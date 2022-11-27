Read full article on original website
What's The Absolute Worst TV Show You Watched This Year?
Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by Love Is Blind.
Frank Vallelonga Jr., ‘Green Book’ and ‘The Sopranos’ Actor, Found Dead at 60 Outside Bronx Factory
Frank Vallelonga Jr., an actor who appeared in “Green Book” and “The Sopranos,” died Monday of unknown causes in the Bronx, New York, the NYPD confirmed to TheWrap. He was 60. Police responded to a call at 3:50 a.m. reporting that a body had been dumped...
CNN Halts Live Programming on HLN as Chris Licht Thanks Robin Meade: ‘I Know the Audience Will Miss Her’
HLN will simulcast CNN This Morning" beginning Dec. 6
Corden Jokes That Apple’s Threat to Remove Twitter From App Store Is ‘Terrible News for the 6 People’ Elon Musk Hasn’t Fired (Video)
James Corden poked fun at Elon Musk’s feud with Apple and mass staff layoffs at Twitter during his monologue on Tuesday’s “The Late Late Show.”. “Musk says Apple is threatening to remove the Twitter app from the App Store,” he said, “which is terrible for the six people who still work at Twitter.”
‘The Masked Singer’ Finale: Judges Bring Harp to Happy Tears (Exclusive Video)
"You are truly one of the best that has ever graced our stage," Nicole Scherzinger told the singer
‘Cocaine Bear’ Eats Drugs and Kills People in New Trailer (Video)
Universal’s first trailer for “Cocaine Bear” gives the people what they want. The title is pretty self-explanatory, even if one doesn’t know about the true-life story involving a 175-pound American black bear who ingested a duffel bag full of blow after the narcotics were dumped out of an airplane by a drug smuggler trying to lighten a heavy load.
‘The Masked Singer': Harp Says Competing on the Show Was ‘a Bucket List’ Item, But Lying to Her Niece Was ‘So Freaking Hard’
Warning: Spoilers ahead for the season 8 finale of “The Masked Singer”. After weeks of speculation and guessing, fans were proven absolutely correct on Wednesday night, when Amber Riley was revealed as the Harp and crowned the winner of “The Masked Singer” Season 8. And for her, she tells TheWrap that competing on the show was “a bucket list type of thing” — but she really hated that it meant lying to her young niece.
‘Harry & Meghan’ Trailer Shares Snapshots of Royal Life Behind Closed Doors (Video)
“Harry & Meghan,” the new, highly anticipated docuseries following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from director Liz Garbus, is coming to Netflix. In its first teaser trailer released Thursday morning, audiences are given dramatic black-and-white snapshots of what wedded royal life was like for the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex behind closed doors.
Ridley Scott and 15 Other Directors Over 80 Still Making Movies (Photos)
The knighted "Alien" director turns 85, but he's not slowing down
‘The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie’ Review: Film Version of Anime Series Ties Up Loose Ends
The sappy and satisfying teen rom-dram “The Quintessential Quintupluets Movie” stands out among this year’s bumper crop of movies based on popular Japanese anime series. Much like other recent anime crossover hits, like “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” and “One Piece Film: Red,” “The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie” primarily addresses its franchise’s established audience.
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Trailer Brings Harrison Ford Into the 1960s
James Mangold directs the fifth installment of the franchise, which arrives in theaters June 30, 2023
Netflix Blew a $100 Million-Plus Box Office Windfall From ‘Glass Onion’
The "Knives Out" sequel could have been another $100 million-plus hit at a time when theaters are in desperate need of them
‘The Masked Singer': The Lambs Joke That Holding a Microphone With Hooves ‘Might as Well Have Been Skydiving’
Colorful, chaotic character masks may be the great equalizer on “The Masked Singer,” but that doesn’t mean they’re all that easy to perform in. In fact, for season 8 runners-up the Lambs, holding their microphones with their hooves was about as easy as jumping out of a plane.
MGM+ Picks Up Thriller Series ‘A Spy Among Friends’ Based on the True Stories of Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby
MGM+, which was previously named Epix, has picked up limited thriller series “A Spy Among Friends.” The new series is based on the New York Times best-selling novel written by Ben Macintyre. It’s set to premiere in 2023. The six-episode crime drama will reimagine the real-life story...
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed
Lucasfilm confirms the hit "Star Wars" prequel series will be back on Disney+ in 2023<br>
‘Willow’ Review: Disney+ Series Is a Fun, Meandering Fantastical Adventure
The original “Willow,” directed by Ron Howard and based on an original story by George Lucas, wasn’t a blockbuster at the box office in 1988, but did garner two Oscar nominations and a cult following. Its actors — in particular Warwick Davis’ Willow and Val Kilmer’s Madmartigan — left a lasting impression on live-action fantasy storytelling. So much so that “Willow” lore has permeated pop culture in unexpected ways, including a storyline in the acclaimed FX series “Reservation Dogs”.
Punk Rocker GG Allin Movie in the Works With MVD Entertainment; Jonas Åkerlund Attached to Direct
Angry Films Don Murphy and Susan Montford will produce the biopic along with Eric D. Wilkinson
‘The View’ Hosts Torch ‘Incredibly Offensive’ Casey Anthony Documentary: ’11 Years and That’s the Crappy Story You Came Up With?’
A new docuseries surrounding the case of Casey Anthony premiered on Peacock this week, and audiences aren’t too pleased that it was even greenlit. And it seems those audiences include the hosts of “The View.”. During Thursday’s show, the women touched on the new three-part docuseries, which premiered...
BTS’ RM on His ‘Indigo’ Album, Duets With Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak, Military Service and Why Solo Careers Will Bolster the Band
RM is the second member of BTS to release a solo album this year, in what is expected to be a sequential rollout of individual efforts from all the members in the near term. The just-out album, “Indigo,” is substantially different from the J-Hope album that preceded it; while J-Hope’s eschewed collaborations, RM’s includes featured appearances on almost every track. Interestingly, one of the two songs that doesn’t include a feature is called “Lonely”… something RM is very much not, within the confines of this friend-filled record, as he shares the love with stars from America and South Korea alike. But...
