Morton Arboretum’s annual holiday show is gaining widespread attention after it was named one of the must-see Christmas lights displays in the Midwest. The Illumination show ranks on U.S. News and World Report’s new list, calling out its expansive light displays covering the 50-acre location. The festive light show is known for its bright and impressive exhibits, featuring collaborative large displays of color and light. There’s also the sound element, as the Arboretum incorporates gorgeous musical references throughout the scene, creating an immersive experience all around. The spectacular show follows a path about a mile long, with snacks and refreshments available to enjoy in a tented-off area following the display. The light show is in the suburbs, though it is worth the trip over to Lisle, IL, clocking in at just under a 30-minute drive from the city. This year, the shows run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 7, 2023, with six incredible new displays, like an interactive Shadow Play exhibit that’s been added to the lineup. They’ve also gone about revitalizing beloved favorites like the reimagined Meadow Lake Magic and the grand finale. Grab tickets here.

LISLE, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO