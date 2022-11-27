Final score predictions for Ravens' Week 12 matchup vs. Jaguars

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12 of the 2022 season. Both teams will be looking to grind out a win in wet and rainy conditions, something that Baltimore has done many times before in their run-heavy offense.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will look to will his team to victory with his arm and with his legs against a Jacksonville defense that has talent and can stop the run, but is middling against the pass. Meanwhile, Baltimore’s defensive unit will look to Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne, wide receiver Christian Kirk and more.

Below, we look at final score predictions for the Ravens’ Week 12 matchup with the Jaguars.

Kevin Oestreicher

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore is carrying plenty of momentum into their Week 12 contest with Jacksonville, winners of four-straight games. That continues on Sunday in a tough, grind-it-out game where the Ravens come out on top by one possession.

Ravens 27, Jaguars 20

Steve Rudden

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens travel to Jacksonville and make up for the down offensive performance that they had at home against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. The offense gets back on track, while the defense continues to play lights out, forcing five turnovers.

Ravens 37, Jaguars 10