College Park, MD

saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule begins Nebraska tenure with early-morning start per Tuesday tweet

Matt Rhule became Nebraska’s head coach last Saturday and is already putting in the work. At roughly 5 a.m. CT on Tuesday morning, Rhule tweeted out a pic on his personal Twitter account, saying “Good Morning.” He included the traditional “GBR” tag with an image of the national championship banners from inside Memorial Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal

Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa QB enters transfer portal, per report

Iowa has lost a quarterback to the transfer portal. 247Sports’ David Eickholt reported the news on Tuesday. Alex Padilla is reportedly heading to the portal. Padilla last played in the regular season finale against Nebraska after starting QB Spencer Petras left the game with an injury. Padilla was a former 3-star recruit from the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Cincinnati DB, 4-star freshman from 2022 recruiting class, enters portal

Another day, another player has entered the transfer portal. On Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati freshman defensive back, Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway announced via his Twitter account that he will be entering the transfer portal. This announcement comes a little after former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell accepted an offer to be...
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Weiss calls Cade McNamara 'a Michigan legend' following QBs entry into transfer portal

Matt Weiss is heaping some high praise on one of his former players. The Michigan QBs coach complimented quarterback Cade McNamara for his time with the Wolverines. McNamara helped Michigan go 12-2 and win the B1G Championship for a berth in the College Football Playoff. He completed just over 64% of his passes for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan fans honor Aidan O'Connell, brother with $16 donations to Boilermaker Alliance

Aidan O’Connell is dealing with a personal tragedy as Purdue prepares for its first-ever B1G Championship Game appearance. Following an emotional scene in the final moments of the win over Indiana, head coach Jeff Brohm indicated O’Connell was dealing with a lot. O’Connell and his family would later put out a statement via Purdue football revealing the passing of O’Connell’s older brother unexpectedly.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland sees multiple players head for transfer portal

The Maryland Terrapins are losing two of their players to the transfer portal, linebacker Kam Blount and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ja’Khi Green. Blunt announced his intentions on social media. Blount is a two-star outside linebacker from Waldorf, Maryland, and will be entering the portal as a senior. Blount...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal

Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara lands on B1G transfer destination, per report

Cade McNamara’s stay in the transfer portal is going to be a short one. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, McNamara has committed to transfer to Iowa. An announcement is expected shortly. With Spencer Petras graduating and Alex Padilla transferring, this is a huge pickup for Kirk Ferentz’s squad....
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Gus Johnson has Heisman Trophy predictions for Michigan QB JJ McCarthy

Gus Johnson recently had high praise for J.J. McCarthy. Johnson joined Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit to discuss Michigan and the College Football Playoff. The conversation then turned to McCarthy, and how the QB has proved people wrong in 2022. “I think this weekend, Joel (Klatt) and I are gonna...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football: Grading every position group after the 2022 regular season

As the disappointment still lingers from a crushing finish to the 2022 regular season in Iowa City, Kirk Ferentz and his staff have their work cut out for them this offseason. The Hawkeyes (7-5, 5-4) let a glorious opportunity slip through their fingers in a 24-17 loss to Nebraska on Black Friday. A win would’ve punched Iowa’s ticket to the B1G Championship Game in Indy. Instead, the Hawks are left wondering “what-if” as they ponder an offseason of change and overhaul.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Anthony Carrie, 4-star RB via 2024 class, includes 3 B1G programs in top 12

Anthony Carrie went on social media to release his top 12 schools on Wednesday. The B1G had the second-most teams on it with three. On the B1G side, Carrie is interested in Michigan State, Penn State, and Michigan. Other schools that made the cut were Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.
EAST LANSING, MI

