Finally This Big Illinois City Has a Christmas Bar!
We've been waiting years but finally, Rockford has a Christmas bar so we can really get lit this holiday season. Happy December 1! It's time to make sure you're wearing red and green, eating cookies and singing Christmas carols!. Ok, maybe not all day every day, but it's definitely a...
Exhibit in Naperville looks back on popular toys through the years
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The popular toys and gadget trends during the holidays have changed through the years. An exhibit in Naperville is taking a look back on what used to be "must haves" on kid's lists to Santa over the decades.The "Wish List: a season of holiday catalog dreams" display is now open at Naperville Settlement in downtown Naperville. It's open through January 6.The exhibit showcases different toys and catalog pages dating back to 1941, taking visitors down memory lane. Exhibit organizer Dina Spoerl joined CBS 2's Ryan Baker and Audrina Bigos and said toys and catalogue pages are featured in the exhibit. You can even see one of the original Lincoln Log sets. General museum admission is $6 for adults (13+), $5 for seniors (62+), and $4 for youth (4-12). Naperville residents with proof of residency, children under 4 and members receive complimentary admission. For more information and tickets, visit NaperSettlement.org/Exhibits.
959theriver.com
Shorewood Holiday Market Returns This Weekend
The return of Shorewood’s Holiday Market is happening this weekend. Shorewood Mayor CC DeBold says the Holiday Market will open this Friday at 4 p.m. with a tree lighting at 5 p.m. There are 45 vendors and local crafters. Holiday light display around Towne Center and the Pond. Plus...
Pop-Up Craft Fair Coming To Popular Rockford Shopping Center
The Edgebrook Center is thrilled to announce its Last-Minute holiday pop-up is back again at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Last-Minute Market is a free, indoor arts and crafts pop-up event happening just two weeks before Christmas. Local artists, crafters, and bakers offer last-minute gift options while giving shoppers the convenience and excitement of shopping, dining, and supporting local businesses this holiday season.
A Town in Illinois named One of the Places to Buy a Home in 2023
We know that people are moving out of the Land of Lincoln in droves, but that is not stopping one housing website from putting a town in Illinois on its list of 7 Places to Explore Buying a Home Next Year... Which town makes the list?. Naperville, Illinois is a...
‘Holiday Express' Train to Start Rolling in Aurora
A holiday train will hit the tracks in the suburb of Aurora, becoming one of many that will chug across the Chicago area during the wintertime. Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm kicks off its seasonal run Thursday, inviting visitors to hop aboard for a trip around the 7.2-acre Lake Gregory.
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train Will Soon Stop in 3 Chicago Suburbs. Here's the Schedule
A beloved holiday tradition across North America is finally returning to the tracks after a two year hiatus -- and it's set to stop in three Chicago suburbs. According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.
Popular Rockford Eatery on Bell School Rd is Closing Its Doors
One of Rockford's much loved Italian restaurants, Cucina di Rosa, is saying farewell and closing up shop at the end of this year. Cucina di Rosa, located at 1620 N Bell School Rd, announces restaurant closure. After being open for over six years, the restaurant announced on Facebook to all...
This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl
This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's best holiday cookie contest winner may be a surprise
CHICAGO - The annual Chicago Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest has been tradition for 36 years. Every year bakers from the Chicago area and Indiana vie for the title of best cookie. FOX 32's Sylvia Perez went behind the scenes with the Tribune food editor to see how the process plays...
959theriver.com
PHOTO: Olive Garden Releases Family Pajama Sets
If you are from the Joliet area, you know how long about the collective yearning for an Olive Garden has been bubbling. If you live in the Joliet area, you also know how you felt when you read the news that Joliet is finally getting the nation’s favorite Italian restaurant!
Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale
Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs. Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
Morton Arboretum’s ‘Illumination Tree Lights’ Has Been Named The Best Light Display In The Midwest
Morton Arboretum’s annual holiday show is gaining widespread attention after it was named one of the must-see Christmas lights displays in the Midwest. The Illumination show ranks on U.S. News and World Report’s new list, calling out its expansive light displays covering the 50-acre location. The festive light show is known for its bright and impressive exhibits, featuring collaborative large displays of color and light. There’s also the sound element, as the Arboretum incorporates gorgeous musical references throughout the scene, creating an immersive experience all around. The spectacular show follows a path about a mile long, with snacks and refreshments available to enjoy in a tented-off area following the display. The light show is in the suburbs, though it is worth the trip over to Lisle, IL, clocking in at just under a 30-minute drive from the city. This year, the shows run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 7, 2023, with six incredible new displays, like an interactive Shadow Play exhibit that’s been added to the lineup. They’ve also gone about revitalizing beloved favorites like the reimagined Meadow Lake Magic and the grand finale. Grab tickets here.
Joliet mapping out the city's holiday lights displays
The city created an online map recently as a way for Joliet residents to easily gather and view neighbors’ holiday lights and decorations.
15 Best Gift Experiences To Give This Holiday Season In Chicago
The holidays are nearly here, and there are just a few weeks before the big day finally arrives! If you’re looking to give the gift of experience, we have an idea for everyone on your list. If you have a Wizarding World™-obsessed loved one, there’s Harry Potter™: Magic at Play, taking over 30,000 square feet at Water Tower Place. Or spend an evening listening to your favorite tunes by a string quartet at a historic venue with hundreds of flickering candles for the ultimate date night. Find the ideal experiential gift with our full list! Add whimsical wonder to your...
fox32chicago.com
Dekalb mom makes it to final rounds of 'Fab Over 40' contest
The "Fab Over 40" contest recognizes one lucky woman over the age of 40 while also supporting breast cancer awareness. The winner gets a two-page spread in NewBeauty magazine, $40,000 and a spa-cation of a lifetime.
Illinois Foodies Battle on Social Media Over Town’s Best Breakfast Joint
When you find a home at a great local restaurant that offers a big breakfast menu and friendly service, it becomes personal if anyone talks bad about your favorite diner. Sometimes the difficult part is finding that perfect place that has both the great food and atmosphere, but in and around Rockford, Illinois there's no shortage of amazing stops for pancakes, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, and more.
This Is Illinois' Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider put together a list of the most unique holiday traditions in each state.
959theriver.com
Join Scott Mackay for Geneva Christmas Walk
Join Scott Mackay this Friday, December 2nd, for a live morning show broadcast from Scentcerely Yours located at 211 W State St in Downtown Geneva from 6:00a-10:00a to kick off the Geneva Holiday Festivities. Don’t miss the Geneva Christmas Walk beginning at 6:00p on Third Street. Come out to see...
