Is a Fun, Meandering Fantastical Adventure

The original “Willow,” directed by Ron Howard and based on an original story by George Lucas, wasn’t a blockbuster at the box office in 1988, but did garner two Oscar nominations and a cult following. Its actors — in particular Warwick Davis’ Willow and Val Kilmer’s Madmartigan — left a lasting impression on live-action fantasy storytelling. So much so that “Willow” lore has permeated pop culture in unexpected ways, including a storyline in the acclaimed FX series “Reservation Dogs”.
BTS’ RM on His ‘Indigo’ Album, Duets With Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak, Military Service and Why Solo Careers Will Bolster the Band

RM is the second member of BTS to release a solo album this year, in what is expected to be a sequential rollout of individual efforts from all the members in the near term. The just-out album, “Indigo,” is substantially different from the J-Hope album that preceded it; while J-Hope’s eschewed collaborations, RM’s includes featured appearances on almost every track. Interestingly, one of the two songs that doesn’t include a feature is called “Lonely”… something RM is very much not, within the confines of this friend-filled record, as he shares the love with stars from America and South Korea alike. But...
