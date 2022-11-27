Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have no idea how long they'll have to play without Kris Letang. They may have landed on a formula on how to get by without their star defenseman while he recovers from a stroke during a 4-3 comeback victory over Vegas on Thursday night.Shoot the puck. All the time. From anywhere on the ice.Jake Guentzel and Kasperi Kapanen scored less than two minutes apart in the third period as the Penguins rallied past the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights to win for the first time since Letang's stunning diagnosis.While Letang skated at the...
You hear it all the time. To the point that it almost sounds cliche: Offensive linemen make great wrestlers. Heck, you don't even have to look far to see that it's true. Tackle Owen Hawley just led the Livonia Franklin football team to a Division 2 regional championship appearance. Which garnered him first-team all-state honors from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.
