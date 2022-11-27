ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Purdue: Prediction and preview

Michigan vs. Purdue brings an interesting B1G Championship Game matchup to Championship Weekend. The two sides will face off for the conference title with kickoff set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Michigan vs. Purdue preview. That matchup between Michigan and Purdue brings a level of uncertainty to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
EAST LANSING, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news

Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Anthony Carrie, 4-star RB via 2024 class, includes 3 B1G programs in top 12

Anthony Carrie went on social media to release his top 12 schools on Wednesday. The B1G had the second-most teams on it with three. On the B1G side, Carrie is interested in Michigan State, Penn State, and Michigan. Other schools that made the cut were Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit

Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
EAST LANSING, MI
Centre Daily

Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team

The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

What’s next for Khary Crump and other Michigan State players charged in tunnel incidents

Warrants were issued on Monday for seven Michigan State football players facing assault charges for their roles in postgame incidents following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan. Online records for the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor show defensive back Khary Crump is facing felonious assault, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White, defensive ends Zion Young and Brandon Wright and linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown are facing misdemeanor aggravated assault and battery.
