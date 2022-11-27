ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment. Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment. “With the recent...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska officially welcomes Marcus Satterfield as new OC under Matt Rhule

South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will be leaving the SEC to coach at Nebraska in the same role. The news was confirmed by Nebraska football on Thursday morning. Satterfield will be the offensive coordinator for the Cornhuskers as part of Matt Rhule’s new coaching staff at Nebraska. Satterfield’s...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Huskers Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

One of the most iconic recruits of the 2022 football recruiting class is transferring after just one season with his team. Decoldest Crawford, who made headlines thanks to his unique name, committed to and played for Nebraska during the 2022 campaign. However, he's ready for a new team. After watching...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

7th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament

The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska adds Barthel, Peetz to football coaching staff

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule has hired two more assistant coaches to his staff. Nebraska hired E.J. Barthel as running backs coach on Tuesday and Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Barthel comes to Lincoln from Connecticut. Barthel previously worked with Rhule with the NFL's Carolina...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Here's everything Matt Rhule said during his introductory press conference at Nebraska

Matt Rhule is taking the helm of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He was officially introduced as the new head coach at a Monday afternoon press conference. While Rhule’s most recent stop was a disappointing stint in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, he comes to Lincoln as a proven builder at the collegiate level. Rhule most notably build a program at Temple and rebuilt the foundation at Baylor following the Art Briles scandal.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule bringing long-time assistant to Nebraska staff, per report

Matt Rhule is reportedly bringing a familiar face with him to Nebraska. The news was reported by Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman. Ed Foley coached with Rhule at Temple, Baylor, and the Carolina Panthers. Foley has mainly worked with special teams when with Rhule. Other position groups that Foley has coached in the past are TE and O-line.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Husker Football Coaching Staff Tracker

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have the new head man in place as Matt Rhule was formally introduced as the new head coach on Monday, Nov. 28. However, now comes the hard work of filling out the staff list. Be sure to check back frequently as we keep a running update with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy