Milwaukee, WI

HometownLife.com

Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Clippers (13-9) close out a back-to-back road trip Wednesday against the Utah Jazz (12-11). Tip-off from Vivint Arena is at 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Clippers vs. Jazz odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Clippers took down...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HometownLife.com

Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves odds, picks & predictions

The Memphis Grizzlies (12-8) visit the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves (10-11) on Wednesday with tip-off from Target Center set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Grizzlies are on 2-game winning streak after...
MEMPHIS, TN
HometownLife.com

Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 13

In Week 12, the underdog did not do well in terms of wins. In 16 NFL games played, only 5 underdogs on the moneyline won their games outright. However, there were 8 underdogs who covered the spread last week. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL odds and lines, and tab the...
TENNESSEE STATE
HometownLife.com

Denver at Houston Christian odds, picks and predictions

The Denver Pioneers (6-1) and the Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) meet Thursday at Sharp Gymnasium in Houston. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Denver vs. Houston Christianodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. The Pioneers have...
DENVER, CO
HometownLife.com

New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators odds, picks and predictions

The New York Rangers (10-9-4) and Ottawa Senators (8-12-1) meet Wednesday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Rangers vs. Senators odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Rangers are looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HometownLife.com

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics odds, picks and predictions

The Miami Heat (10-11) visit TD Garden Wednesday to take on the Boston Celtics (17-4). Tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Celtics vs. Heat odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Celtics thrashed the Hornets 140-105...
BOSTON, MA

