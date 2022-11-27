Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal on Thursday.The Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Caleb Tannor declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football to hire Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer earns All-Big Ten acoladesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment. Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment. “With the recent...
One surprise on busy Husker portal day; what Rhule had to say about that portal and NIL
You knew the portal was probably going to be popping for the Huskers. It was just a matter of when and who got it started. Granted, some might have been surprised that "Big Ern" – Nebraska freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann – was one of three Husker names that showed up in there late Thursday afternoon.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska officially welcomes Marcus Satterfield as new OC under Matt Rhule
South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will be leaving the SEC to coach at Nebraska in the same role. The news was confirmed by Nebraska football on Thursday morning. Satterfield will be the offensive coordinator for the Cornhuskers as part of Matt Rhule’s new coaching staff at Nebraska. Satterfield’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal, including 2 members of 2022 recruiting class
Three Nebraska players have decided to enter the transfer portal as of Thursday. The portal continues to be madness around college football, and that is no different with the Huskers in the midst of welcoming Matt Rhule. The three players are wide receiver Decoldest Crawford, linebacker Ernest Hausmann and offensive...
Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit program
Nebraska football stands during a practice.Photo by(Nebraska Football/Nebraska Athletics Communications Office) Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen is looking at visiting the Nebraska football program, per Brian Christopherson of 247Sports.
Nebraska Huskers Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
One of the most iconic recruits of the 2022 football recruiting class is transferring after just one season with his team. Decoldest Crawford, who made headlines thanks to his unique name, committed to and played for Nebraska during the 2022 campaign. However, he's ready for a new team. After watching...
1011now.com
7th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament
The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament...
Husker Mash: Context belongs with certain Rhule stat, his initial conversation with Trev, the quote to note
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. It's something you've maybe heard come up, or a conversation you've taken part in yourself: Matt Rhule's record against ranked teams while he was at Baylor. It's...
kmaland.com
Nebraska adds Barthel, Peetz to football coaching staff
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule has hired two more assistant coaches to his staff. Nebraska hired E.J. Barthel as running backs coach on Tuesday and Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Barthel comes to Lincoln from Connecticut. Barthel previously worked with Rhule with the NFL's Carolina...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former Nebraska Interim Coach Mickey Joseph Arrested Following Domestic Disturbance Call
Days after Nebraska hired Matt Rhule to be their next football coach, former Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph was arrested. The arrest took place on Wednesday following a domestic disturbance call, according to Lincoln Police records show. Joseph was arrested and now faces counts of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault,...
saturdaytradition.com
Here's everything Matt Rhule said during his introductory press conference at Nebraska
Matt Rhule is taking the helm of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He was officially introduced as the new head coach at a Monday afternoon press conference. While Rhule’s most recent stop was a disappointing stint in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, he comes to Lincoln as a proven builder at the collegiate level. Rhule most notably build a program at Temple and rebuilt the foundation at Baylor following the Art Briles scandal.
Keisei Tominaga guides Nebraska to blowout of BC
Keisei Tominaga tied a career high with 23 points off the bench and Nebraska dominated just before and after halftime
Kearney Hub
Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
Nebraska's AD details Matt Rhule's secret visit to Lincoln
A big part of landing Matt Rhule as Nebraska's head coach was an in-season visit to Lincoln. Athletic Director Trev Alberts details how the Huskers pulled it off.
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coach
Nebraska helmet before a game.Photo by(Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The Nebraska football program has a new running backs coach, as Matt Rhule begins his first week as head coach. EJ Barthel will come into the program as its next running backs coach, per 247Sports’ Michael Bruntz.
A Trivia Tidbit to Start the Matt Rhule Era
Where did that ubiquitous fist-pump image of Nebraska’s new football coach originate?
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule bringing long-time assistant to Nebraska staff, per report
Matt Rhule is reportedly bringing a familiar face with him to Nebraska. The news was reported by Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman. Ed Foley coached with Rhule at Temple, Baylor, and the Carolina Panthers. Foley has mainly worked with special teams when with Rhule. Other position groups that Foley has coached in the past are TE and O-line.
No. 2 Texas, No. 7 Creighton meet in ‘barometer’ game for both
No. 2 Texas will put its undefeated season and its highest ranking since 2010 on the line when it hosts
Corn Nation
Husker Football Coaching Staff Tracker
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have the new head man in place as Matt Rhule was formally introduced as the new head coach on Monday, Nov. 28. However, now comes the hard work of filling out the staff list. Be sure to check back frequently as we keep a running update with...
GoCreighton.com
#7 Men's Hoops Visits #2 Texas in Marquee Matchup of Big 12 - BIG EAST Battle
Game #8: #7 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) at #2 Texas (5-0) Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 • 6:00 p.m. • Austin, Texas • Moody Center. | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) | TEXAS NOTES (PDF) |. After three strong tests in three...
