I saw this one coming. I have no doubt she knew the risk she was taking, what an incredible brave woman. All of these women and men who are protesting are risking everything. May the God of your beliefs be with you in your endeavor.
I can’t wait to see if this guy will impose death penalty on his own family (hopefully not, but interesting twist to this amazing revolution)…
Misogyny and slavery all rolled into one. Men in these countries will never voluntarily treat women as human beings. Its a waste of time to arm and train men in middle.east as we saw in Afghanistan, must train and arm women who have most to lose. The women would have fought, and they have to have leadership, decision making positions.
Related
That Viral Post About 15,000 Protesters In Iran Being Sentenced To Death Is Misleading, But Activists Warn Executions Are A Strong "Possibility"
Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown
Biden calls ’emergency’ meeting of NATO leaders after reports of Russian missile hitting Poland
Revolutionary Iran kiss photo goes viral as beautiful act of defiance against regime
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Taliban lash 3 women, 9 men in front of invited sports stadium crowd
Putin tells Macron Hiroshima is proof ‘you don’t have to launch nuclear strike on major city to win war’
Israel Gave the Middle Finger to the U.S. Government
Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on protests
US Navy finds 'massive amount' of explosive material able to fuel over a dozen ballistic missiles on a fishing boat sailing from Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei’s niece arrested after she compares Iran’s supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
Iran Needs To Know the U.S. Will Destroy Its Nuclear Program
Iranian Citizen Sentenced to Death for Protesting Against Government
Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power
Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports
US football player lauded for hugging heartbroken Iranian opponent
World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
A Big Difference between Israel and the Palestinians
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 37