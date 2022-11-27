ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter

Well Syracuse Orange fans, we’ve finished the season at 7-5. With a few more days to go until the official announcements, let’s check The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:. Bonagura: Birmingham Bowl vs Missouri Tigers. J-School...
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Purdue

Win or lose, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team will be cemented in the history books after its matchup Wednesday evening against the Purdue Boilermakers. Syracuse’s game versus Purdue marks the final time the team will compete in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. On Monday, ESPN announced that the ACC will now compete against the SEC beginning next season, ending a 23-yea run of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Illinois

Down, but not out. That’s the state of the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team right now. Entering its matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1), the Orange (3-3) will be the clear underdogs on the road. Syracuse will look to avoid three straight losses on the season before it kicks off ACC play against Notre Dame on Saturday, while Illinois is coming off a 33-point victory against Lindenwood. An SU upset would easily be their biggest resume booster in out-of-conference play.
Syracuse football: Eight players named to All-ACC team

The Syracuse Orange football team is going bowling. Naturally, the Orange should have a lot of players to thank for giving the team an extra game for the first time since 2018. The ACC announced on Tuesday its All-ACC teams. Four Orange players were named to teams with four more receiving honorable mentions. The biggest reward was Oronde Gadsden II earning First-Team All-ACC honors.
Syracuse men’s basketball: A look back at the Orange’s ACC/Big 10 Challenge history

Tonight will be the final Syracuse Orange appearance in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge. With the Big 10’s move away from ESPN, the television network will end this series and begin an ACC/SEC challenge next season. This means the Orange head into tonight’s game with Illinois with an all-time record of 4-5 and will look to try and finish at .500. Syracuse has been 3-2 at home and 1-3 on the road in the Challenge.
Gamethread: Syracuse Orange (3-3) vs #16 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1)

It’s a huge first road game of the season for the Syracuse Orange (3-3) men’s basketball team. Syracuse travels to face the #16 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Can Syracuse get a major resume-building win before they begin ACC play?. With a win,...
Syracuse vs. Illinois: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-3) vs. No. 16/17 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) Location: State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill. Line: After losing to Bryant, the Draftkings Line sees the Orange struggling as 10.5 point underdogs. TV/Streaming: ESPN, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Illinois Blog: The Champaign Room. Rivalry: 2-1, Illinois.
Syracuse football: three Orange wide receivers enter the transfer portal

The Syracuse Orange are falling victim to the transfer portal early, as three of their receivers have put their name in for other teams to take a look at. Courtney Jackson became the latest to announce his intent of exploring other options, joining Anthony Queeley and Dom Foster in the portal early Tuesday.
