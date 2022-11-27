Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
police found a family dead in their home in buffalo grovecreteBuffalo Grove, IL
Related
ABC7 Chicago
Bears safety Eddie Jackson put on IR with foot injury
CHICAGO -- The Bears placed safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday after he sustained a foot injury against the Jets. Jackson went down Sunday with a noncontact injury while defending quarterback Mike White's 54-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson with 5:09 remaining in the second quarter. The Bears had single-high coverage with Jackson back deep. The safety went down at Chicago's 30-yard line while backpedaling before planting his foot in the turf.
ABC7 Chicago
Inside Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields' journey with epilepsy
LAKE FOREST, Ill. --Justin Fields regained consciousness in the back of the ambulance with no recollection of what had happened. All he remembered from that morning in ninth grade was feeling "a little bit off" as he headed to Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia. Sitting in health class, Fields...
ABC7 Chicago
Packers' Aaron Rodgers plans to play after 'good news' on scans
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Life without Aaron Rodgers will have to wait. Two days after the Green Bay Packers quarterback left Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a rib injury, he said he expects to play this week against the Chicago Bears. "I got good news with the...
ABC7 Chicago
NFL quarterback questions: Concern for Josh Allen, Mac Jones?
The 2022 NFL season's playoff race is just starting to heat up, and a lot of eyes will be on each contender's quarterback down the stretch. Some passers are now hitting their stride, while others have seen potential concerns creep into their games. And a few teams face difficult decisions surrounding their QB situation, whether it be over the rest of the season or in the upcoming offseason.
Josh Allen leads Bills to first AFC East win of season over Patriots
The Bills were 0-2 in the division heading into Thursday's game before picking up the victory over the Patriots.
ABC7 Chicago
Golden State faces Chicago, seeks 9th straight home win
Chicago Bulls (9-12, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (11-11, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Chicago aiming to extend its eight-game home winning streak. The Warriors have gone 9-1 in home games. Golden State is fourth in the Western Conference shooting 37.6%...
ABC7 Chicago
Johnson and DePaul earn 103-98 OT win over Samford
CHICAGO -- - Javan Johnson scored 28 points, including seven in the overtime, as DePaul defeated Samford 103-98 on Wednesday. Johnson added four blocks for the Blue Demons (4-3). Umoja Gibson added 18 points while shooting 5 for 13 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and nine assists. Da'Sean Nelson was 6 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 18 points. Philmon Gebrewhit had 18 with three 3s.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago Bulls gave Billy Donovan extension before season
CHICAGO -- The Bulls and coach Billy Donovan agreed to a contract extension before the start of the 2022-23 season, the team's public relations staff announced Tuesday afternoon. Donovan is currently in his third season as the team's head coach, with an overall record of 86-88 with Chicago. He helped...
This time, it was bad breaks; call it whatever you want, it's still a loss, 6-4 against Hurricanes
ST. LOUIS -- When Noel Acciari scored on his 31st birthday early in the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Blues believed they had a good grip on Thursday night's game. "Yeah, we did," insisted coach Craig Berube. And you know what, yeah, a 2-0 lead is always branded as the worst ...
Comments / 0