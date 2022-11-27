As the disappointment still lingers from a crushing finish to the 2022 regular season in Iowa City, Kirk Ferentz and his staff have their work cut out for them this offseason. The Hawkeyes (7-5, 5-4) let a glorious opportunity slip through their fingers in a 24-17 loss to Nebraska on Black Friday. A win would’ve punched Iowa’s ticket to the B1G Championship Game in Indy. Instead, the Hawks are left wondering “what-if” as they ponder an offseason of change and overhaul.

