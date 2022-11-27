Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
MLive.com
10 reasons why Michigan State went from 11-2 to a losing record
Michigan State began the fall with talk of winning titles. The regular season ended with a loss at Penn State last week and discussions of possibly making a bowl game despite having a losing record. A year after recording 11 wins and finishing in the top 10 in the national...
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Report
This is certainly not what Michigan football needed heading into its biggest game of the season to date. The Wolverines are set to play Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. On Thursday, a Michigan football star is facing a serious felony weapons charge. Michigan senior Mazi Smith...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview
Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
Mind of Mike: Jim Harbaugh Shuts Us All Up
The Godfather Mike Farrell explains how everyone — including himself — whiffed so badly on Harbaugh
College Basketball World Praying For Michigan State Star
On Wednesday night, the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup. Michigan State guard Tyson Walker chipped in 12 points, but was playing with a heavy heart. After the 70-52 loss, head coach Tom Izzo revealed that Walker lost...
thecomeback.com
Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news
Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
saturdaytradition.com
Anthony Carrie, 4-star RB via 2024 class, includes 3 B1G programs in top 12
Anthony Carrie went on social media to release his top 12 schools on Wednesday. The B1G had the second-most teams on it with three. On the B1G side, Carrie is interested in Michigan State, Penn State, and Michigan. Other schools that made the cut were Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.
College Football World Stunned By Urban Meyer's No. 1 Team
This one must've hurt Urban Meyer to his core. The former Ohio State head coach ranked the Michigan Wolverines as the No. 1 team in the nation after Saturday's blowout win over the Buckeyes in Columbus. Meyer has his former arch rival at No. 1 — followed by Georgia, TCU...
saturdaytradition.com
Boo Corrigan explains committee's thinking behind Michigan, Ohio State's rankings
Boo Corrigan spoke with ESPN’s Rece Davis after the 2nd-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday. One of the main talking points for the CFP chairman was why Michigan was ranked at No. 2 instead of No. 1 despite an impressive win at Ohio State. On top...
Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
Notre Dame puts 5-0 home mark on line vs. No. 20 Michigan State
Before the arrival of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Michigan State and Notre Dame had gone through a major lull in
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich explains 'really strong case' for Michigan to land No. 1 spot on CFP rankings
The College Football Playoff committee will be releasing its new rankings Tuesday night, and one question that a lot of people will be asking is will Georgia remain as the No. 1 team in the country?. Yes, the Bullodgs did beat their rival Georgia Tech badly, however, they struggled some...
Jim Harbaugh Says 1 Player Became 'Legend' Against Ohio State
Michigan got the biggest win of its season to date last Saturday against Ohio State. It was the Wolverines' first win in Columbus since 2000 and it also sent them to the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday against the Purdue Boilermakers. One of the main reasons, if not the...
247Sports
Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit
Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
fox2detroit.com
MSU football player Khary Crump arraigned after Michigan Stadium tunnel assault
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State University football player Khary Crump was arraigned on an assault with a dangerous weapon charge after last month's fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. A Washtenaw County judge gave Crump a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. He will be back in court Dec....
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Has Some Interesting Past Tweets About Michigan State
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced it has filed criminal charges against seven suspended Michigan State football players involved in last month's tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium. Here's a rundown of the players who have been charged:. Khary Crump, one count of felony assault. Itayvion Brown, one count...
Prosecutor explains why it took seven weeks to issue charges against Michigan DT Mazi Smith
ANN ARBOR, MI - It took about seven weeks for Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith to be charged with a felony weapons charge based on an Oct. 7 incident. Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates saw a felony weapons charge authorized the day after a Sept. 18 arrest by Ann Arbor police.
Centre Daily
Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team
The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
MLive.com
What’s next for Khary Crump and other Michigan State players charged in tunnel incidents
Warrants were issued on Monday for seven Michigan State football players facing assault charges for their roles in postgame incidents following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan. Online records for the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor show defensive back Khary Crump is facing felonious assault, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White, defensive ends Zion Young and Brandon Wright and linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown are facing misdemeanor aggravated assault and battery.
Comments / 0