CHICAGO -- - Javan Johnson scored 28 points, including seven in the overtime, as DePaul defeated Samford 103-98 on Wednesday. Johnson added four blocks for the Blue Demons (4-3). Umoja Gibson added 18 points while shooting 5 for 13 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and nine assists. Da'Sean Nelson was 6 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 18 points. Philmon Gebrewhit had 18 with three 3s.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO