ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Customs officials in Memphis discover chestnuts infested with insects

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHZ9X_0jP8lKoD00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — These chestnuts will not be roasting on an open fire.

Customs officials in Memphis, Tennessee, found nine immature insects in a shipment headed for New York earlier this month, authorities said.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agriculture specialists seized the 8-kilogram shipment of chestnuts on Nov. 8. The shipment, which originated in Bolzano, Italy, was marked for a residential address in Long Island, officials said.

The shipment lacked necessary documentation, CBP officials said in its release.

The insects were identified as cydia, a large genus that includes approximately 11,000 species of moths. Some of the species have been found to be agricultural pests, the CBP said. In their larval stage, these insects can affect fruit and nut trees.

Officials also intercepted weevils from the Curculionidae family.

The chestnuts and other contaminated material were destroyed by steam sterilization, the CBP said.

“During this holiday season when consumers are ordering goods from around the world, it is important to use legitimate sellers who know our country’s import regulations,” Michael Neipert, the area port director of Memphis, said in a statement.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms

This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by officials Thursday afternoon. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. A representative with the Memphis International Airport confirmed that there was a two-vehicle accident at the FedEx Hub. Two people were taken to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

FedEx employee killed at hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx employee was accidentally killed Wednesday afternoon while on the clock. Memphis police identified the worker as a 48-year-old man. FedEx confirmed the tragedy took place on company property and released the following statement:. The Memphis International Airport (MEM) confirmed that MAPD responded to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

TOSHA investigating after FedEx employee killed at Memphis' FedEx World Hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx employee has been killed at the FedEx World Hub at the Memphis International Airport, the company confirmed in a statement to ABC24 Tuesday. Memphis Police told ABC24 that just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a DOA call at Methodist South. MPD said the victim was a 48-year-old man who had been transported from 2810 Democrat, and the investigation is ongoing.
MEMPHIS, TN
WAAY-TV

2 indicted in fatal shooting of Florida college student during kidnapping, robbery in Alabama forest

A federal grand jury has indicted two women on multiple charges stemming from a kidnapping and attempted robbery in the Talladega National Forest in August. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced the four-count indictments against 20-year-old Yasmine Marie Adel Hider of Edmond, Oklahoma, and 36-year-old Krystal Diane Pinkins of Memphis, Tennessee. Each woman is charged with murder, kidnapping, robbery and unlawful use of a firearm during a crime of violence.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Stolen iPhone leads police to accused thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Technology is once again playing a part in tracking down an alleged thief.  Tuesday evening, a man was fueling up at the Z Market along S. Perkins before he was held up by two men with a third person in a getaway vehicle idling nearby. The victim’s vehicle, cash, identification, and iPhone were […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bill would require gun permit in Shelby, Davidson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a year after Tennessee’s permitless carry bill was signed into law, State Senator London Lamar wants to roll it back in Shelby and Davidson counties. Lamar (D-Memphis) says the current law is making both areas more dangerous. “Right now, if you look at the data from many of our cities […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Auto company plans to produce electric vehicles in Tunica County

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Mullen Automotive is scheduled to start producing commercial electric vehicles next year in Tunica County, bringing hundreds of jobs to the region. The company will be producing the vehicles at a newly acquired property in Indiana and produce electric commercial cargo vehicles at its facility in Tunica County, formerly home to Green Tech […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Tuesday following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Memphis. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong of Murfreesboro was wanted for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police responded to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead, 1 hurt in West Memphis dog attacks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed and a woman badly injured by a pack of dogs in two separate attacks in West Memphis, Arkansas. West Memphis police said around 1 a.m. on Nov. 8, officers found a man in a ditch who told them he’d been attacked by a pack of dogs as he […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
hottytoddy.com

Airport Shuttle Available for Winter Break Travel

Due to the high volume of UM students, faculty, and staff who require transporation to the Memphis airport at the close of the fall semester, charter buses will be leaving from the UM Jackson Avenue Center parking lot and going to the Memphis International Airport at select times on Friday, December 9th and Saturday, December 10th.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Southaven Walmart shooter found guilty of murders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Martez Abram, the man accused of a deadly shooting in a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart in 2019, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Two Walmart employees, 38-year-old Brandon Gales and 40-year-old Anthony Brown, were killed. A police officer also was shot, but […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Inspectors sounded the alarm on Peppertree walkways months before collapse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators recently uncovered records revealing that both the owners of the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven and federal housing regulators knew that walkways, and therefore residents, were at risk long before they collapsed. November marked one year since the taxpayer funded complex was declared a public nuisance because of crime. That nuisance […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
135K+
Followers
144K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy