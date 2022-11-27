ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

How to set your Cyber Monday shopping strategy

By NerdWallet, Lauren Schwahn, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EEkr9_0jP8kTKT00

( NerdWallet ) – The Monday following Thanksgiving, known as Cyber Monday, has historically been a one-day, online-exclusive sale event. But now, as Black Friday , Cyber Monday and other holiday season sales increasingly expand and blend into one another, it’s becoming more difficult to resist the constant pressure to shop.

A solid strategy can help you make the most of Cyber Monday without busting your budget. Here’s what to do.

Know what’s on sale

Cyber Monday (Nov. 28 this year) is a great opportunity to save money if the deals match your shopping. So what’s likely to go on sale?

“Retailers have been extremely cautious with supply chain issues, and it looks like they’ve stocked up quite a bit. So I think if everybody continues to do that, we’re going to see large category-level sales,” says Jay Klauminzer, CEO of Raise, a discount gift card marketplace.

For example, major retailers may offer steep savings throughout furniture, apparel or other departments. In addition, Klauminzer expects shoppers will see bigger bargains on consumer electronics such as laptops, TVs, phones and headphones, as well as discounts on hotels, cruise lines and other travel bookings.

Check retailer announcements for updates on what will be marked down, and watch for deals early. Some retailers plan to launch cyber sales before Cyber Monday officially lands. For example, Kohl’s Cyber Kickoff event starts Saturday, Nov. 26, and Macy’s Cyber Monday sale runs from Nov. 27-28.

Use shopping tools to maximize savings

You’ll already be online, so why not use a shopping app or browser extension to save time and money? Reputable tools like PayPal Honey, ShopSavvy, Rakuten and Slide can help you compare prices, find coupons and earn cash back on Cyber Monday purchases. Explore multiple tools ahead of Cyber Monday to find the ones you like.

“Comparison shopping is still always going to be your best friend,” says Chris Costello, senior director of marketing research at Skai, a marketing platform.

Using a search engine to look up a product is another simple way to scope out the best prices across retailers. But Costello says that shoppers who go this route may also be more likely to encounter advertisements alongside regular product listings. Ads, which are labeled as such and are often featured prominently in search results, can make better deals less visible.

“Yes, you are doing your research, but at the same time the advertisers and the brands are trying to win you over,” Costello says.

Understand your budget and your payment options

It’s easy to get carried away with holiday spending, especially online shopping. The convenience of paying with credit cards, “buy now, pay later” plans and services like PayPal can put your finances at risk.

Make a list of everything you plan to buy and set a spending limit before shopping. Knowing how much money you have coming in and going out each month will help you identify an amount you can realistically spend without compromising your emergency savings or racking up debt that you can’t pay off immediately.

As you plan your budget , think about this: “Do you already have credit card debt? Can you really afford to take on any additional debt?” says Sharita Humphrey, a Houston-based certified financial education instructor. “Asking, ‘Where am I financially?’ I think that’s going to help us to understand how to properly make financial decisions that may impact our credit.”

Keep track of your purchases and add up the expenses as you shop. That way, you’ll know if you’re approaching your spending limit. If you take on debt, compare the cost of different payment methods first. Make sure you’re aware of payment deadlines and any interest charges or fees you may face if you cannot pay on time or in full. Losing track of these details could make your purchase significantly more expensive.

“Throwing it on your credit card bill thinking you’ll get to it eventually and ending up paying 25% interest over time and it takes you two years to pay it off, that’s where consumers start to get into trouble,” Klauminzer says.

Resist the urge to buy everything immediately

As short-lived as holiday deals may seem, take comfort that Cyber Monday won’t be your last chance to score discounts. Some retailers stretch out Cyber Monday savings into a full Cyber Week. And experts are confident that there will be plenty of deals to go around.

“I don’t think that this year will have the same kind of ‘snooze you lose’ environment that the supply chain issues of last year might have had,” Costello says. “You can be more patient because I think we are going to see those deals later into the season.”

If you don’t find deals on the goods you want now, check again in a few days or weeks.

“Certain categories don’t move like retailers thought they would, and they need to clear those before the holidays. And so you’ll see, actually, sporadic, big deals pop up throughout the month of December as well,” Klauminzer says.

Keep your budget top of mind, whether or not there’s a discount at stake. Before adding an item to your virtual shopping bag, ask yourself, “‘Is this something I need right now? Is this something that I can save towards?’” Humphrey says. Then you can decide whether it’s in your best interest to delay the purchase by a couple of weeks or months or skip it indefinitely.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

It’s important to think long term and focus on “not getting caught up in the frenzy so much that we end up feeling financially overwhelmed after the holidays have ended,” Humphrey says.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Contractor arrested in $250K home improvement fraud across 3 counties

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Westmoreland County man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of taking over $250,000 in payments for contractor jobs he didn’t work on, including one in Somerset County. The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office announced Jason Pirl, 41, of Scottdale, was taken into custody after an investigation that lasted several […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Driver charged after crash landing on garage roof in Tyrone

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A night of drinking only to crash land an SUV on a garage roof has led to charges for a Tyrone man, according to court documents. First responders, including Hookies Fire Company and Tyrone Borough Police were called to the scene just after midnight on Nov. 1, to find an SUV […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Person sought in hit and run at Centre County restaurant

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg. The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg. The pictured hatchback reportedly […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Recognize him? Police searching for theft suspect in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are asking for help in identifying a man they say was involved in a theft that occurred in Bellefonte early Tuesday morning. The Spring Township Police Department shared several pictures of the suspect who reportedly committed the theft along Pleasant View Boulevard. Additional details remain limited at this time. […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

$117K Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at a Sheetz in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket that was sold at a Sheetz in Cresson. The $117,000 winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz on Admiral Perry Highway in Cresson, earning the store a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery […]
CRESSON, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown teen charged as adult in kidnapping, death of 19-year-old

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown teenager is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide coming from the October death of Hayden Garreffa. According to Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr, and the Pennsylvania police, 14-year-old Harmony Rhyne Hayward was formally charged as an adult after originally being charged as a juvenile. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman pulled knife after road rage crash, police say

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman was charged after police said she caused a crash only to pull a blade on the other driver, an alleged ex of hers, in an attempt to slash their tires. Logan Township Police were called to the area of Homers Gap Road and Grandview Road for a crash […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Saxton man accused of sending explicit images through Snapchat to teen

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saxton man is facing charges after he was accused of sending explicit videos and pictures to a teenage girl. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Huntingdon County, 25-year-old Elvin Donelson was sending the girl images and videos of himself through the mobile messaging app Snapchat. In May, Troopers […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for infant remains at Blair County home

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most of the day, the reason state police investigators were digging up a yard in North Woodbury Township stirred speculation. “The search consisted of attempting to locate alleged infant remains in a specific area,” Trooper Christopher Fox said. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Hollidaysburg said that they were […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State police investigating death in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway in Cambria County after state police say a person was found dead Wednesday morning. According to state police, a person was found dead in the area of Dunman Lake in Barr Township. Details about what happened are still limited, but troopers say that there is no threat […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Train stop on tracks halted traffic in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A train that stopped on the tracks in Blair County halted all traffic from passing Tuesday afternoon. According to Blair County 911, there was no emergency, but it was a weight issue that stopped the train in its tracks. They said that Norfolk Southern was able to get the train […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Teen charged in arson, break-in at Altoona duplex

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was charged over Thanksgiving weekend after he and a group of juveniles allegedly broke into a duplex and started fires inside. Altoona police and firefighters were sent to the residence along North 5th Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a reported fire. After arriving on scene, crews found […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Former Brookville band club treasurer charged with stealing over $10K

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brookville woman is facing felony charges after she was accused of stealing over $10,000 from a school band club. Carolan Bailey, 43, was accused by members of the Brookville Band Booster Club of taking the money between Dec. 19, 2019, and Oct. 22, 2021, while she was treasurer. The […]
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy